The portfolio managers look for liquid stocks of early and rapid stage growth companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their fundamental analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The fund will invest primarily in securities of large cap companies, but may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30 to 45 securities, but may incorporate more securities to account for liquidity constraints.

The fund will invest principally in U.S. exchange-listed common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund uses ADRs to obtain exposure to foreign securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The fund may only invest in exchange-traded ADRs that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the fund’s shares.

The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings or revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate relative to factors including recent trends, market expectations, peers and historical data. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider the fund’s growth and momentum profile relative to the benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria. The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.