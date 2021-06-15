Home
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Watchlist

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

FLCE | ETF

-

-

-

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Watchlist

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

FLCE | ETF

-

-

-

0.90%

FLCE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large-capitalization U.S. companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Given the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s assets may exhibit either growth or value bias at any given time. The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds” and obtains investment exposure to the asset classes described below primarily by investing in other ETFs. The Fund generally expects to hold approximately six to twelve underlying ETFs.

The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue or profits are generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S. The Fund defines large-capitalization companies as issuers with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase.

The equity securities in which the Fund generally invests are common stocks. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, however, equity securities also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may also

invest in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies and equity securities of foreign companies in developed markets.

The Adviser makes investment decisions by seeking to identity and assemble a portfolio of ETFs that will achieve its desired asset allocation mix while also optimizing for positive risk-adjusted returns (i.e., alpha) relative to the general U.S. large-capitalization equity market. To accomplish this, the Adviser’s investment team determines the Fund’s asset allocation mix and conducts ongoing research into the ever-growing universe of ETFs and their investment managers, populating a list of ETFs from which the Fund’s portfolio is constructed. The asset allocation mix for the Fund is determined through the use of a mean variance optimization process, which seeks to identify a combination of asset classes that is expected to maximize return for a given level of risk, by focusing primarily on expected returns, standard deviations (i.e., volatility as a measure of risk) and correlations of the different asset classes.

The Adviser’s analysis and due diligence process for selecting prospective ETFs includes the following:

Quantitative Analysis: The Adviser conducts single and multi-factor benchmark analysis to develop a return and risk profile for each ETF, selecting funds based on the apparent ability to generate absolute and relative returns, with an emphasis on funds that the Adviser believes demonstrate (i) strong risk-adjusted performance with some degree of consistency and (ii) relatively stable performance during turbulent markets. Single factor benchmarks represent one asset class, whereas multi-factor benchmarks include indices that track multiple asset classes.

Qualitative Analysis: The Adviser conducts an evaluation of each ETF’s underlying investment manager, seeking to understand the firm’s leadership structure, philosophy and investment decision making process. Weight is given to the depth and quality of the strategy underlying the manager’s investment thesis along with organizational factors including the manager’s compensation structure, board makeup, conflicts of interest and whether the portfolio managers of the ETF in question invest alongside clients.

Manager Edge: The Adviser believes that ETF managers with a clear thesis for generating positive risk-adjusted returns are more likely to outperform overtime. Accordingly, the Adviser seeks to understand the inefficiencies each manager believes exist in the market, the likelihood that such inefficiencies will persist

and whether the manager has a reasonable edge in exploiting them. Examples of market inefficiencies may include behavioral biases such as anchoring bias (relying too heavily on an initial piece of information when making decisions), confirmation bias (seeking out or giving more weight to information that supports original estimates) and overconfidence (displaying a hesitance to acknowledge potential errors in an initial analysis). In practice, these biases can lead to delayed or gradual revisions of earnings forecasts, even when significant changes in a company’s fundamentals or external environment may warrant more immediate adjustments. The Adviser believes that a manager who understands these dynamics and puts in place processes to combat these biases may be in a better position to adjust their portfolio to incorporate new information, compared to managers who under-react to new information due to these biases.

In conducting the qualitative and manager edge analysis described above, the Adviser relies on, among other publicly available sources of information, due diligence materials provided by managers as well as interviews conducted with such managers to discuss investment philosophy, processes, personnel and performance.

Following this process, the Adviser will select ETFs on the basis of their ability to provide low-cost asset class exposure, as compared to other actively managed ETFs, and/or the ability to add value on either an absolute or risk-adjusted basis, while also taking into account the following factors to form its views on which ETFs to select for the Fund’s portfolio: market conditions, valuation metrics, risk profiles, and expected growth potential. The Adviser will sell ETFs for a variety of reasons, including the need to alter asset allocation exposures, to add ETFs that the Adviser believes are better positioned to add value as compared to existing holdings, and to remove ETFs that no longer meet the investment criteria for the Fund.

The Adviser has engaged Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC to serve as trading sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the oversight of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.

Read More

FLCE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLCE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLCE Category Low Category High FLCE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FLCE - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FLCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FLCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLCE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLCE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLCE Category Low Category High FLCE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLCE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLCE Category Low Category High FLCE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLCE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FLCE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

