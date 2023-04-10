The Fund is an actively managed exchanged traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, primarily invests, directly or indirectly, in equity securities and other instruments with exposure to the U.S. equity market, including derivatives. Utilizing V-Mod (defined below), the Sub-Adviser actively manages the Fund’s exposure to the U.S. equity market based on the level of intraday volatility of the market.

The Fund will consist of investments that represent the broad U.S. equity market. The Fund will be invested primarily in passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide broad U.S. equities market exposure and seek to track U.S. equity market indices, as selected by the Sub-Adviser. The Fund expects to be invested primarily in ETFs that invest in the equity securities of large-capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in ETFs that invest in the equity securities of medium- or small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s portfolio components will be reviewed by the Sub-Adviser no less than quarterly to determine any changes to individual portfolio components and/or weights. The Sub-Adviser will utilize market cap-weighted and total market funds, and potentially style-biased funds such as growth and value funds, to provide diversification.

To actively manage volatility and adjust the exposure of the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser will measure intraday volatility daily using a market volatility measurement and forecasting model (the “V-Mod”). The V-Mod is a third-party proprietary intraday volatility technology which provides daily updates to the Sub-Adviser based on a target volatility range of approximately 10%. The Fund’s actual volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower than the target depending on market conditions. Volatility measures the range of returns of a security, fund or index, as indicated by the standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. A volatility target does not provide any assurance about the maximum loss for an investor in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser will use its own trading discretion to determine the size and frequency of reallocations within the Fund portfolio, as informed by V-Mod. It is expected that the Fund will be rebalanced to adjust for market fluctuations no less than quarterly but could be more frequently as needed to maintain weights for volatility targets.

● When volatility increases above target intraday range, the Sub-Adviser may reduce equity exposure and reallocate up to 100% of portfolio investments to cash alternative positions, such as short-term cash equivalents including, but not limited to, Treasury bills and bonds, inflation-protected securities and debt instruments.

● When volatility decreases below target intraday range, the Sub-Adviser may increase the Fund’s overall equity exposure to up to 150% of the Fund’s net assets through investments in S&P 500 Index futures.

Although the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is inherent in the derivatives it trades. While Federal law limits bank borrowings to one-third of a fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of the reference asset underlying a derivative and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will generally have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than a fund that does not use derivatives.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.