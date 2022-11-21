The Fund, an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF), invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap stocks defined as stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $13 billion that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria described below.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Inspire Investing, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes a sub-adviser, SevenOneSeven Capital Management, LTD (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Adviser uses the proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ method of faith-based ESG analysis to provide the acceptable investment universe available to the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser uses its proprietary system of technical analysis to select Fund investments from this investment universe that the Sub-Adviser deems to have high growth potential based on the company’s financial health, earnings trends, valuation, risk and relative strength. The Fund seeks to invest in securities that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized with above-average growth potential as measured by earnings or revenue. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors than other sectors.

The Inspire Impact Score® methodology, which was developed and is maintained by the Adviser, screens eligible portfolio securities daily by using faith based ESG criteria designed to identify the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the world. The Sub-Adviser employs the Inspire Impact Score® methodology, which was developed and maintained by the Adviser. The Inspire Impact Score® methodology assigns higher scores to companies operating as businesses of blessing with above average ESG ratings than their industry peer groups, and lower scores to companies to the extent they are involved in activities like abortion, pornography and human trafficking that do not align with biblical values. The Adviser obtains ESG data from multiple sources, including TrueValue Labs and Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, as well as proprietary data from the Adviser’s research team. The Adviser relies exclusively on software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores® to a company.

The Inspire Impact Score® methodology assigns negative scores to companies that have any degree of participation in the following activities or products that do not align with biblical values, which removes them from the eligible investment universe of securities of potential Fund investments. A score of zero is assigned to companies where no information is available about their participation in the following activities or products:

· Abortifacients – Company produces abortifacient drugs. This category includes all pharmaceuticals used to terminate a pregnancy anytime from the moment of conception onward, including those labeled as “contraceptives” but which may cause a fertilized egg to be destroyed.

· Abortion Philanthropy – Corporate guided philanthropy to organizations that advocate for or provide abortions (excludes employee matching programs.)

· Abortion Legislation – Corporate sponsored political, legal or other activism that advocates for or provides abortions.

· Abortion Procedures – Company offers abortion procedures as a service.

· Alcohol – Company produces or specifically distributes alcoholic beverages.

· Cannabis Retail THC – Company produces or distributes retail cannabis products containing THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

· Cannabis Cultivation/Processing – Company cultivates or processes cannabis for retail or wholesale distribution.

· Embryonic Stem Cell Research – Company is engaged directly or indirectly in embryonic stem cell research. This category includes companies which perform research on or produce products using embryonic stem cells, companies which provide embryonic stem cells to other entities and companies which utilize propagated stem cell lines which originally derived from embryonic stem cells.

· Gambling – Company generates revenue from gambling. This category includes the operation of casinos or other gambling facilities, as well as manufacturing gambling machinery and or other gambling specific equipment.

· In Vitro Fertilization – Company offers In Vitro Fertilization services or manufacture equipment to aid in such procedures.

· Human Rights – Company has exploitative labor practices, working conditions or partnerships with exploitative supply partners, including unjust governmental entities and regimes.

· LGBT Legislation – Corporate sponsored legal, political or other activism that advocates for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle.

· LGBT Philanthropy – Corporate guided philanthropy to organizations that advocate for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle (excludes employee match programs).

· LGBT Promotion – Company provides products or services designed specifically for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle, or otherwise uses corporate influence for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle.

· Pornography – Company produces or distributes pornography. This category includes all media types, such as film, print and online. Also included are companies that produce AO (Adult Only) rated video games which contain pornographic content.

· State Owned Enterprise – Company is owned and controlled by a Nation State or government that is a known human rights violator, including situations where the State has veto power, or a “golden share” is owned by the State or State controlled agency.

· Tobacco – Company derives revenue from growing, manufacture or distribution of tobacco products.

The Inspire Impact Score® methodology scores the remaining universe of securities based on the company’s track record of acting in alignment with biblical values across the following ESG categories:

· Corporate Governance – Company exhibits above average Corporate Governance performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers ownership structure, voting, proxy procedures, board structure and tenure, ethical business practices and executive compensation.

· Data Security & Privacy – Company exhibits above average Data Security & Privacy performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers data and privacy policies and practices related to the corporation and customer data.

· Environmental Stewardship – Company exhibits above average Environmental stewardship performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers impacts on the atmosphere, land and water including carbon emissions, deforestation, biodiversity, waste water, water pollution and other environmental stewardship issues.

· Innovation – Company exhibits above average Innovation performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers quality and innovation throughout all aspects of product development and distribution, including R&D, packaging and disposal.

· Labor Practices – Company exhibits above average Labor Practices performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers compliance with fair labor standards for union and non-union employees, including employee retention, education, training, health, safety, compensation, benefits, diversity and mentoring programs.

· Marketing Ethics – Company exhibits above average Marketing Ethics performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers honest and appropriate communications and marketing channels, transparent product labeling and social impact of marketing efforts.

· Political Action – Company exhibits above average Political Action performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers lobbying practices, attempts at regulatory capture and undue political influence such that undermines the government’s ability to serve the public interest.

· Renewable Energy – Company exhibits above average Renewable Energy performance relative to its industry peer group for the production and/or use of renewable, sustainable energy.

· Social Impact – Company exhibits above average Social Impact performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers a company’s overall impact on their communities, positive human rights behaviors, philanthropy and charity.

· Supply Chain – Company exhibits above average Supply Chain performance relative to its industry peer group. This category considers a company’s overall governance of their supply chain, including social and environmental impacts and ensuring proper compliance with international human rights standards.

The Sub-Adviser invests Fund assets only in securities with an Inspire Impact Score® of zero or higher and the Sub-Adviser will cause a portfolio security to be sold when the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate if a portfolio security’s Impact Score® falls below a specified level.