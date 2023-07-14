Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Water ETF

ETF
FIW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.24 -0.24 -0.27%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
FIW (ETF)

First Trust Water ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.24 -0.24 -0.27%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
FIW (ETF)

First Trust Water ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.24 -0.24 -0.27%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Water ETF

FIW | ETF

$89.24

$1.38 B

0.97%

$0.87

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$89.5
$71.74
$89.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Water ETF

FIW | ETF

$89.24

$1.38 B

0.97%

$0.87

0.53%

FIW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Water ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    15700002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed and owned by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), and is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is designed to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable water and wastewater industry, according to Clean Edge. Such industry exposure includes water distribution, infrastructure (pumps, pipes, and valves), water solutions (purification and filtration), and ancillary services such as consulting, construction and metering. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange and be issued by a company that derives a substantial portion of its revenue from the potable water and wastewater industry. In addition, eligible securities must meet the size, float and liquidity requirements of the Index. Qualifying securities are ranked by market capitalization and the top 36 securities are selected for inclusion in the Index. Such securities may include common stocks and depositary receipts.According to the Index Provider, the Index uses a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology. Component securities are weighted according to their market capitalization as set forth below.Securities ranked 1 through 10 by market capitalization are assigned a weight of 4%;Securities ranked 11 through 15 by market capitalization are assigned a weight of 3.5%;Securities ranked 16 through 20 by market capitalization are assigned a weight of 3.0%;Securities ranked 21 through 30 by market capitalization are assigned a weight of 2.0%;The remaining weight is equally allocated among the remaining securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 36 securities and the Fund had significant investments in industrials companies and utility companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FIW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -6.5% 18.8% 9.09%
1 Yr 23.3% -4.2% 49.8% 16.51%
3 Yr 16.0%* -1.0% 56.7% 54.72%
5 Yr 13.6%* -5.2% 17.3% 4.95%
10 Yr 12.4%* -9.7% 12.5% 2.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -32.2% 34.0% 83.18%
2021 14.9% -2.5% 35.5% 18.10%
2020 6.6% -8.5% 32.1% 13.59%
2019 8.3% -12.4% 8.5% 2.94%
2018 -1.9% -11.7% 24.9% 6.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.8% -23.6% 37.6% 96.36%
1 Yr -7.1% -13.2% 45.1% 96.33%
3 Yr 16.1%* -1.0% 56.7% 62.86%
5 Yr 13.4%* -5.2% 22.1% 10.10%
10 Yr 14.2%* -8.8% 14.2% 1.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -32.2% 34.0% 83.18%
2021 14.9% -2.5% 35.5% 18.10%
2020 6.6% -8.5% 32.1% 13.59%
2019 8.3% -12.4% 8.5% 2.94%
2018 -1.9% -11.7% 24.9% 8.25%

FIW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIW Category Low Category High FIW % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 21.62%
Number of Holdings 38 23 422 86.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 489 M 770 K 4.68 B 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 40.56% 18.0% 74.6% 69.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 4.19%
  2. American Water Works Co Inc 4.13%
  3. Ecolab Inc 4.12%
  4. IDEX Corp 4.07%
  5. Roper Technologies Inc 4.06%
  6. Essential Utilities Inc 4.04%
  7. Xylem Inc/NY 4.04%
  8. Danaher Corp 4.03%
  9. AECOM 3.87%
  10. Agilent Technologies Inc 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIW % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 78.27% 100.48% 11.71%
Cash 		0.05% -1.77% 21.06% 81.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 21.62%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 24.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 23.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 27.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIW % Rank
Industrials 		58.32% 0.00% 63.67% 8.11%
Utilities 		22.16% 0.00% 35.93% 6.31%
Healthcare 		11.25% 0.00% 22.67% 7.21%
Basic Materials 		3.91% 2.49% 100.00% 99.10%
Technology 		2.28% 0.00% 17.68% 19.82%
Consumer Defense 		2.07% 0.00% 33.96% 45.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 42.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 33.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 77.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 19.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 61.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIW % Rank
US 		89.57% 8.98% 99.93% 9.01%
Non US 		10.37% 0.00% 90.92% 91.89%

FIW - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.08% 5.06% 82.88%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 10.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FIW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 169.00% 12.09%

FIW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIW Category Low Category High FIW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 8.26% 60.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIW Category Low Category High FIW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.47% -35.65% 9.06% 80.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×