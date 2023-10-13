Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is sub-advised by MarketDesk Indices LLC (“Sub-Adviser”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in a portfolio of U.S. companies that pay dividends and expect to grow the dividend over time.
The Sub-Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 U.S. equity securities that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation. A security is considered to have the potential for capital appreciation when it trades at a price below the price at which the Sub-Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.
The Sub-Adviser first screens securities for inclusion in the “Investment Universe.” The Investment Universe is exclusively comprised of U.S. equity securities with a market capitalization of greater than $1 billion and that are listed on a U.S. exchange.
The Sub-Adviser excludes the following types of securities from the Investment Universe: (i) real estate investment trusts, (ii) companies whose indicated annual dividend yield is less than 1.75%, (iii) companies whose average daily traded volume is less than $25 million over the last three months, and (iv) companies whose free float is less than 40% of market capitalization. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, large- and mid-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The Sub-Adviser then employs quality screens based on financial statement metrics, such as return on equity and cash flow to debt, to isolate companies with a high degree of financial health. Companies with low quality characteristics based on financial statement metrics, such as low returns on equity or low cash flow to debt, are excluded from the Investment Universe.
The Sub-Adviser then employs a screen to review each company’s dividend payment history, growth, and consistency over the past 5-year period to identify attractive dividend-paying companies. Attractive dividend-paying companies are defined as companies with a consistent history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Sub-Adviser calculates a company’s indicated annual dividend by annualizing the latest regular cash dividend to project the anticipated dividend income for the next 12 months. After employing the aforementioned screens, the result is a portfolio of approximately 60-80 stocks for inclusion in the Fund.
The Sub-Adviser will repeat the multi-step process and reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a monthly basis.
|2022
|N/A
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|7.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-7.0%
|7.1%
|4.84%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|95.12%
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.1%
|1.24%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|7.6%
|7.46%
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDIV % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.8 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|90.55%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|25236
|92.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.2 M
|3.05 K
|11 B
|79.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.68%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|5.46%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
William A. Housey, CFA, was born in 1973. Mr. Housey earned a B.S. in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management & Strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Housey joined First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2010 as Senior Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team and has over 22 years of investment experience having held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Housey is responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios, principally focusing on below investment-grade credit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 13, 2014
7.8
7.8%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Steven Collins, CFA, is Vice President, Fixed Income Research, and is responsible for selecting and monitoring Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) consisting of both single and multiple fixed income asset types as well as equity UITs. Mr. Collins is a member of the First Trust Strategic Model Investment Committee. He is also a member of a Fixed Income Sub-Committee providing credit analysis for the banking sector including our securities lending and derivatives counterparties. Mr. Collins is also a member of the 22e4 Liquidity Committee and is the Chairman of the UIT 22e-4 Liquidity Committee. Mr. Collins joined FTA in 2007, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Mr. Collins received a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University and an M.B.A from DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.4
|2.41
