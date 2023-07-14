Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.55 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.8%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds of U.S. issuers, including government, corporate debt, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures. “U.S. issuers” include entities:
·whose securities are listed or traded principally on a recognized stock exchange or over-the-counter market in the U.S.;
·that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in the U.S.;
·that have 50% or more of their assets in the U.S.; or
·that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, the U.S.
“Bonds of U.S. issuers” also include: (i) securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index; and (ii) bonds denominated in U.S. dollars issued by foreign banks and corporations, and registered with the SEC for sale in the U.S., such as Yankee bonds. The Fund invests predominantly in investment grade debt securities and, under normal market conditions, is generally expected to have sector, credit and duration exposures comparable to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. However, the investment manager makes investment decisions based upon its own fundamental analysis, which affects the Fund’s sector, credit and duration exposures so that they may vary from the benchmark index. Investment grade debt securities are securities that are rated at the time of purchase in the top four ratings categories by one or more independent rating organizations such as S&P® Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BBB- or better) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Baa3 or higher) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager.
An asset-backed security is a security backed by loans, leases, and other receivables. A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Securities
issued by different government agencies or instrumentalities have different levels of credit support. The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities that may be issued or guaranteed by private issuers including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into various interest rate and credit-related derivatives, principally U.S. Treasury futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
In choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager selects securities in various market sectors based on its assessment of changing economic, market, industry and issuer conditions. The investment manager uses a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends, combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries and issuers, to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|12.58%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|6.10%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|8.90%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|7.83%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|9.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|9.26%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.31%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|12.08%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|FLCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.5%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|98.67%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|96.47%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|13.07%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLCB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|9.26%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.41%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|12.08%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|FLCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLCB % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.55 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|43.30%
|Number of Holdings
|271
|1
|17234
|79.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|497 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|38.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.76%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|35.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLCB % Rank
|Bonds
|96.88%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|36.84%
|Cash
|2.49%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|53.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.63%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|75.70%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|96.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|99.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|91.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLCB % Rank
|Government
|43.65%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|9.99%
|Securitized
|26.89%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|59.56%
|Corporate
|22.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.60%
|Municipal
|4.25%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.65%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|69.45%
|Derivative
|0.34%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|23.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLCB % Rank
|US
|89.04%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|37.94%
|Non US
|7.84%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|56.39%
|FLCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|95.93%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|7.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FLCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLCB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.88%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|28.91%
|FLCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLCB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.21%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|7.92%
|FLCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLCB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|42.86%
|FLCB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2019
2.7
2.7%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2019
2.7
2.7%
Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2019
2.7
2.7%
Ms. Chou is a Portfolio Manager in the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. She is a member of the team managing multi-sector, fixed-income strategies with a focus on corporate credit, credit derivatives, and relative value trades. Ms. Chou joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2004 as a fixed-income risk analyst and moved to the portfolio management team in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Chou was a management consultant focusing on the financial services and pharmaceutical industries with the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong and San Francisco. She also worked in the technology department at UBS in Singapore and London and as a research engineer at a U.S. government agency. Ms. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. She also holds a B.S. and M. Eng. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
