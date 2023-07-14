Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.3%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
Net Assets
$21.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.6%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing through other unaffiliated ETFs primarily in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) growth-oriented equity securities of any market capitalization (which include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and U.S. Treasuries or other cash equivalents. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions. The Fund is generally 100% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs when the adviser’s investment models indicate a bullish trend for the equity market, and is generally 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or U.S. short-term bonds to hedge risk when the adviser’s models indicate a bearish trend for the equity markets.
Half of the Fund’s portfolio is allocated to a basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs. The growth-oriented equity ETFs in the basket are selected based on their potential to generate higher than average returns, mainly in the form of capital appreciation, over a long period of time (at least two years) while carrying a higher than average level of risk (higher than average potential for large decreases in portfolio value) based on historical fundamental market research of various growth asset classes (e.g., small-cap U.S. stocks, large-cap U.S. stocks, emerging market stocks, and developed international stocks). The ETFs in the basket must have competitive expense ratios and closely track the asset class to which the ETF’s strategy is seeking exposure.
With the other half of the portfolio, the adviser uses its investment model to identify trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a long-term (at least a year) bullish trend (stock prices are increasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum (analysis of price trends and supply and demand in the market in attempt to determine where prices are headed), economic, and behavioral (uses behavioral psychological data to attempt to determine why investors make certain financial decisions) analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in the same basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs as the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is fully invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a bearish trend (stock prices are decreasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents with the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents to hedge risk. The technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter term averages cross below the longer term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure) labor market data (bearish when fewer new jobs are being created and unemployment is trending up), market breadth data (bearish when a higher number of stocks are below their moving averages), earnings data (bearish when earnings estimates are being revised downward and when earnings are falling), and analyst sentiment data (bearish when analysts are revising lower economic growth). This half of the Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly. The Fund typically holds 6-7 ETFs in its portfolio.
|Period
|FFSG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-5.3%
|261.6%
|95.81%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-23.0%
|221.7%
|25.13%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-7.5%
|35.4%
|4.57%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-12.7%
|17.1%
|6.63%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|6.3%
|70.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFSG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|2.65%
|2021
|10.1%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|0.56%
|2020
|3.9%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|48.54%
|2019
|5.6%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|7.74%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|4.24%
|Period
|FFSG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.0%
|-11.0%
|261.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-23.0%
|221.7%
|94.76%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-7.5%
|35.4%
|2.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|20.9%
|10.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|14.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFSG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|2.65%
|2021
|10.1%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|0.56%
|2020
|3.9%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|48.54%
|2019
|5.6%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|7.74%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|24.85%
|FFSG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFSG % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.1 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|97.38%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|4
|9963
|91.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.8 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|90.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.62%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|13.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFSG % Rank
|Stocks
|97.39%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|14.66%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|54.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|91.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|94.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|87.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|91.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFSG % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.29%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|29.47%
|Technology
|15.34%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|88.42%
|Healthcare
|13.71%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|47.37%
|Industrials
|13.17%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|15.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.44%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|45.26%
|Consumer Defense
|7.74%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|11.05%
|Energy
|5.34%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|24.74%
|Communication Services
|4.47%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|96.32%
|Real Estate
|4.42%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|41.58%
|Utilities
|4.04%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|10.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.02%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|55.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFSG % Rank
|US
|96.17%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|1.05%
|Non US
|1.22%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|99.48%
|FFSG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|43.32%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|73.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FFSG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FFSG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFSG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|27.53%
|FFSG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFSG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.60%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|5.24%
|FFSG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FFSG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFSG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.94%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|30.32%
|FFSG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2023
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
