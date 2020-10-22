Welcome to Dividend.com
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Fidelity® Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

etf
FDRR
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$33.22 +0.26 +0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
FDRR - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $282 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.96
$22.77
$36.47

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 35.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Large Value

Compare FDRR to Popular U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Funds and ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*

Vanguard Value Index Fund

VTV | ETF |

$108.18

+1.29%

$82.66 B

2.81%

$3.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

-9.65%

0.04%

American Funds American Mutual Fund®

Fund

$42.24

+0.72%

$62.81 B

1.93%

$0.81

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.94%

0.59%

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund

Fund

$173.42

+1.64%

$60.60 B

2.14%

$3.65

blocked
blocked
blocked

-10.50%

0.52%

MFS Value Fund

Fund

$41.79

+0.97%

$48.22 B

1.85%

$0.77

blocked
blocked
blocked

-5.94%

0.83%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

IWD | ETF |

$123.20

+1.37%

$36.21 B

2.55%

$3.10

blocked
blocked
blocked

-9.61%

0.19%

FDRR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    8700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the underlying index and in depository receipts representing securities included in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends and have a positive correlation of returns to increasing 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.

FDRR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.7% -34.1% 250.4% 23.76%
1 Yr 4.1% -28.2% 22.1% 5.02%
3 Yr 7.3%* -10.2% 12.3% 5.99%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 16.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 22.9% -32.1% 76.3% 21.37%
2018 -6.4% -62.4% 16.7% 2.21%
2017 15.7% -72.0% 37.9% 9.69%
2016 N/A -61.4% 31.0% N/A
2015 N/A -47.3% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.8% -34.1% 250.4% 23.84%
1 Yr 4.1% -28.2% 22.1% 4.86%
3 Yr 7.3%* -11.0% 12.3% 5.22%
5 Yr N/A* -3.1% 16.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDRR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 22.9% -32.1% 76.3% 21.89%
2018 -6.4% -37.1% 17.4% 11.93%
2017 15.7% -9.5% 37.9% 42.17%
2016 N/A -27.9% 32.2% N/A
2015 N/A -28.9% 4.6% N/A

FDRR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDRR Category Low Category High FDRR % Rank
Net Assets 282 M 390 K 82.7 B 66.40%
Number of Holdings 125 1 1643 24.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.3 M 68.9 K 20.4 B 62.62%
Weighting of Top 10 32.64% 5.4% 100.0% 29.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.09%
  3. Johnson & Johnson 2.80%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.56%
  5. Pfizer Inc 2.09%
  6. Amgen Inc 2.08%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 2.05%
  8. AbbVie Inc 1.88%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 1.82%
  10. Qualcomm Inc 1.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDRR % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 10.12% 147.71% 18.97%
Cash 		0.22% -129.21% 89.88% 77.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 18.70% 66.69%
Other 		0.00% -3.00% 90.90% 65.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.42% 64.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 41.02% 65.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDRR % Rank
Technology 		30.41% 0.00% 54.02% 0.90%
Healthcare 		15.70% 0.00% 31.61% 45.42%
Financial Services 		9.68% 0.00% 61.01% 95.09%
Industrials 		9.55% 0.00% 47.37% 74.30%
Communication Services 		8.74% 0.00% 23.33% 33.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.16% 0.00% 30.80% 48.12%
Consumer Defense 		7.04% 0.00% 31.06% 73.24%
Real Estate 		3.68% 0.00% 88.59% 34.86%
Utilities 		3.28% 0.00% 45.51% 68.82%
Energy 		2.43% 0.00% 24.13% 82.82%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 23.60% 68.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDRR % Rank
US 		93.85% 10.12% 146.42% 51.55%
Non US 		5.93% -0.14% 37.07% 35.34%

FDRR - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 19.26% 94.93%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 8.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FDRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FDRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDRR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 481.00% 41.09%

FDRR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDRR Category Low Category High FDRR % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.87% 0.00% 23.79% 3.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDRR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDRR Category Low Category High FDRR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.15% -1.51% 5.26% 3.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDRR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

FDRR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2016

4.05

4.1%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2016

4.05

4.1%

Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Deane Gyllenhaal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2016

4.05

4.1%

Since joining Geode in 2014, Mr. Gyllenhaal has worked as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Gyllenhaal was a senior portfolio manager at Hartford Investment Management from 2006 to 2014.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

3.75

3.8%

Since joining Geode in 2016, Mr. Regan has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was senior implementation portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

1.25

1.3%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 84.93 7.16 5.05

