The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all (no less than 80%), of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. As of October 22, 2021, there were 19 issues in the Index.

The Index is comprised of U.S. equity securities that provide exposure to the Index’s theme of U.S. federal contractors. Companies relevant to the Index’s federal contractor theme are those that had at least 40% revenue exposure to federal contracts with the U.S. government in the previous fiscal year (defined as ending on September 30th). Companies that are awarded federal contracts amounting to at least 40% of revenues may include companies whose principal business is offering products or providing services related to: aerospace & defense, information technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare (each of the foregoing, a “sub-theme”). The Index may at times include companies that do not fall into the listed sub-themes, but nonetheless satisfy the 40% revenue exposure requirement. The Index aims to have a weighted average federal contract revenue exposure of 50% or above. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., under normal circumstances, invest 25% or more of its total assets) in the aerospace and defense industry, to the extent that the Index is concentrated in that industry.

Emles Indexing LLC (the “Index Provider”) analyzes the eligible companies in accordance with its proprietary methodology, which uses publicly available information, such as annual reports, business descriptions, and financial news, to rate and weight the companies based on the degree to which the company, including its products or services, provides exposure to the applicable sub-theme(s). In addition to having a 40% revenue exposure to federal contracts with the U.S. government, securities included in the Index must have, for the six months prior to inclusion in the Index, (i) a minimum average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares, (ii) $10 million in average daily trading value and (iii) a minimum share price of $5.00. Further, each security must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million. Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the index, including upon rebalancing. The Index Provider’s Index Committee may determine to include a security with less than $10 million average daily trading value, provided it satisfies the remaining inclusion criteria and is deemed appropriate for inclusion in the Index. The Index seeks to rebalance quarterly, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.

Emles Indexing LLC (an affiliate of Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”)) is the index provider for the Index. S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.

The Index Provider’s methodology does not require that a company from each of the sub-themes be included in the Index. In addition, companies included in the Index may also operate business lines that generate revenue in other sub-themes.

The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Adviser uses a full replication strategy, an indexing strategy that involves investing in all securities from the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index. The Fund seeks to invest from 80% (at the minimum) to significantly all of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index.