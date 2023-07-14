Under normal market conditions, the Fund, which is an actively managed exchange traded fund or “ETF”, will primarily invest in the equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be best positioned to take advantage of or profit from emerging technological or social trends or developments. As part of the investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify potential opportunities created by changes in technology, consumer preferences, demographics, regulatory, environmental and supply/demand dynamics that unfold over long periods of time (“secular trends”) and the companies that can significantly benefit and profit from such trends. Through a proprietary research driven process, the Adviser then analyzes those companies across sectors and secular trends or “themes” (e.g., green energy, online shopping or cybersecurity) to try to identify for investment those companies it believes to be “thematic winners” (companies that the Adviser believes can benefit from positive secular trends or “themes”) with reasonable valuations. The Adviser may also seek to short the securities of companies it believes to be “thematic losers” (companies that the Adviser believes will be negatively affected by emerging secular trends or “themes”) or that have a combination of weakening fundamentals and excessive valuation.

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of companies of any market capitalization although the Fund will primarily invest (at least 65% of its assets) in mid and large capitalization companies (companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion). The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets (emerging markets are those countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics).

The Fund will also use futures and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, and exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) to adjust market exposure or manage cash needs.

The Fund also employs short positions in equity securities for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Adviser anticipates using a long-term approach to investing that typically results in low to moderate portfolio turnover. The Adviser, however, may increase portfolio turnover, depending upon market conditions.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.