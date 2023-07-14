Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$21.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
$29.82
$34.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FFSG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    FormulaFolioFunds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    975000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark DiOrio

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing through other unaffiliated ETFs primarily in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) growth-oriented equity securities of any market capitalization (which include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and U.S. Treasuries or other cash equivalents. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions. The Fund is generally 100% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs when the adviser’s investment models indicate a bullish trend for the equity market, and is generally 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or U.S. short-term bonds to hedge risk when the adviser’s models indicate a bearish trend for the equity markets.

Half of the Fund’s portfolio is allocated to a basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs. The growth-oriented equity ETFs in the basket are selected based on their potential to generate higher than average returns, mainly in the form of capital appreciation, over a long period of time (at least two years) while carrying a higher than average level of risk (higher than average potential for large decreases in portfolio value) based on historical fundamental market research of various growth asset classes (e.g., small-cap U.S. stocks, large-cap U.S. stocks, emerging market stocks, and developed international stocks). The ETFs in the basket must have competitive expense ratios and closely track the asset class to which the ETF’s strategy is seeking exposure.

With the other half of the portfolio, the adviser uses its investment model to identify trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a long-term (at least a year) bullish trend (stock prices are increasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum (analysis of price trends and supply and demand in the market in attempt to determine where prices are headed), economic, and behavioral (uses behavioral psychological data to attempt to determine why investors make certain financial decisions) analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in the same basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs as the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is fully invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a bearish trend (stock prices are decreasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents with the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents to hedge risk. The technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter term averages cross below the longer term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure) labor market data (bearish when fewer new jobs are being created and unemployment is trending up), market breadth data (bearish when a higher number of stocks are below their moving averages), earnings data (bearish when earnings estimates are being revised downward and when earnings are falling), and analyst sentiment data (bearish when analysts are revising lower economic growth). This half of the Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly. The Fund typically holds 6-7 ETFs in its portfolio.

Read More

FFSG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFSG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -5.3% 261.6% 95.81%
1 Yr 11.5% -23.0% 221.7% 25.13%
3 Yr 10.3%* -7.5% 35.4% 4.57%
5 Yr 6.4%* -12.7% 17.1% 6.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 6.3% 70.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFSG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -44.4% 104.5% 2.65%
2021 10.1% -12.9% 10.1% 0.56%
2020 3.9% -3.8% 17.1% 48.54%
2019 5.6% -3.7% 7.3% 7.74%
2018 -1.9% -9.5% -1.3% 4.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFSG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.0% -11.0% 261.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -4.9% -23.0% 221.7% 94.76%
3 Yr 12.0%* -7.5% 35.4% 2.86%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 20.9% 10.18%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 14.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFSG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -44.4% 104.5% 2.65%
2021 10.1% -12.9% 10.1% 0.56%
2020 3.9% -3.8% 17.1% 48.54%
2019 5.6% -3.7% 7.3% 7.74%
2018 -1.9% -9.2% -1.3% 24.85%

FFSG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFSG Category Low Category High FFSG % Rank
Net Assets 21.1 M 8.18 M 117 B 97.38%
Number of Holdings 7 4 9963 91.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.8 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 90.05%
Weighting of Top 10 97.62% 15.1% 100.0% 13.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES CORE SP 500 ETF 29.61%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 23.79%
  3. ISHARES CORE SP SMALL-CA 12.99%
  4. ISHARES CORE SP MIDCAP E 12.94%
  5. SPDR SP DIVIDEND ETF 9.87%
  6. VANGUARD HIGH DVD YIELD E 9.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFSG % Rank
Stocks 		97.39% 41.81% 99.54% 14.66%
Cash 		2.61% -175.13% 34.02% 54.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 91.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 94.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 87.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 91.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFSG % Rank
Financial Services 		16.29% 9.56% 42.24% 29.47%
Technology 		15.34% 1.75% 32.38% 88.42%
Healthcare 		13.71% 2.06% 19.02% 47.37%
Industrials 		13.17% 1.80% 15.05% 15.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.44% 1.15% 24.72% 45.26%
Consumer Defense 		7.74% 0.47% 14.80% 11.05%
Energy 		5.34% 0.00% 31.98% 24.74%
Communication Services 		4.47% 1.90% 13.69% 96.32%
Real Estate 		4.42% 0.00% 28.04% 41.58%
Utilities 		4.04% 0.00% 15.29% 10.00%
Basic Materials 		4.02% 0.00% 8.62% 55.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFSG % Rank
US 		96.17% 27.22% 98.64% 1.05%
Non US 		1.22% 0.38% 36.06% 99.48%

FFSG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFSG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 2.81% 43.32%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.30% 73.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FFSG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFSG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFSG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.18% 300.02% 27.53%

FFSG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFSG Category Low Category High FFSG % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.60% 0.00% 3.68% 5.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFSG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFSG Category Low Category High FFSG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -1.69% 5.31% 30.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFSG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFSG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

