Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

FICS | ETF

$32.68

$65.6 M

2.10%

$0.69

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$65.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
$25.59
$32.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FICS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that comprise The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the "Index"). The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, full replication of the Index may not be possible or practicable, and the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. The Fund will use the net total return version of the Index, which reinvests cash dividends on the ex-date and adjusts for an Index security's country of incorporation withholding rate. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Index Provider"). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity, for example, in response to stock splits, spin-offs or other corporate actions.

According to the Index Provider, the Index seeks to provide exposure to well-capitalized companies in the developed markets outside of the U.S. with strong market positions that have the potential to provide their stockholders with a greater degree of stability and performance over time. The Index Provider classifies a country as "developed" based on quantitative criteria including: (1) having at least $20 thousand gross national income per capita for three consecutive years; (2) having at least a $30 billion market capitalization; (3) having at least a $10 billion annual turnover; (4) having at least a 45% float ratio; and (5) having at least ten securities that meet all the eligibility requirements for the Nasdaq Global Index. For countries that meet these quantitative criteria, the Index Provider also applies qualitative criteria, such as screening for markets that may have restrictions on foreign investment, currency convertibility or capital. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. According to the Index Provider, the Index's initial universe consists of the securities comprising the Nasdaq Developed ex-US Index, an index seeking to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization international companies. The Index then excludes all securities with a three-month average daily trading volume of less than $5 million and multiple share classes of the same issuer. The Index then ranks the remaining securities by float-adjusted market capitalization and excludes all securities not ranked in the top 500. Float-adjusted market capitalization reflects what the Index Provider believes to be the outstanding shares minus non-publicly held shares multiplied by the market price. The universe is further narrowed by excluding those securities issued by companies with less than $500 million in cash and short-term investments, companies with a long-term debt to market capitalization ratio greater than 30%, companies with a return on equity that is 15% or less, companies that are currently in bankruptcy proceedings and companies that have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangement which would likely result in the security no longer being Index eligible. The remaining securities are then given a volatility score based upon a combination of their short-term (three month) and long-term (one year) historical volatility. Volatility is a statistical measure of the magnitude of changes in the security's return without regard to the direction of those changes, and higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. The 50 securities with the lowest volatility score are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

A review is then enacted to determine if any industry (as determined by the Industry Classification Benchmark ("ICB")), or country has a weight greater than 30%. If an industry or country has a weight greater than 30%, the worst-ranking security by volatility will be removed and replaced with the next eligible security (e.g., the 51st ranked by volatility) from a different industry or country. This process is repeated until no industry or country has a weight greater than 30%. Once finalized, each security is equal-dollar weighted, meaning each security's Index market value is an equal-dollar value corresponding to an equal percent weight of the Index's aggregate market value. If the number of securities in the Index is less than 50, then the securities that had the highest return on equity that failed the criteria but passed the debt to market cap ratio and cash and short term investments constraints are selected from the top 500 by free float adjusted market capitalization to go back into the eligible universe until there are 60 eligible securities. Then, the above steps are repeated to select 50 securities with the lowest combined volatility scores that meet the industry and country constraints. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 50 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in industrials companies, Japanese issuers, Asian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.

The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act").

Read More

FICS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -39.3% 13.2% 96.60%
1 Yr 16.3% -57.2% 9.2% 86.24%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.6% 11.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.4% 33.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.1% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -49.5% 18.2% 0.23%
2021 9.4% -15.6% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 28.8% N/A
2019 N/A -18.5% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 23.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -42.7% 13.2% 96.60%
1 Yr N/A -57.2% 9.2% 86.47%
3 Yr N/A* -20.6% 11.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.4% 33.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -49.5% 18.2% 0.23%
2021 9.4% -15.6% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 28.8% N/A
2019 N/A -18.5% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 23.4% N/A

FICS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FICS Category Low Category High FICS % Rank
Net Assets 65.6 M 167 K 150 B 90.02%
Number of Holdings 50 5 516 64.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.61 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 92.95%
Weighting of Top 10 21.79% 10.3% 99.1% 89.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LT /JPY/ 2.77%
  2. LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS /EUR/ 2.46%
  3. L'OREAL /EUR/ 2.44%
  4. KERING /EUR/ 2.44%
  5. SCHINDLER HOLDING-PART C /CHF/ 2.33%
  6. CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE I /CAD/ 2.30%
  7. HONG KONG EXCHANGES CL /HKD/ 2.29%
  8. CARLSBERG AS-B /DKK/ 2.22%
  9. KIA CORP /KRW/ 2.20%
  10. BRENNTAG SE /EUR/ 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FICS % Rank
Stocks 		95.82% 88.72% 101.51% 5.68%
Preferred Stocks 		3.91% 0.00% 0.40% 57.27%
Cash 		0.27% -1.51% 11.28% 92.95%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 63.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 52.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 53.41%

FICS - Expenses

Operational Fees

FICS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 2.91% 82.46%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 43.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

FICS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FICS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FICS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 149.00% N/A

FICS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FICS Category Low Category High FICS % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.10% 0.00% 7.58% 6.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FICS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FICS Category Low Category High FICS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.69% 3.16% 5.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FICS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FICS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

