Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$77.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.1%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 143.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing through other. ETFs in foreign and domestic fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the ETFs invest are U.S. Treasuries, investment grade U.S. bonds, high-yield U.S. bonds (also known as “junk” bonds), U.S. aggregate bond, municipal bonds and international government bonds of any maturity and duration. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.
The adviser uses its proprietary investment model to rank 5 major fixed income asset classes (U.S. Treasuries, investment grade U.S. bonds, high-yield U.S. bonds, U.S. aggregate bond, and international government bond) based on the strongest combination of yield spread and price momentum (higher price momentum and lower yield spreads). A yield spread is the difference between yields on fixed income securities of varying maturities, credit ratings and risk, which is calculated by deducting the yield of one instrument from another. Price momentum measures the rate of the rise or fall in stock prices. The three highest-ranked asset classes are allocated to the portfolio, while the two lowest ranked asset classes are left out of the portfolio. In addition, if an asset class is not displaying positive momentum, it is not included in the portfolio even it is one of the three highest ranked asset classes. To represent the aforementioned asset classes, the adviser utilizes low-cost, index-tracking ETFs. These ETFs must have a competitive expense ratio, illustrate the ability to closely track the desired asset class’s benchmark, and maintain an appropriate amount of daily trading volume to help avoid liquidity issues.
This process is repeated monthly. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on the prevailing market conditions, with a maximum weight of 56.67% for high-yield U.S. bonds and U.S. Treasuries and a maximum weight of 21.67% for U.S. aggregate bond, investment grade U.S. bonds, and international government bonds. When 2 or less asset classes meet the model’s price momentum criteria, the Fund may invest heavily in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. short-term bonds until more asset classes become favorable for investing.
|Period
|FFTI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|50.56%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|58.32%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|44.53%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|13.21%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|9.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFTI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|49.93%
|2021
|0.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|11.52%
|2020
|0.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|65.13%
|2019
|2.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|1.72%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|36.43%
|Period
|FFTI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.8%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|99.86%
|1 Yr
|-7.4%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|93.85%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|13.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|21.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFTI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|49.93%
|2021
|0.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|11.37%
|2020
|0.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|65.13%
|2019
|2.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|1.89%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|57.69%
|FFTI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTI % Rank
|Net Assets
|77.5 M
|100
|124 B
|86.76%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|2
|8175
|96.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|44.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.13%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|2.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTI % Rank
|Bonds
|95.62%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|17.03%
|Cash
|3.16%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|70.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.19%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|51.08%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|91.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTI % Rank
|Energy
|91.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.94%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|14.65%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTI % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|59.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|98.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTI % Rank
|Government
|50.23%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|4.35%
|Corporate
|29.13%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|56.67%
|Securitized
|15.80%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|52.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.37%
|Derivative
|0.35%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|45.88%
|Municipal
|0.34%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|26.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTI % Rank
|US
|88.59%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|9.52%
|Non US
|7.03%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|78.50%
|FFTI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|63.97%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|54.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FFTI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FFTI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFTI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|143.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|81.23%
|FFTI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.52%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|36.68%
|FFTI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FFTI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|72.74%
|FFTI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2023
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2023
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...