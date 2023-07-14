The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing through other unaffiliated ETFs primarily in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) growth-oriented equity securities of any market capitalization (which include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and U.S. Treasuries or other cash equivalents. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions. The Fund is generally 100% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs when the adviser’s investment models indicate a bullish trend for the equity market, and is generally 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or U.S. short-term bonds to hedge risk when the adviser’s models indicate a bearish trend for the equity markets.

Half of the Fund’s portfolio is allocated to a basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs. The growth-oriented equity ETFs in the basket are selected based on their potential to generate higher than average returns, mainly in the form of capital appreciation, over a long period of time (at least two years) while carrying a higher than average level of risk (higher than average potential for large decreases in portfolio value) based on historical fundamental market research of various growth asset classes (e.g., small-cap U.S. stocks, large-cap U.S. stocks, emerging market stocks, and developed international stocks). The ETFs in the basket must have competitive expense ratios and closely track the asset class to which the ETF’s strategy is seeking exposure.

With the other half of the portfolio, the adviser uses its investment model to identify trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a long-term (at least a year) bullish trend (stock prices are increasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum (analysis of price trends and supply and demand in the market in attempt to determine where prices are headed), economic, and behavioral (uses behavioral psychological data to attempt to determine why investors make certain financial decisions) analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in the same basket of growth-oriented equity ETFs as the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is fully invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs. If the model indicates that the equity markets are in a bearish trend (stock prices are decreasing) as measured by a blend of various technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators, the model suggests investments in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents with the other half of the portfolio, so the Fund is 50% invested in growth-oriented equity ETFs and 50% invested in U.S. Treasuries and/or other cash equivalents to hedge risk. The technical momentum, economic, and behavioral analysis indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter term averages cross below the longer term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure) labor market data (bearish when fewer new jobs are being created and unemployment is trending up), market breadth data (bearish when a higher number of stocks are below their moving averages), earnings data (bearish when earnings estimates are being revised downward and when earnings are falling), and analyst sentiment data (bearish when analysts are revising lower economic growth). This half of the Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced monthly. The Fund typically holds 6-7 ETFs in its portfolio.