Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. The Adviser considers a number of factors to determine whether an issuer is located in or tied economically to a particular country or region including: whether a third-party vendor has assigned a particular country or region classification to the issuer or included the issuer in an index representative of a particular country or region; the issuer's domicile, incorporation, and location of assets; whether the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a particular country or region; the source of government guarantees (if any); and the primary trading market or listing exchange. Whether an issuer is located in or tied economically to a particular country can be determined under any of these factors. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Using an investment process that starts with fundamental analyst research and security recommendations, and reference portfolios managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) that are based on fundamental analysis, and then applying a quantitative portfolio construction process designed to emphasize securities in which the Adviser has high conviction subject to appropriate security and portfolio-level risk, liquidity, and trading characteristics.