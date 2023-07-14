Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

26.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$17.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.9
$28.85
$40.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FEUZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    750002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider“). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is composed of securities issued by companies operating in countries in the Eurozone, as classified by the Index Provider. Companies are classified as operating in a country primarily by their country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Eurozone is comprised of countries that have adopted the euro as their common currency and sole legal tender, and may include Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to select stocks from the Nasdaq Eurozone Index (the “Base Index”) that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional passive-style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX® selection methodology. Alpha is an indication of how much an investment outperforms or underperforms on a risk-adjusted basis relative to its benchmark. The Index generally includes securities with market capitalizations that are greater than the NYSE mid cap breakpoint (50th percentile). The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of the developed and emerging market countries of the Eurozone as determined by the Index Provider. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and preferred securities.According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner:1.The selection universe for the Index begins with all stocks in the Base Index.2.The Index Provider then removes any duplicate (multiple share classes) stocks; stocks which do not meet the Index Provider’s liquidity screens; and stocks with a market capitalization less than the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) mid cap breakpoint (50th percentile).3.The remaining stocks in the universe are then ranked on both growth and value factors. The five growth factors are 3-, 6- & 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and 1 year sales growth. The three value factors are book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets. All stocks are ranked on the sum of ranks for the growth factors and, separately, all stocks are ranked on the sum of ranks for the value factors. Each stock receives the best style rank from this step as its selection score.4.The top 150 stocks based on the selection score determined in step 3 comprise the “selected stocks.” The selected stocks are then split into quintiles based on their selection score, with higher scoring quintiles receiving a greater weight in the Index.5.The Index is subject to sector and country constraints which are set at 15% above the sector and country percentages of the Base Index. Stocks will fail the country/sector constraint if the weight assigned to the stock, when added to the weight assigned to all higher ranking stocks in its country/sector, is greater than the country/sector weighting constraint.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s semi-annual rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 150 securities and the Fund had significant investments in German issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FEUZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -15.2% 34.8% 77.32%
1 Yr 26.3% -9.7% 41.4% 19.59%
3 Yr 6.7%* -2.3% 12.1% 51.58%
5 Yr 0.9%* -6.6% 8.2% 70.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.2% 8.5% 82.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -45.1% -3.8% 50.53%
2021 5.8% -4.5% 11.4% 71.28%
2020 1.7% -6.9% 13.1% 64.52%
2019 5.1% 1.8% 9.7% 53.26%
2018 -4.5% -9.6% -1.8% 67.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.7% -29.2% 34.8% 89.69%
1 Yr -15.8% -25.4% 62.0% 96.94%
3 Yr 5.2%* -2.3% 11.9% 64.58%
5 Yr 2.3%* -6.6% 13.3% 64.77%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -45.1% -3.8% 50.53%
2021 5.8% -4.5% 11.4% 71.28%
2020 1.7% -6.9% 13.1% 64.52%
2019 5.1% 1.8% 9.7% 53.26%
2018 -4.5% -9.6% -1.8% 67.44%

FEUZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEUZ Category Low Category High FEUZ % Rank
Net Assets 17.4 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 89.69%
Number of Holdings 152 7 1788 26.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.67 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 90.72%
Weighting of Top 10 12.36% 4.3% 87.9% 96.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-REG /EUR/ 1.59%
  2. BRUNELLO CUCINELLI SPA /EUR/ 1.34%
  3. BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE /EUR/ 1.32%
  4. WACKER CHEMIE AG /EUR/ 1.29%
  5. MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG /EUR/ 1.24%
  6. ARCELORMITTAL /EUR/ 1.24%
  7. UNICREDIT SPA /EUR/ 1.22%
  8. COMMERZBANK AG /EUR/ 1.21%
  9. HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG /EUR/ 1.21%
  10. PRYSMIAN SPA /EUR/ 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEUZ % Rank
Stocks 		100.19% 0.10% 108.46% 3.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 77.32%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 85.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 81.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 76.29%
Cash 		-0.19% -81.12% 99.90% 96.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEUZ % Rank
Financial Services 		21.07% 0.00% 36.14% 4.21%
Basic Materials 		16.15% 0.00% 19.84% 4.21%
Industrials 		12.42% 2.47% 34.57% 88.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.36% 0.00% 37.84% 37.89%
Energy 		8.04% 0.00% 73.53% 11.58%
Communication Services 		7.42% 0.00% 11.10% 20.00%
Utilities 		7.14% 0.00% 15.55% 4.21%
Real Estate 		5.65% 0.00% 12.81% 7.37%
Healthcare 		4.89% 0.00% 28.53% 89.47%
Consumer Defense 		3.43% 0.00% 23.04% 91.58%
Technology 		2.44% 0.00% 27.53% 93.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEUZ % Rank
Non US 		99.48% 0.00% 106.03% 3.09%
US 		0.71% 0.00% 95.38% 79.38%

FEUZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.07% 5.71% 67.01%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.06% 1.19% 49.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FEUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FEUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 80.52%

FEUZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEUZ Category Low Category High FEUZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.86% 0.00% 6.40% 18.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEUZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEUZ Category Low Category High FEUZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.27% -1.72% 4.23% 29.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEUZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEUZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

