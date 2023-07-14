Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC a division of S&P Global ( “SPDJI” or the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. According to the Index Provider, the Index measures the performance of high dividend yielding companies that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or maintaining dividends for at least ten consecutive years. The Index’s initial investible universe consists of all the securities comprising the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The S&P Global Broad Market Index is an equity index measuring global stock market performance that includes securities issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies domiciled in both developed and emerging markets. This initial universe is subsequently narrowed by removing securities that do not meet the following eligibility requirements as of the last business day of December of each year (the “Annual Rebalance Reference Date” ): • Market Capitalization. Securities must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion. • Liquidity. Securities must have an average daily traded value of at least $5 million for the prior three months. • Dividend Growth. Securities must have increased dividends or maintained stable dividends every year for at least the prior ten consecutive years. • Payout Ratio. Securities must have a maximum 100% dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the amount of dividend paid to stockholders relative to the amount of total net income of a company. It is calculated by dividing a security’s dividend-per-share amount by its earnings-per-share amount, using data from the prior twelve months. • Dividend Yield. Securities must have a maximum 10% indicated dividend yield. A security’s indicated dividend yield is calculated by multiplying the amount of its most recent dividend payment by the number of dividend payments per year, and then dividing that number by the company’s stock price. According to the Index Provider, the securities that meet these eligibility requirements are then ranked based upon their indicated dividend yield as of the Annual Rebalance Reference Date. The 100 securities with the highest indicated dividend yield are selected, with the number of securities from each country capped at 20. If the number of securities from a country reaches 20, the highest yielding securities from other countries are selected until the number of Index securities reaches 100. If the eligible highest yielding securities are overly concentrated (beyond 35 securities) in an individual Global Industry Classification Standard ( “GICS ® ” ) sector, the next highest yielding securities from the sector with less than 35 securities are selected until the count reaches 100. If the number of eligible constituent securities is fewer than 100 at the time of the annual rebalancing, then the minimum float-adjusted market capitalization requirement is lowered from $1 billion to $500 million and the requirement that a constituent security have increased or maintained stable dividends every year for at least the prior ten consecutive years is reduced so that a security may be eligible if it has increased or maintained stable dividends every year for the prior seven consecutive years. From these 100 securities, all U.S. securities are removed from the universe. Based on the country caps on the number of securities (20), excluding U.S. securities, the portfolio will generally consist of 80-100 securities. The Index seeks to be composed of at least 80 constituent securities. According to the Index Provider, in order to achieve a relatively high dividend yield, the Index constituents are weighted by indicated annual dividend yield. At each rebalancing, the weight for each Index constituent is capped at 3%, and the weight of each country and GICS ® sector is capped at 25%, respectively. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. In addition, to the annual rebalancing and the monthly dividend review (the constituents are reviewed on a monthly basis for ongoing eligibility), the indices also undergo a secondary review for adherence to the constituent weighting criteria. Any changes due to the realignment of constituent weights with the weighting criteria or the removal of stocks no longer eligible for index inclusion become effective after the close of the last trading date of July. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, utility companies, Canadian issuers, Asian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.