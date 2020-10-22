Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the underlying index and in depository receipts representing securities included in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends and have a positive correlation of returns to increasing 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.
|Period
|FDRR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.7%
|-34.1%
|250.4%
|23.76%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-28.2%
|22.1%
|5.02%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-10.2%
|12.3%
|5.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FDRR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|22.9%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|21.37%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-62.4%
|16.7%
|2.21%
|2017
|15.7%
|-72.0%
|37.9%
|9.69%
|2016
|N/A
|-61.4%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-47.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FDRR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.8%
|-34.1%
|250.4%
|23.84%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-28.2%
|22.1%
|4.86%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-11.0%
|12.3%
|5.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FDRR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|22.9%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|21.89%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-37.1%
|17.4%
|11.93%
|2017
|15.7%
|-9.5%
|37.9%
|42.17%
|2016
|N/A
|-27.9%
|32.2%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-28.9%
|4.6%
|N/A
|FDRR
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDRR % Rank
|Net Assets
|282 M
|390 K
|82.7 B
|66.40%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|1
|1643
|24.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.3 M
|68.9 K
|20.4 B
|62.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.64%
|5.4%
|100.0%
|29.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDRR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.78%
|10.12%
|147.71%
|18.97%
|Cash
|0.22%
|-129.21%
|89.88%
|77.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|66.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.00%
|90.90%
|65.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.42%
|64.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.02%
|65.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDRR % Rank
|Technology
|30.41%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|0.90%
|Healthcare
|15.70%
|0.00%
|31.61%
|45.42%
|Financial Services
|9.68%
|0.00%
|61.01%
|95.09%
|Industrials
|9.55%
|0.00%
|47.37%
|74.30%
|Communication Services
|8.74%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|33.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.16%
|0.00%
|30.80%
|48.12%
|Consumer Defense
|7.04%
|0.00%
|31.06%
|73.24%
|Real Estate
|3.68%
|0.00%
|88.59%
|34.86%
|Utilities
|3.28%
|0.00%
|45.51%
|68.82%
|Energy
|2.43%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|82.82%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|23.60%
|68.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDRR % Rank
|US
|93.85%
|10.12%
|146.42%
|51.55%
|Non US
|5.93%
|-0.14%
|37.07%
|35.34%
|FDRR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|19.26%
|94.93%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FDRR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|FDRR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FDRR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|481.00%
|41.09%
|FDRR
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDRR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.87%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|3.08%
|FDRR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FDRR
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDRR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-1.51%
|5.26%
|3.15%
|FDRR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.218
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.234
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.413
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.090
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.300
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.323
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.307
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.214
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.248
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.238
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.219
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.253
|Sep 20, 2017
|$0.214
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.220
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.199
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.161
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2016
4.05
4.1%
Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2016
4.05
4.1%
Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2016
4.05
4.1%
Since joining Geode in 2014, Mr. Gyllenhaal has worked as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Gyllenhaal was a senior portfolio manager at Hartford Investment Management from 2006 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
3.75
3.8%
Since joining Geode in 2016, Mr. Regan has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was senior implementation portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
1.25
1.3%
Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|84.93
|7.16
|5.05
