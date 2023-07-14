Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
Net Assets
$32.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FITE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|94.85%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|75.11%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|21.43%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|34.56%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|83.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|FITE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|2.22%
|2021
|7.0%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|30.80%
|2020
|6.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|94.34%
|2019
|7.6%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|48.28%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|15.05%
|Period
|FITE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.5%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|72.96%
|1 Yr
|-7.6%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|75.21%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|21.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|27.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FITE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|2.22%
|2021
|7.0%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|30.80%
|2020
|6.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|94.34%
|2019
|7.6%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|48.28%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|30.65%
|FITE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FITE % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.5 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|89.32%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|10
|397
|50.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.58 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|91.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.26%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|94.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FITE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|19.49%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|77.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|52.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|56.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|50.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|51.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FITE % Rank
|Technology
|56.51%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|82.20%
|Industrials
|38.39%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|0.85%
|Healthcare
|3.48%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|19.49%
|Communication Services
|1.62%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|81.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|48.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|62.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|86.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|47.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|54.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|91.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|53.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FITE % Rank
|US
|91.38%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|35.59%
|Non US
|8.54%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|53.39%
|FITE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|89.18%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|13.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FITE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FITE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FITE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|43.48%
|FITE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FITE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|19.92%
|FITE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FITE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FITE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|9.13%
|FITE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.473
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
