Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes offer compelling growth opportunities. In selecting securities, the investment manager considers many factors, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company’s strategic positioning in its industry.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies. In addition to the Fund’s main investments, the Fund may invest a portion (up to 25%) of its net assets in foreign equity securities, including those located in emerging markets.

The Fund generally seeks to maintain a portfolio consisting of securities of approximately 20-50 companies and may focus its investments in particular issuers. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors such as information technology. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The investment manager is a research-driven, “bottom-up” fundamental investor. The investment manager’s investment approach for the Fund focuses on identifying companies that offer, in its opinion, a compelling trade-off between growth opportunity, business and financial risk and valuation. Key valuation metrics include discounted-cash-flow, absolute and relative price-to-earnings, enterprise value, and sum of the parts, among others.