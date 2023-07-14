Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

ETF
FCUS
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$22.3306 -0.2 -0.9%
primary theme
N/A
FCUS (ETF)

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$22.3306 -0.2 -0.9%
primary theme
N/A
FCUS (ETF)

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$22.3306 -0.2 -0.9%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

FCUS | ETF

$22.33

$6.4 M

0.00%

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
$19.71
$22.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

FCUS | ETF

$22.33

$6.4 M

0.00%

0.81%

FCUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a focused portfolio of U.S. equity securities. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC (“Pinnacle” or the “Sub-Adviser”), will typically seek full equity exposure during periods of market strength and will seek to identify periods of market stress and to mitigate risk during these periods by increasing the portfolio’s exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, cash, cash equivalents, or bond index ETFs.

Pinnacle manages the Fund’s portfolio based on its proprietary model. The Fund’s initial universe of stocks is comprised of the largest 1,000 U.S. equity securities listed on major U.S. stock exchanges. As of the date of this prospectus, the market capitalization range for the initial universe of securities is between approximately $4.1 B and $2.1 T. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio, stocks must also have a closing price of at least $1, with a free-float (shares publicly available for purchase on the stock market) of at least five percent of the shares outstanding. The Fund’s portfolio excludes certain equity securities, such as limited partnerships, closed-end investment companies, and warrants. The complete list of excluded security types is set forth below.

Pinnacle uses its monthly stock selection model to identify 30 stocks to include in the model (as described below). In addition, Pinnacle uses two separate Market Risk Algorithms to identify whether there are positive or negative market signals which may impact the composition of the Fund’s portfolio. On the first trading day of each month (or more frequently intra-month if a market signal changes), Pinnacle will recommend that the Fund’s portfolio be reconstituted based on whether the Algorithms both show market signals as positive, one as positive and one as negative, or both as negative.

Fund Portfolio Positioning:

If both market signals are positive, the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of the top 30 stocks (selected as described below).
If one market signal is positive (and the other is negative), the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of 25% U.S. Treasury securities, cash, cash equivalents, or bond index ETFs. The remaining 75% will be comprised of the top 30 stocks (selected as described below); or

If both market signals are negative, the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of 50% U.S. Treasury securities, cash, cash equivalents, or bond index ETFs. The remaining 50% will be comprised of the top 30 stocks (selected as described below).

The Fund’s U.S. Treasury securities will include T-Bills (Treasury Bills) and Treasury notes. The Fund’s bond index ETF holdings will include short term Treasury bill ETFs and intermediate term Treasury note ETFs.

Top 30 Stock Selection Model:

Pinnacle uses its monthly stock selection model to identify the stocks that the model scores highest based on the following factors:

Momentum – The model measures the stock’s current price compared to its previous price over a specific period.
Relative Strength – The model measures the stock’s rate of change (velocity) and the magnitude of the stock’s recent price changes compared to its peers in the initial universe over the last 200-day period.
Earnings Revisions – The model considers whether stock analysts have recently revised their estimates of a company’s earnings.

Each stock in the initial universe is scored based on the foregoing factors. That is, Pinnacle employs its monthly stock selection model to assign each stock with a score for each of Momentum, Relative Strength, and Earnings Revisions. Each score is weighted equally (i.e., a one-third weighting), and then combined into a single aggregate score for each company. The 30 companies with the highest aggregate scores are then included in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s portfolio allocation weighting among the 30 selected stocks differs depending on each stock’s overall model score. Each of the top 10 stock selections by model score receive a 4.25% weight in the Fund’s portfolio, each of the next 10 stock selections by model score receive a 3.25% weight in the Fund’s portfolio, and each of the final 10 stock selections receive a weight of 2.5% in the Fund’s portfolio.

Market Signals:

First Pinnacle Market Risk Algorithm:

The first Pinnacle Market Risk Algorithm makes three separate measurements. Each measurement considers the relative strength of a cash-like investment (earning a risk-free rate of return) versus that of one of three broad-based U.S. equity indices. The algorithm uses Treasury bills with 13-week maturities as a proxy for the cash-like investment.

The market signal produced by the three measurements works as follows. Note that a positive signal indicates normal equity market conditions. In contrast, a negative signal indicates the equity markets are subject to higher risks.

Results of Cash/Index Measurements First Pinnacle Market Risk Signal
All three are positive Positive
Two are positive Positive
Two are negative Negative*
All three are negative Negative

* However, there is one instance where even though two measurements were negative, the signal would be positive. That would occur if immediately prior, all three Cash/Index measurements were negative, and then one turned positive. In that unique case, the First Pinnacle Market Risk Signal would be Positive.

Second Pinnacle Market Risk Algorithm:

The second Pinnacle Market Risk Algorithm performs separate measurements of specific technical attributes of three separate broad-based U.S. equity indices. That is, for each index measurement, the algorithm measures the rate of change, relative strength, and moving averages of the particular index over various periods (e.g., 30, 60, and 90 days).

●       Rate of change is a momentum-based technical indicator that measures the percentage change in price between the current price and the price at the prior period.

●       Relative strength is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and magnitude of a market’s recent price changes to evaluate overvalued or undervalued conditions in the market’s price.

●       Moving averages are used to help smooth out price data by creating a constantly updated average price. A rising moving average indicates that the security is in an uptrend, while a declining moving average indicates a downtrend.

The market signal produced by the three technical index measurements work together as follows. Note that a positive signal indicates normal equity market conditions. In contrast, a negative signal indicates the equity markets are subject to higher risks.

Results of Technical Analysis Second Pinnacle Market Risk Signal
Two or three index measurement results indicate relative strength in the stock markets Positive
Two or three index measurement results indicate poor relative strength in the stock markets Negative

The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high.

Read More

FCUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCUS Category Low Category High FCUS % Rank
Net Assets 6.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 31 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.11 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.79% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Penumbra Inc 4.38%
  2. Axon Enterprise Inc 4.36%
  3. Signify Health Inc 4.36%
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc 4.36%
  5. Shift4 Payments Inc 4.27%
  6. Nutanix Inc 4.24%
  7. Schlumberger Ltd 4.13%
  8. First Solar Inc 4.04%
  9. Burlington Stores Inc 3.96%
  10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.44% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUS % Rank
US 		99.56% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FCUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCUS Category Low Category High FCUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCUS Category Low Category High FCUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FCUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×