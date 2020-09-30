Welcome to Dividend.com
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February

FFEB
FFEB (ETF)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February

FFEB (ETF)
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
Profile

FFEB - Profile

Vitals

  • YTD Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $211 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.85
$23.25
$31.78

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover N/A

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Options-based
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Options-based

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Feb 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    6700002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Rubin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange® Options ("FLEX Options") that reference the performance of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (the "Underlying ETF"). FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange, but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. It is non-diversified.

Categories

FFEB - Themes

Performance

FFEB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFEB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFEB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2017 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2016 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2015 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFEB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFEB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2017 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2016 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2015 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Holdings

FFEB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFEB Category Low Category High FFEB % Rank
Net Assets 211 M N/A N/A 27.60%
Number of Holdings 6 N/A N/A 95.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 209 M N/A N/A 17.21%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  2. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  3. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  4. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  5. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  6. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  7. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  8. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 100.18%
  9. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 5.33%
  10. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Feb21 5.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEB % Rank
Stocks 		99.08% N/A N/A 15.98%
Cash 		0.92% N/A N/A 79.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A 62.70%
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A 69.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A 64.75%
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A 66.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEB % Rank
Technology 		24.17% N/A N/A 27.03%
Healthcare 		14.16% N/A N/A 57.21%
Financial Services 		13.12% N/A N/A 61.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.29% N/A N/A 36.94%
Communication Services 		11.26% N/A N/A 24.77%
Industrials 		8.49% N/A N/A 35.59%
Consumer Defense 		7.41% N/A N/A 51.80%
Utilities 		2.84% N/A N/A 65.77%
Real Estate 		2.65% N/A N/A 48.20%
Energy 		2.39% N/A N/A 63.96%
Basic Materials 		2.23% N/A N/A 40.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEB % Rank
US 		98.15% N/A N/A 14.34%
Non US 		0.93% N/A N/A 49.18%
Expenses

FFEB - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFEB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A 59.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% N/A N/A 37.50%
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FFEB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FFEB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFEB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A
Distributions

FFEB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFEB Category Low Category High FFEB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A 66.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFEB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFEB Category Low Category High FFEB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFEB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Dividend Payout History

Fund Manager Analysis

FFEB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Rubin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2020

0.53

0.5%

Mr Rubin joined Cboe Vest in 2017. Prior to joining Vest, Mr. Rubin has served as Director of Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors LLC from Dec 2007 to Sep 2013. Mr. Rubin has also served as Senior Portfolio Manager of ProFund Advisors LLC since Nov 2004 and Portfolio Manager of ProFund Advisors LLC from April 2000 through Nov 2004. Mr. Rubin holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Rubin received a master’s degree in finance from George Washington University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania.

Karan Sood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2020

0.53

0.5%

Mr. Sood has over ten ears of experience in derivative based investment strategy design and trading. Mr. Sood joined CBOE Vest in 2012. Prior to joining CBOE Vest, Mr. Sood worked as a senior manager in at ProShares Advisors LLC. At ProShares he was instrumental in developing several first-to-market derivative based exchange traded funds. Prior to ProShares, Mr. Sood worked as a Vice President at Barclays Capital. Last based in New York, he was responsible for using derivatives to design structured investment strategies and solutions for the firm’s institutional clients in the Americas. Prior to his role in New York, Mr. Sood worked in similar capacity in London with Barclays Capital’s European clients. Mr. Sood received a master’s degree in Decision Sciences & Operations Research from London School of Economics & Political Science. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

