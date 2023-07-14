Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF

FFTI | Active ETF

$20.55

$77.5 M

2.52%

$0.52

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$77.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.6
$19.95
$21.71

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 143.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FFTI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    FormulaFolioFunds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    5800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark DiOrio

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing through other. ETFs in foreign and domestic fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the ETFs invest are U.S. Treasuries, investment grade U.S. bonds, high-yield U.S. bonds (also known as “junk” bonds), U.S. aggregate bond, municipal bonds and international government bonds of any maturity and duration. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.

The adviser uses its proprietary investment model to rank 5 major fixed income asset classes (U.S. Treasuries, investment grade U.S. bonds, high-yield U.S. bonds, U.S. aggregate bond, and international government bond) based on the strongest combination of yield spread and price momentum (higher price momentum and lower yield spreads). A yield spread is the difference between yields on fixed income securities of varying maturities, credit ratings and risk, which is calculated by deducting the yield of one instrument from another. Price momentum measures the rate of the rise or fall in stock prices. The three highest-ranked asset classes are allocated to the portfolio, while the two lowest ranked asset classes are left out of the portfolio. In addition, if an asset class is not displaying positive momentum, it is not included in the portfolio even it is one of the three highest ranked asset classes. To represent the aforementioned asset classes, the adviser utilizes low-cost, index-tracking ETFs. These ETFs must have a competitive expense ratio, illustrate the ability to closely track the desired asset class’s benchmark, and maintain an appropriate amount of daily trading volume to help avoid liquidity issues.

This process is repeated monthly. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on the prevailing market conditions, with a maximum weight of 56.67% for high-yield U.S. bonds and U.S. Treasuries and a maximum weight of 21.67% for U.S. aggregate bond, investment grade U.S. bonds, and international government bonds. When 2 or less asset classes meet the model’s price momentum criteria, the Fund may invest heavily in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. short-term bonds until more asset classes become favorable for investing.

Read More

FFTI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -7.5% 18.6% 50.56%
1 Yr -2.3% -18.4% 21.8% 58.32%
3 Yr -3.0%* -23.6% 52.9% 44.53%
5 Yr -0.7%* -29.7% 29.4% 13.21%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 9.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 49.93%
2021 0.5% -14.3% 15.8% 11.52%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.13%
2019 2.7% -10.2% 3.6% 1.72%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 0.7% 36.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.8% -11.7% 18.6% 99.86%
1 Yr -7.4% -18.4% 38.5% 93.85%
3 Yr -1.0%* -23.6% 52.9% 13.93%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 21.18%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 49.93%
2021 0.5% -14.3% 15.8% 11.37%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.13%
2019 2.7% -10.2% 3.6% 1.89%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 1.5% 57.69%

FFTI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFTI Category Low Category High FFTI % Rank
Net Assets 77.5 M 100 124 B 86.76%
Number of Holdings 7 2 8175 96.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 44.16%
Weighting of Top 10 99.13% 4.3% 105.0% 2.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD TOTAL BOND MARKE 23.79%
  2. ISHARES CORE U.S. AGGREGA 20.41%
  3. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY 19.95%
  4. ISHARES 7-10 YEAR TREASUR 17.75%
  5. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 16.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTI % Rank
Bonds 		95.62% -150.81% 180.51% 17.03%
Cash 		3.16% -261.12% 258.91% 70.71%
Convertible Bonds 		1.19% 0.00% 33.50% 51.08%
Stocks 		0.01% -38.22% 261.12% 67.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 91.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTI % Rank
Energy 		91.06% 0.00% 100.00% 14.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.94% 0.00% 89.95% 14.65%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTI % Rank
US 		0.01% -40.06% 261.12% 59.02%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 98.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTI % Rank
Government 		50.23% 0.00% 99.43% 4.35%
Corporate 		29.13% 0.00% 97.25% 56.67%
Securitized 		15.80% 0.00% 99.65% 52.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.16% 0.00% 100.00% 73.37%
Derivative 		0.35% -0.52% 72.98% 45.88%
Municipal 		0.34% 0.00% 54.26% 26.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTI % Rank
US 		88.59% -151.11% 194.51% 9.52%
Non US 		7.03% -136.75% 104.82% 78.50%

FFTI - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 26.65% 63.97%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 54.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FFTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFTI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 143.00% 0.00% 632.00% 81.23%

FFTI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFTI Category Low Category High FFTI % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.52% 0.00% 15.93% 36.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFTI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFTI Category Low Category High FFTI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.24% -1.55% 11.51% 72.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFTI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFTI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

