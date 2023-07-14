Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$179 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
$24.80
$27.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FISR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3960000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremiah Holly

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in securities of other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In particular, the Fund allocates its assets among ETFs that each focus on one or more of the following sectors of the fixed income market: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; (ii) inflation protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury; (iii) U.S. corporate securities; (iv) U.S. mortgage-backed securities; (v) high yield securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds); (vi) international government and corporate securities, including emerging markets; (vii) first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans; (viii) floating and variable rate securities; and (ix) cash equivalents (i.e., securities maturing in less than one year) (each, a “Fixed Income Sector” and collectively, the “Fixed Income Sectors”).
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”), the Fund's investment adviser, allocates the Fund's assets among the ETFs based on a proprietary sector selection model. The model first incorporates macroeconomic, financial and market data to arrive at a projected return forecast for each Fixed Income Sector. Using these projected return forecasts, the model then allocates the weightings of each Fixed Income Sector to construct a portfolio that seeks to maximize expected total return. The portfolio's final sector allocation is subject to the Adviser's risk and diversification constraints, which limit the amount a Fixed Income Sector may represent in the portfolio and the portfolio's duration relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The Adviser may not fully implement the results of the model if it believes the model does not take into account all relevant data, or that a different evaluation or weighting of the data is more appropriate. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all Fixed Income Sectors 
at all times. The Adviser typically rebalances the Fund's portfolio on a monthly basis, although rebalancing may occur more frequently depending on market conditions. The Adviser buys and sells securities for the Fund at each rebalancing based on the results of the process described above. As a result of frequent rebalances, the Fund may experience a high turnover rate. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investments purposes) directly, or indirectly through the underlying ETFs, in fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. The Fund or ETFs in which the Fund invests may use derivative instruments (primarily options, futures contracts, options on futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps) to gain or hedge exposure to certain securities as an alternative to investing directly in such securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
Read More

FISR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FISR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 5.1% 14.20%
1 Yr -3.6% -15.7% 164.5% 16.49%
3 Yr -5.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 13.25%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.6% 7.61%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 8.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FISR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 43.76%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.00%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 20.27%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FISR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.7% -15.5% 5.1% 99.62%
1 Yr -9.5% -16.1% 164.5% 97.24%
3 Yr -0.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 5.94%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FISR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 42.69%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 6.10%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 20.27%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

FISR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FISR Category Low Category High FISR % Rank
Net Assets 179 M 2.88 M 287 B 82.38%
Number of Holdings 8 1 17234 99.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M -106 M 27.6 B 67.92%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 3.7% 123.9% 0.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF 34.81%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF 24.90%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF 13.40%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF 12.05%
  5. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 6.30%
  6. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF 6.20%
  7. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF 5.68%
  8. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF 2.82%
  9. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 0.15%
  10. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FISR % Rank
Bonds 		80.15% 3.97% 268.18% 94.64%
Cash 		19.08% -181.13% 95.99% 3.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.78% 0.00% 7.93% 72.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 62.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 66.76%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 49.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FISR % Rank
Government 		41.37% 0.00% 86.23% 15.85%
Securitized 		24.84% 0.00% 98.40% 68.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.08% 0.00% 95.99% 5.76%
Corporate 		14.71% 0.00% 100.00% 90.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 65.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FISR % Rank
US 		73.27% 3.63% 210.09% 92.41%
Non US 		6.88% -6.54% 58.09% 64.84%

FISR - Expenses

Operational Fees

FISR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 20.64% 72.46%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 88.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FISR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FISR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FISR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 2.00% 493.39% 34.69%

FISR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FISR Category Low Category High FISR % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 10.77% 8.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FISR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FISR Category Low Category High FISR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -1.28% 8.97% 32.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FISR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FISR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremiah Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Leo Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Leo Law, CFA, is an Assistant Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the portfolio management of several investment strategies, including strategic and tactical global asset allocation. He is also actively involved in the business development of SSGA's model portfolio and defined contribution research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Mr. Law worked as a portfolio analyst at Manulife Asset Management and a derivative analyst at Sun Life Financial, conducting industry wide fundamental research and implementing derivatives strategy to manage variable annuity products. Mr. Law holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Mathematics from Boston College. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager designations. He is a member the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

