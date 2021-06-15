Home
First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF

FEOE | ETF

-

-

-

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF

FEOE | ETF

-

-

-

0.79%

FEOE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    PENN Capital Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equities issued by non-U.S. issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts) (the “80% Policy”). While not considered a principal investment strategy of the Fund, for purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund ‘‘counts’’ relevant derivative positions towards the 80% of assets allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price, but the Fund anticipates valuing each such position for purposes of assessing compliance with this test at notional value in connection with new rules requiring that treatment, which come into effect in 2025). Unless specifically noted otherwise, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) will determine an investment’s location based on its assessment of the investment’s “country of risk.” “Country of risk” is based on a multi-factor country of risk assessment determined by the Adviser, including factors such as an issuer’s country of domicile, and the country of the exchange on which an investment trades, among others. The majority of the Fund’s non-U.S. investments may include equity securities that are traded in mature markets (for example, Canada, Japan, Germany and France), and the Fund may invest in countries whose economies are still developing (sometimes called ‘‘emerging markets’’). The Adviser considers “emerging markets” to include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or countries that the Adviser considers to be emerging markets based on an evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, other investment companies (including ETFs) and depositary receipts.

The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size.

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase. The Adviser considers the “margin of safety” to be the difference between a company’s market price and its estimate of the company’s intrinsic value, with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that the Adviser views as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses, such as regulatory or geopolitical risks. “Intrinsic value” is based on the Adviser’s judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Read More

FEOE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEOE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEOE Category Low Category High FEOE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FEOE - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEOE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FEOE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FEOE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEOE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEOE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEOE Category Low Category High FEOE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEOE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEOE Category Low Category High FEOE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEOE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FEOE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

