Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF

ETF
FDIV
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.8605 +0.06 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
Watchlist

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF

FDIV | ETF

$23.86

$42.8 M

0.00%

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$42.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
$23.60
$24.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF

FDIV | ETF

$23.86

$42.8 M

0.00%

0.35%

FDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    1150002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is sub-advised by MarketDesk Indices LLC (“Sub-Adviser”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in a portfolio of U.S. companies that pay dividends and expect to grow the dividend over time.

The Sub-Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 U.S. equity securities that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation. A security is considered to have the potential for capital appreciation when it trades at a price below the price at which the Sub-Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.

The Sub-Adviser first screens securities for inclusion in the “Investment Universe.” The Investment Universe is exclusively comprised of U.S. equity securities with a market capitalization of greater than $1 billion and that are listed on a U.S. exchange.

The Sub-Adviser excludes the following types of securities from the Investment Universe: (i) real estate investment trusts, (ii) companies whose indicated annual dividend yield is less than 1.75%, (iii) companies whose average daily traded volume is less than $25 million over the last three months, and (iv) companies whose free float is less than 40% of market capitalization. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, large- and mid-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The Sub-Adviser then employs quality screens based on financial statement metrics, such as return on equity and cash flow to debt, to isolate companies with a high degree of financial health. Companies with low quality characteristics based on financial statement metrics, such as low returns on equity or low cash flow to debt, are excluded from the Investment Universe.

The Sub-Adviser then employs a screen to review each company’s dividend payment history, growth, and consistency over the past 5-year period to identify attractive dividend-paying companies. Attractive dividend-paying companies are defined as companies with a consistent history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Sub-Adviser calculates a company’s indicated annual dividend by annualizing the latest regular cash dividend to project the anticipated dividend income for the next 12 months. After employing the aforementioned screens, the result is a portfolio of approximately 60-80 stocks for inclusion in the Fund. 

The Sub-Adviser will repeat the multi-step process and reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a monthly basis.

FDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 87.97%
1 Yr N/A -23.3% 41.6% 6.07%
3 Yr N/A* -8.9% 9.4% 8.78%
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 5.1% 5.84%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% 7.66%
2021 N/A -7.0% 7.1% 4.84%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% 95.12%
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.1% 1.24%
2018 N/A -4.8% 7.6% 7.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 87.97%
1 Yr N/A -23.3% 45.8% 10.09%
3 Yr N/A* -8.9% 15.2% 11.37%
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 12.6% 7.71%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% 7.66%
2021 N/A -7.0% 14.7% 4.84%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% 95.12%
2019 N/A -9.5% 5.1% 1.24%
2018 N/A -4.8% 11.8% 41.39%

FDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDIV Category Low Category High FDIV % Rank
Net Assets 42.8 M 130 K 62.8 B 90.55%
Number of Holdings 8 3 25236 92.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.2 M 3.05 K 11 B 79.96%
Weighting of Top 10 99.68% 6.3% 100.0% 5.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP 1.98%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 1.89%
  3. Alliant Energy Corp 1.40%
  4. Atmos Energy Corp 1.40%
  5. TC Pipelines LP 1.34%
  6. TC Energy Corp 1.34%
  7. Idacorp Inc 1.18%
  8. NextEra Energy Partners LP 1.10%
  9. Meridian Bancorp Inc 1.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDIV % Rank
Bonds 		94.75% 11.31% 94.75% 0.42%
Convertible Bonds 		3.12% 0.00% 71.77% 11.39%
Cash 		1.77% -35.68% 69.40% 79.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% -0.03% 39.31% 39.66%
Other 		0.03% -9.78% 21.77% 55.70%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 62.91% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDIV % Rank
Corporate 		46.59% 0.00% 96.66% 25.95%
Securitized 		36.79% 0.00% 52.08% 6.12%
Government 		10.33% 0.00% 91.45% 81.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.20% 0.15% 71.66% 83.97%
Derivative 		0.98% 0.00% 27.44% 30.59%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 99.85% 65.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDIV % Rank
US 		79.62% 9.98% 83.14% 1.27%
Non US 		15.13% 0.00% 30.21% 13.50%

FDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.03% 3.70% 50.52%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.25% 45.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% 91.14%

FDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDIV Category Low Category High FDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.26% 92.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDIV Category Low Category High FDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.94% -1.22% 6.83% 17.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2014

7.8

7.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

William Housey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2014

7.8

7.8%

William A. Housey, CFA, was born in 1973. Mr. Housey earned a B.S. in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management & Strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Housey joined First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2010 as Senior Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team and has over 22 years of investment experience having held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Housey is responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios, principally focusing on below investment-grade credit.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2014

7.8

7.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Steve Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Mr. Steven Collins, CFA, is Vice President, Fixed Income Research, and is responsible for selecting and monitoring Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) consisting of both single and multiple fixed income asset types as well as equity UITs. Mr. Collins is a member of the First Trust Strategic Model Investment Committee. He is also a member of a Fixed Income Sub-Committee providing credit analysis for the banking sector including our securities lending and derivatives counterparties. Mr. Collins is also a member of the 22e4 Liquidity Committee and is the Chairman of the UIT 22e-4 Liquidity Committee. Mr. Collins joined FTA in 2007, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Mr. Collins received a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University and an M.B.A from DePaul University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.4 2.41

