Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
The Future Fund Active ETF

Active ETF
FFND
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.578 -0.1 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A
The Future Fund Active ETF

FFND | Active ETF

$19.58

$9.3 M

0.00%

2.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.1%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$9.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
$14.31
$19.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

The Future Fund Active ETF

FFND | Active ETF

$19.58

$9.3 M

0.00%

2.14%

FFND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Future Fund Active ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gary Black

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund, which is an actively managed exchange traded fund or “ETF”, will primarily invest in the equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be best positioned to take advantage of or profit from emerging technological or social trends or developments. As part of the investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify potential opportunities created by changes in technology, consumer preferences, demographics, regulatory, environmental and supply/demand dynamics that unfold over long periods of time (“secular trends”) and the companies that can significantly benefit and profit from such trends. Through a proprietary research driven process, the Adviser then analyzes those companies across sectors and secular trends or “themes” (e.g., green energy, online shopping or cybersecurity) to try to identify for investment those companies it believes to be “thematic winners” (companies that the Adviser believes can benefit from positive secular trends or “themes”) with reasonable valuations. The Adviser may also seek to short the securities of companies it believes to be “thematic losers” (companies that the Adviser believes will be negatively affected by emerging secular trends or “themes”) or that have a combination of weakening fundamentals and excessive valuation.

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of companies of any market capitalization although the Fund will primarily invest (at least 65% of its assets) in mid and large capitalization companies (companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion). The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets (emerging markets are those countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics).

The Fund will also use futures and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, and exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) to adjust market exposure or manage cash needs.

The Fund also employs short positions in equity securities for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Adviser anticipates using a long-term approach to investing that typically results in low to moderate portfolio turnover. The Adviser, however, may increase portfolio turnover, depending upon market conditions.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

FFND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.1% -44.2% 26.6% 94.95%
1 Yr 19.2% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 98.37%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

FFND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFND Category Low Category High FFND % Rank
Net Assets 9.3 M 189 K 222 B 96.74%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3509 88.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.71 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.17%
Weighting of Top 10 49.73% 9.4% 100.0% 27.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TESLA INC 8.75%
  2. ALPHABET INC-A 8.35%
  3. GREEN PLAINS INC 4.08%
  4. QUANTA SERVICES 3.81%
  5. LPL FINANCIAL HO 3.78%
  6. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN 3.77%
  7. SPLUNK INC 3.73%
  8. CAESARS ENTERTAI 3.58%
  9. PALO ALTO NETWOR 3.40%
  10. CHARLES RIVER LA 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFND % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 0.00% 107.71% 21.49%
Cash 		0.86% -10.83% 87.35% 76.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFND % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.59%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 92.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 85.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 13.98%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 88.71%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 93.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 10.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 28.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 1.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 12.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFND % Rank
US 		99.14% 0.00% 105.43% 43.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 42.06%

FFND - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.14% 0.01% 7.09% 35.89%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 81.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FFND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

FFND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFND Category Low Category High FFND % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 15.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFND Category Low Category High FFND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2021

0.77

0.8%

Gary D. Black oversees Calamos’ portfolio management, trading, research and risk management in partnership with John P. Calamos, Sr., with whom he leads the Investment Committee. Prior to joining Calamos in 2012, he served as Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Black Capital, LLC, where he created and led an investment management team specializing in a long/short equity strategy. Prior to that, Mr. Black served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Janus Capital Group and previously was Chief Investment Officer of Global Equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also led GSAM’s U.S. distribution efforts. Previously, Mr. Black was Executive Vice President and Head of AllianceBernstein’s Global Institutional Business. He started as a research analyst and was ranked the top analyst in his category in Institutional Investor’s “All America Research Team” from 1992 – 1998. Gary D. Black

David Kalis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2021

0.77

0.8%

David P. Kalis is a Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager on the Growth/Fixed Income Team. His responsibilities include analysis and research. Prior to joining Calamos Mr. Kalis was a managing partner of Charis Capital Management (CCM), a long/short equity firm he founded in 2010, which focused on small- and mid-cap equities. Previously, he was Senior Vice President/Portfolio Manager – Small and Mid Cap Growth Equities at Northern Trust Global Investments, and a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH), a Chicago based investment partnership. Mr. Kalis is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Kalis also participates in a number of community and professional organizations, including United Way Chicago and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

