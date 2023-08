Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Index, which includes dividends paid by the common stocks in the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC a division of S&P Global ( “SPDJI” or the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises to ensure that the Index continues to achieve its objective. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. According to the Index Provider, the Index measures the performance of companies within the S&P 500 ® Index that have the highest relative free cash flow yield ( "FCF Yield" ) within each Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ) sector represented in the S&P 500 ® Index and seeks to mirror the sector weighting represented in the S&P 500 ® Index at the time of reconstitution. Free cash flow ( "FCF" ) is the cash remaining after a company has paid day-to-day operating expenses, including interest and taxes, as well as capital expenditures. See the section entitled “Free Cash Flow Yield Calculations” for a description of the FCF and FCF Yield calculations. The S&P 500 ® Index is a large capitalization U.S. index composed of 500 issuers with securities that trade on national stock exchanges. The Index’s starting universe consists of all the securities comprising the S&P 500 ® Index. According to the Index Provider, all companies in the S&P 500 ® Index are then ranked based on their FCF Yield within their respective GICS ® sectors. Next, the Index Provider selects from each GICS ® sector those companies ranking within the top 20% (rounding up the count) of FCF Yield. Next, the Index Provider excludes companies with the lowest non-positive FCF Yield until such exclusion would result in the final count of companies in a given sector to be less than 10% of the count of companies within such sector in the S&P 500 ® Index. At each reconstitution, the Index sector weights mirror the sector weights of the S&P 500 ® Index, and the constituents are weighted by their FCF Yield within each sector. If companies with a non-positive FCF Yield are selected, then the remaining weight within the GICS ® sector is equally distributed among the non-positive FCF Yield companies. In addition, each Index constituent will be limited to a minimum weight of 0.25% and a maximum weight of 5.00%. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually, effective after the close of business on the third Friday of April and October, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of July 31, 2023, the Index had significant exposure to information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in a given jurisdiction, investment sector or industry that it may not have had as of July 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction, investment sector or industry, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction, investment sector or industry. As of July 31, 2023, the Index consisted of 100 securities. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).