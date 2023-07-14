Home
American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

Active ETF
FDG
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$67.8461 -0.11 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

FDG | Active ETF

$67.85

$173 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.4%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$173 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$68.0
$50.22
$67.96

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -28.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2290000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry He

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for liquid stocks of early and rapid stage growth companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their fundamental analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The fund will invest primarily in securities of large cap companies, but may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30 to 45 securities, but may incorporate more securities to account for liquidity constraints.
The fund will invest principally in U.S. exchange-listed common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund uses ADRs to obtain exposure to foreign securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The fund may only invest in exchange-traded ADRs that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the fund’s shares.
The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings or revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate relative to factors including recent trends, market expectations, peers and historical data. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider the fund’s growth and momentum profile relative to the benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria. The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

FDG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.4% -41.7% 65.2% 30.24%
1 Yr 24.5% -45.6% 77.3% 16.76%
3 Yr 4.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 21.83%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 62.64%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 80.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.7% -85.9% 81.6% 57.44%
2021 4.2% -31.0% 26.7% 49.96%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -28.8% -41.7% 65.2% 99.10%
1 Yr -23.4% -45.6% 77.3% 98.77%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.7% -85.9% 81.6% 57.53%
2021 4.2% -31.0% 26.7% 49.96%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

FDG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDG Category Low Category High FDG % Rank
Net Assets 173 M 189 K 222 B 79.38%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 83.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 78.48%
Weighting of Top 10 55.28% 11.4% 116.5% 15.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.54%
  2. Alphabet Inc-CL C 7.32%
  3. Tesla Inc 7.20%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.84%
  5. Constellation Brands Inc 4.68%
  6. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp 4.68%
  7. Visa Inc 4.67%
  8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.49%
  9. Mastercard Inc 4.45%
  10. Paylocity Holding Corp 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDG % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 50.26% 104.50% 17.72%
Cash 		0.28% -10.83% 49.73% 81.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 97.86%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 96.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 97.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 97.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDG % Rank
Technology 		24.07% 0.00% 65.70% 87.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.11% 0.00% 62.57% 8.24%
Communication Services 		13.31% 0.00% 66.40% 18.38%
Financial Services 		12.78% 0.00% 43.06% 23.41%
Healthcare 		11.77% 0.00% 39.76% 58.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.73% 0.00% 25.50% 13.36%
Industrials 		6.59% 0.00% 30.65% 45.92%
Energy 		1.64% 0.00% 41.09% 28.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 99.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 99.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDG % Rank
US 		98.92% 34.69% 100.00% 13.77%
Non US 		0.80% 0.00% 54.22% 78.48%

FDG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 20.29% 92.44%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 19.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 45.24%

FDG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDG Category Low Category High FDG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 98.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDG Category Low Category High FDG % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -6.13% 1.75% 38.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FDG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. He is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst at American Century Investments. He joined American Century Investments in 2011 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Prabha Ram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Ms. Ram, Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth strategy and provides research and analysis for it, the U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth & U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to joining American Century in 2008, she covered financials & industrials at Bear Stearns and covered brokers, banks & asset managers at Merrill Lynch Equity Research. Ms. Ram holds a BE from the Univ. of Madras in India, a MS in computer science from the Univ. of Maine and a MBA from The Wharton School, Univ. of Penn. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Keith Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

