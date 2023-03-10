Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF

FDGR | ETF

$9.85

-

-

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$9.85
$9.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDGR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchanged traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, primarily invests, directly or indirectly, in equity securities and other instruments with exposure to the growth-focused U.S. equity market. Utilizing V-Mod (defined below), the Sub-Adviser actively manages the Fund’s exposure to the growth-focused U.S. equity market based on the level of intraday volatility of the market.

The Fund will consist of investments that represent the broad growth-focused U.S. equity market. The Sub-Adviser defines growth-focused equity securities as the stocks of companies that are expected to increase their profits (or revenues) at faster-than-average rates. The Fund will be invested primarily in passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide broad growth-focused U.S. equities market exposure and seek to track U.S. growth equity indices, as selected by the Sub-Adviser. The Fund expects to be invested primarily in ETFs that invest in the equity securities of large-capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in ETFs that invest in the equity securities of medium- or small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s portfolio components will be reviewed by the Sub-Adviser no less than quarterly to determine any changes to individual portfolio components and/or weights. The Sub-Adviser will utilize market cap-weighted funds with a growth-style bias and total market funds to provide diversification.

To actively manage volatility and adjust the exposure of the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser will measure intraday volatility daily using a market volatility measurement and forecasting model (the “V-Mod”). The V-Mod is a third-party proprietary intraday volatility technology which provides daily updates to the Sub-Adviser based on a target volatility range of approximately 10%. The Fund’s actual volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower than the target depending on market conditions. Volatility measures the range of returns of a security, fund or index, as indicated by the standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. A volatility target does not provide any assurance about the maximum loss for an investor in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser will use its own trading discretion to determine the size and frequency of reallocations within the Fund portfolio, as informed by V-Mod. It is expected that the Fund will be rebalanced to adjust for market fluctuations no less than quarterly but could be more frequently as needed to maintain weights for volatility targets.

When volatility increases above target intraday range, the Sub-Adviser may reduce equity exposure and reallocate up to 100% of portfolio investments to cash alternative positions, such as short-term cash equivalents including, but not limited to, Treasury bills and bonds, inflation-protected securities and debt instruments.
When volatility decreases below target intraday range, the Sub-Adviser may increase the Fund’s overall equity exposure to up to 150% of the Fund’s net assets through investments in NASDAQ 100 Index futures.

Although the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is inherent in the derivatives it trades. While Federal law limits bank borrowings to one-third of a fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of the reference asset underlying a derivative and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will generally have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than a fund that does not use derivatives.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Read More

FDGR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FDGR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDGR Category Low Category High FDGR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDGR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FDGR - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FDGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FDGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FDGR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDGR Category Low Category High FDGR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDGR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDGR Category Low Category High FDGR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDGR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FDGR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

