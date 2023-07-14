Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
35.1%
1 yr return
19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$9.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.7%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund, which is an actively managed exchange traded fund or “ETF”, will primarily invest in the equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be best positioned to take advantage of or profit from emerging technological or social trends or developments. As part of the investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify potential opportunities created by changes in technology, consumer preferences, demographics, regulatory, environmental and supply/demand dynamics that unfold over long periods of time (“secular trends”) and the companies that can significantly benefit and profit from such trends. Through a proprietary research driven process, the Adviser then analyzes those companies across sectors and secular trends or “themes” (e.g., green energy, online shopping or cybersecurity) to try to identify for investment those companies it believes to be “thematic winners” (companies that the Adviser believes can benefit from positive secular trends or “themes”) with reasonable valuations. The Adviser may also seek to short the securities of companies it believes to be “thematic losers” (companies that the Adviser believes will be negatively affected by emerging secular trends or “themes”) or that have a combination of weakening fundamentals and excessive valuation.
Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of companies of any market capitalization although the Fund will primarily invest (at least 65% of its assets) in mid and large capitalization companies (companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion). The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets (emerging markets are those countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics).
The Fund will also use futures and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, and exchange-traded-funds (“ETFs”) to adjust market exposure or manage cash needs.
The Fund also employs short positions in equity securities for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.
The Adviser anticipates using a long-term approach to investing that typically results in low to moderate portfolio turnover. The Adviser, however, may increase portfolio turnover, depending upon market conditions.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|YTD
|35.1%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.95%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-39.8%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|98.37%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-39.8%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|FFND
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFND % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.74%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3509
|88.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.71 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|95.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.73%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|27.04%
|Stocks
|99.14%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|21.49%
|Cash
|0.86%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|76.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|59.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|60.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|56.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|56.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|68.59%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|92.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|85.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|13.98%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|88.71%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|93.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|79.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|10.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|28.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|1.15%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|12.37%
|US
|99.14%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|43.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.06%
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|35.89%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|FFND
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|15.70%
|FFND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FFND
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|FFND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 23, 2021
0.77
0.8%
Gary D. Black oversees Calamos' portfolio management, trading, research and risk management in partnership with John P. Calamos, Sr., with whom he leads the Investment Committee. Prior to joining Calamos in 2012, he served as Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Black Capital, LLC, where he created and led an investment management team specializing in a long/short equity strategy. Prior to that, Mr. Black served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Janus Capital Group and previously was Chief Investment Officer of Global Equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also led GSAM's U.S. distribution efforts. Previously, Mr. Black was Executive Vice President and Head of AllianceBernstein's Global Institutional Business. He started as a research analyst and was ranked the top analyst in his category in Institutional Investor's "All America Research Team" from 1992 – 1998.
Aug 23, 2021
0.77
0.8%
David P. Kalis is a Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager on the Growth/Fixed Income Team. His responsibilities include analysis and research. Prior to joining Calamos Mr. Kalis was a managing partner of Charis Capital Management (CCM), a long/short equity firm he founded in 2010, which focused on small- and mid-cap equities. Previously, he was Senior Vice President/Portfolio Manager – Small and Mid Cap Growth Equities at Northern Trust Global Investments, and a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH), a Chicago based investment partnership. Mr. Kalis is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Kalis also participates in a number of community and professional organizations, including United Way Chicago and the CFA Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
