Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF

FLCB | Active ETF

$21.40

$1.55 B

3.21%

$0.69

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
$20.39
$22.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLCB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    67200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Yuen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds of U.S. issuers, including government, corporate debt, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures. “U.S. issuers” include entities:

·whose securities are listed or traded principally on a recognized stock exchange or over-the-counter market in the U.S.;

·that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in the U.S.;

·that have 50% or more of their assets in the U.S.; or

·that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, the U.S.

“Bonds of U.S. issuers” also include: (i) securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index; and (ii) bonds denominated in U.S. dollars issued by foreign banks and corporations, and registered with the SEC for sale in the U.S., such as Yankee bonds. The Fund invests predominantly in investment grade debt securities and, under normal market conditions, is generally expected to have sector, credit and duration exposures comparable to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. However, the investment manager makes investment decisions based upon its own fundamental analysis, which affects the Fund’s sector, credit and duration exposures so that they may vary from the benchmark index. Investment grade debt securities are securities that are rated at the time of purchase in the top four ratings categories by one or more independent rating organizations such as S&P® Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BBB- or better) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Baa3 or higher) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager.

An asset-backed security is a security backed by loans, leases, and other receivables. A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Securities

issued by different government agencies or instrumentalities have different levels of credit support. The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities that may be issued or guaranteed by private issuers including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into various interest rate and credit-related derivatives, principally U.S. Treasury futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

In choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager selects securities in various market sectors based on its assessment of changing economic, market, industry and issuer conditions. The investment manager uses a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends, combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries and issuers, to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

FLCB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 5.1% 12.58%
1 Yr -1.9% -15.7% 164.5% 6.10%
3 Yr -4.4%* -12.2% 47.9% 8.90%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.6% 7.83%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 9.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -34.7% 131.9% 9.26%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.31%
2020 2.5% -9.6% 118.7% 12.08%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.5% -15.5% 5.1% 98.67%
1 Yr -8.9% -16.1% 164.5% 96.47%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% 13.07%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -34.7% 131.9% 9.26%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.41%
2020 2.5% -9.6% 118.7% 12.08%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

FLCB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLCB Category Low Category High FLCB % Rank
Net Assets 1.55 B 2.88 M 287 B 43.30%
Number of Holdings 271 1 17234 79.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 497 M -106 M 27.6 B 38.42%
Weighting of Top 10 32.76% 3.7% 123.9% 35.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.88%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.93%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.68%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.64%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.31%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.83%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.99%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.84%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.53%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCB % Rank
Bonds 		96.88% 3.97% 268.18% 36.84%
Cash 		2.49% -181.13% 95.99% 53.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.63% 0.00% 7.93% 75.70%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 96.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 99.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 91.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCB % Rank
Government 		43.65% 0.00% 86.23% 9.99%
Securitized 		26.89% 0.00% 98.40% 59.56%
Corporate 		22.22% 0.00% 100.00% 80.60%
Municipal 		4.25% 0.00% 100.00% 9.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.65% 0.00% 95.99% 69.45%
Derivative 		0.34% 0.00% 25.16% 23.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCB % Rank
US 		89.04% 3.63% 210.09% 37.94%
Non US 		7.84% -6.54% 58.09% 56.39%

FLCB - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 20.64% 95.93%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.76% 7.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FLCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.88% 2.00% 493.39% 28.91%

FLCB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLCB Category Low Category High FLCB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.21% 0.00% 10.77% 7.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLCB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLCB Category Low Category High FLCB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.80% -1.28% 8.97% 42.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLCB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLCB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Yuen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2019

2.7

2.7%

David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York

Patrick Klein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2019

2.7

2.7%

Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

Tina Chou

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2019

2.7

2.7%

Ms. Chou is a Portfolio Manager in the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. She is a member of the team managing multi-sector, fixed-income strategies with a focus on corporate credit, credit derivatives, and relative value trades. Ms. Chou joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2004 as a fixed-income risk analyst and moved to the portfolio management team in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Chou was a management consultant focusing on the financial services and pharmaceutical industries with the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong and San Francisco. She also worked in the technology department at UBS in Singapore and London and as a research engineer at a U.S. government agency. Ms. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. She also holds a B.S. and M. Eng. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

