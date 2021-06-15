Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The Fund will also, under normal market conditions: (1) invest at least 40% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) outside the United States, or if market conditions are not deemed favorable by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), at least 30% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) outside the United States, and (2) hold securities of issuers located in at least three countries, not including the United States. While not considered a principal investment strategy of the Fund, for purposes of these 40% and 30% of assets allocations, the Fund ‘‘counts’’ relevant derivative positions on foreign investments, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price, but the Fund anticipates valuing each such position for purposes of assessing compliance with this test at notional value in connection with new rules requiring that treatment, which come into effect in 2025). Unless specifically noted otherwise, the Adviser will determine an investment’s location based on its assessment of the investment’s “country of risk.” “Country of risk” is based on a multi-factor country of risk assessment determined by the Adviser, including factors such as an issuer’s country of domicile, and the country of the exchange on which an investment trades, among others. The Fund’s non-U.S. investments may include equity securities issued by companies that are established or operating in emerging market countries. The Adviser considers “emerging markets” to include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or countries that the Adviser considers to be emerging markets based on an evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets.
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, other investment companies (including ETFs), and depositary receipts.
The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size.
The investment philosophy and strategy of the Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase. The Adviser considers the “margin of safety” to be the difference between a company’s market price and the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s intrinsic value, with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility).” In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that the Adviser views as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses, such as regulatory or geopolitical risks. “Intrinsic value” is based on the Adviser’s judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets.
The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).
|Period
|FEGE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEGE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FEGE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEGE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEGE % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEGE % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEGE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEGE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FEGE
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEGE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEGE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
