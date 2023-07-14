Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$78.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
$13.33
$16.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 23, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    3400002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC a division of S&P Global (“SPDJI” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters.According to the Index Provider, the Index measures the performance of high dividend yielding companies that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or maintaining dividends for at least ten consecutive years. The Index’s initial investible universe consists of all the securities comprising the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The S&P Global Broad Market Index is an equity index measuring global stock market performance that includes securities issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies domiciled in both developed and emerging markets. This initial universe is subsequently narrowed by removing securities that do not meet the following eligibility requirements as of the last business day of December of each year (the “Annual Rebalance Reference Date”):Market Capitalization. Securities must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion.Liquidity. Securities must have an average daily traded value of at least $5 million for the prior three months.Dividend Growth. Securities must have increased dividends or maintained stable dividends every year for at least the prior ten consecutive years.Payout Ratio. Securities must have a maximum 100% dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the amount of dividend paid to stockholders relative to the amount of total net income of a company. It is calculated by dividing a security’s dividend-per-share amount by its earnings-per-share amount, using data from the prior twelve months.Dividend Yield. Securities must have a maximum 10% indicated dividend yield. A security’s indicated dividend yield is calculated by multiplying the amount of its most recent dividend payment by the number of dividend payments per year, and then dividing that number by the company’s stock price.According to the Index Provider, the securities that meet these eligibility requirements are then ranked based upon their indicated dividend yield as of the Annual Rebalance Reference Date. The 100 securities with the highest indicated dividend yield are selected, with the number of securities from each country capped at 20. If the number of securities from a country reaches 20, the highest yielding securities from other countries are selected until the number of Index securities reaches 100. If the eligible highest yielding securities are overly concentrated (beyond 35 securities) in an individual Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS®) sector, the next highest yielding securities from the sector with less than 35 securities are selected until the count reaches 100. If the number of eligible constituent securities is fewer than 100 at the time of the annual rebalancing, then the minimum float-adjusted market capitalization requirement is lowered from $1 billion to $500 million and the requirement that a constituent security have increased or maintained stable dividends every year for at least the prior ten consecutive years is reduced so that a security may be eligible if it has increased or maintained stable dividends every year for the prior seven consecutive years. From these 100 securities, all U.S. securities are removed from the universe. Based on the country caps on the number of securities (20), excluding U.S. securities, the portfolio will generally consist of 80-100 securities. The Index seeks to be composed of at least 80 constituent securities.According to the Index Provider, in order to achieve a relatively high dividend yield, the Index constituents are weighted by indicated annual dividend yield. At each rebalancing, the weight for each Index constituent is capped at 3%, and the weight of each country and GICS® sector is capped at 25%, respectively. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. In addition, to the annual rebalancing and the monthly dividend review (the constituents are reviewed on a monthly basis for ongoing eligibility), the indices also undergo a secondary review for adherence to the constituent weighting criteria. Any changes due to the realignment of constituent weights with the weighting criteria or the removal of stocks no longer eligible for index inclusion become effective after the close of the last trading date of July. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, utility companies, Canadian issuers, Asian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -0.2% 22.6% 99.40%
1 Yr 3.6% -23.3% 32.8% 99.10%
3 Yr 6.2%* -4.6% 20.6% 56.55%
5 Yr 1.3%* -11.2% 9.8% 33.11%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 69.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -27.8% 166.1% 29.57%
2021 6.3% -42.2% 28.2% 12.69%
2020 -2.6% -7.3% 5.5% 90.94%
2019 4.8% 1.1% 7.1% 7.97%
2018 -2.6% -8.1% -1.1% 5.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -9.7% 22.6% 93.71%
1 Yr -3.9% -23.3% 56.0% 93.73%
3 Yr 5.9%* -4.6% 22.3% 56.37%
5 Yr 3.7%* -11.2% 12.6% 9.72%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -27.8% 166.1% 29.57%
2021 6.3% -42.2% 28.2% 12.69%
2020 -2.6% -7.3% 5.5% 90.94%
2019 4.8% 1.1% 7.1% 8.31%
2018 -2.6% -8.1% -1.1% 8.71%

FID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FID Category Low Category High FID % Rank
Net Assets 78.7 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 88.06%
Number of Holdings 84 2 3900 55.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.5 M 530 K 13.7 B 90.18%
Weighting of Top 10 19.69% 7.3% 99.9% 64.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT /HKD/ 1.98%
  2. ADECCO GROUP AG-REG /CHF/ 1.95%
  3. LENOVO GROUP LTD /HKD/ 1.93%
  4. A2A SPA /EUR/ 1.90%
  5. GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD /HKD/ 1.63%
  6. BASF SE /EUR/ 1.61%
  7. BOUYGUES SA /EUR/ 1.60%
  8. LEGAL GENERAL GROUP PL /GBP/ 1.57%
  9. LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS L /HKD/ 1.55%
  10. JB HI-FI LTD /AUD/ 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FID % Rank
Stocks 		99.42% 75.03% 100.46% 24.70%
Cash 		0.58% -31.92% 11.89% 71.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 42.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 60.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 38.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 40.48%

FID - Expenses

Operational Fees

FID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 21.16% 85.20%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 24.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

FID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% 47.43%

FID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FID Category Low Category High FID % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.00% 0.00% 8.48% 7.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FID Category Low Category High FID % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.10% 0.18% 7.85% 7.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FID - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2013

8.78

8.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

