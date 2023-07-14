The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider“ ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is composed of securities issued by companies operating in countries in the Eurozone, as classified by the Index Provider. Companies are classified as operating in a country primarily by their country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Eurozone is comprised of countries that have adopted the euro as their common currency and sole legal tender, and may include Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to select stocks from the Nasdaq Eurozone Index (the “Base Index” ) that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional passive-style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX ® selection methodology. Alpha is an indication of how much an investment outperforms or underperforms on a risk-adjusted basis relative to its benchmark. The Index generally includes securities with market capitalizations that are greater than the NYSE mid cap breakpoint (50th percentile). The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of the developed and emerging market countries of the Eurozone as determined by the Index Provider. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ) and preferred securities. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe for the Index begins with all stocks in the Base Index. 2. The Index Provider then removes any duplicate (multiple share classes) stocks; stocks which do not meet the Index Provider’s liquidity screens; and stocks with a market capitalization less than the New York Stock Exchange ( “NYSE” ) mid cap breakpoint (50th percentile). 3. The remaining stocks in the universe are then ranked on both growth and value factors. The five growth factors are 3-, 6- & 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and 1 year sales growth. The three value factors are book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets. All stocks are ranked on the sum of ranks for the growth factors and, separately, all stocks are ranked on the sum of ranks for the value factors. Each stock receives the best style rank from this step as its selection score. 4. The top 150 stocks based on the selection score determined in step 3 comprise the “selected stocks.” The selected stocks are then split into quintiles based on their selection score, with higher scoring quintiles receiving a greater weight in the Index. 5. The Index is subject to sector and country constraints which are set at 15% above the sector and country percentages of the Base Index. Stocks will fail the country/sector constraint if the weight assigned to the stock, when added to the weight assigned to all higher ranking stocks in its country/sector, is greater than the country/sector weighting constraint. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s semi-annual rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 150 securities and the Fund had significant investments in German issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.