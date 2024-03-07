Home
Name

As of 07/03/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle ETF

FCTE | ETF

$24.64

-

-

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$24.63
$24.64

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FCTE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and typically owns 20 domestic stocks that are normally included in the S&P 500 Index (“S&P 500”). The stocks are chosen using a Full-Cycle Trend (“FCT”) strategy developed by an affiliate of the Adviser, 3Fourteen Research, LLC (“3Fourteen”). The FCT strategy is based on a proprietary model developed by 3Fourteen that selects stocks based on quality stock screens and trend factors such as return on capital and cash flow stability, earnings growth, return on investment, momentum, linear regression and trend analysis. The FCT strategy is used to create a model portfolio of stocks, which is published in a monthly newsletter issued by 3Fourteen and is available to subscribers to 3Fourteen’s newsletter, including the Adviser. The model portfolio is used by the Adviser to create the Fund’s portfolio of stocks. Each month, when the FCT model portfolio is updated, the Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced and the Adviser will use its discretion regarding additional rebalancing during the month. At the Adviser’s discretion, the implementation of the FCT strategy and the model portfolio with respect to the Fund may or may not vary from 3Fourteen’s published version of the model portfolio in the following ways: the number of securities owned, the security types, and the timing of buys and sells for the Fund. Potential reasons for deviation from the model may include, but are not limited to, compliance to concentration limits imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), and atypical volatility of a stock immediately after the model has been published.

The Fund seeks to identify and hold stocks that the Adviser believes can outperform the S&P 500 over the entire market cycle (i.e. a period including both a bull market and a bear market).The Adviser believes that FCT’s systematic investment approach may generate returns that exceed the return of the S&P 500, and achieve the Fund’s investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation, and constantly monitors the performance of its universe of individual stocks and invests the Fund’s assets into the stocks deemed to be most attractive at the time of analysis.

The Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

FCTE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCTE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCTE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCTE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCTE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCTE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCTE Category Low Category High FCTE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCTE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FCTE - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCTE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FCTE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FCTE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCTE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCTE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCTE Category Low Category High FCTE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCTE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCTE Category Low Category High FCTE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCTE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FCTE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

