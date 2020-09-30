Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange® Options ("FLEX Options") that reference the performance of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (the "Underlying ETF"). FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange, but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. It is non-diversified.
|Period
|FFEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FFEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFEB % Rank
|Net Assets
|211 M
|N/A
|N/A
|27.60%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|95.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|209 M
|N/A
|N/A
|17.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFEB % Rank
|Stocks
|99.08%
|N/A
|N/A
|15.98%
|Cash
|0.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|79.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|62.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|69.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|64.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|66.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFEB % Rank
|Technology
|24.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|27.03%
|Healthcare
|14.16%
|N/A
|N/A
|57.21%
|Financial Services
|13.12%
|N/A
|N/A
|61.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|36.94%
|Communication Services
|11.26%
|N/A
|N/A
|24.77%
|Industrials
|8.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|35.59%
|Consumer Defense
|7.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|51.80%
|Utilities
|2.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|65.77%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|48.20%
|Energy
|2.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|63.96%
|Basic Materials
|2.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|40.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFEB % Rank
|US
|98.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|14.34%
|Non US
|0.93%
|N/A
|N/A
|49.18%
|FFEB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|59.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|37.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FFEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFEB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|66.80%
|FFEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|FFEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFEB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FFEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2020
0.53
0.5%
Mr Rubin joined Cboe Vest in 2017. Prior to joining Vest, Mr. Rubin has served as Director of Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors LLC from Dec 2007 to Sep 2013. Mr. Rubin has also served as Senior Portfolio Manager of ProFund Advisors LLC since Nov 2004 and Portfolio Manager of ProFund Advisors LLC from April 2000 through Nov 2004. Mr. Rubin holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Rubin received a master’s degree in finance from George Washington University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2020
0.53
0.5%
Mr. Sood has over ten ears of experience in derivative based investment strategy design and trading. Mr. Sood joined CBOE Vest in 2012. Prior to joining CBOE Vest, Mr. Sood worked as a senior manager in at ProShares Advisors LLC. At ProShares he was instrumental in developing several first-to-market derivative based exchange traded funds. Prior to ProShares, Mr. Sood worked as a Vice President at Barclays Capital. Last based in New York, he was responsible for using derivatives to design structured investment strategies and solutions for the firm’s institutional clients in the Americas. Prior to his role in New York, Mr. Sood worked in similar capacity in London with Barclays Capital’s European clients. Mr. Sood received a master’s degree in Decision Sciences & Operations Research from London School of Economics & Political Science. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A