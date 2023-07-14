The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider“ ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is composed of securities issued by small, mid and large cap companies operating in Japan, as classified by the Index Provider. Companies are classified as operating in a country primarily by their country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Index may be composed of securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to select stocks from the Nasdaq Japan Index (the “Base Index” ) that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional indices through the use of the AlphaDEX ® selection methodology. Alpha is an indication of how much an investment outperforms or underperforms on a risk-adjusted basis relative to its benchmark. The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of companies in Japan, as determined by the Index Provider. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ) and preferred securities. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe for the Index begins with all stocks in the Base Index. 2. The Index Provider then removes any stocks which do not trade on an eligible exchange; duplicate (multiple share classes) stocks; stocks which do not meet the Index Provider’s liquidity screens; and stocks with a market capitalization less than the mid cap breakpoint (50th percentile) as calculated by Nasdaq. As of March 31, 2023, the mid cap breakpoint was $3.329 billion. The Index Provider may include stocks below the mid cap breakpoint in order to reach a predetermined minimum number of eligible stocks. 3. The remaining stocks in the universe are then ranked on both growth and value factors. Each stock receives the best style rank from this step as its selection score. 4. The top 100 stocks based on the selection score determined in step 3 comprise the “selected stocks.” The selected stocks are then split into quintiles based on their selection score, with higher scoring quintiles receiving a greater weight in the Index. 5. The Index is subject to sector weighting constraints which are set at 15% above the sector percentages of the Base Index. For example, if financial companies comprise 15% of the Base Index, the Index will be comprised of no more than 30% financials. Stocks will fail the sector constraint if the weight assigned to the stock, when added to the weight assigned to all higher ranking stocks in its sector, is greater than the sector weighting constraint. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s semi-annual rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 100 securities and the Fund had significant investments in industrial companies and Japanese issuers, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.