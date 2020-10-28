Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FCAN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III - First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

FCAN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCAN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.6% 18.6% 73.33%
1 Yr N/A -87.1% 109.2% 56.67%
3 Yr N/A* -77.5% 21.6% 61.90%
5 Yr N/A* -59.5% 14.1% 74.76%
10 Yr N/A* -36.6% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCAN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 112.8% 30.00%
2021 N/A -13.3% 20.1% 84.96%
2020 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 71.00%
2019 N/A -6.5% 19.7% 43.00%
2018 N/A -11.5% 5.8% 91.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCAN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.6% 18.6% 70.83%
1 Yr N/A -87.1% 109.2% 54.17%
3 Yr N/A* -77.5% 21.6% 61.90%
5 Yr N/A* -59.5% 14.1% 74.76%
10 Yr N/A* -35.8% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCAN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 112.8% 30.00%
2021 N/A -13.3% 20.1% 87.61%
2020 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 74.00%
2019 N/A -6.5% 19.7% 40.00%
2018 N/A -11.5% 5.9% 91.58%

FCAN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCAN Category Low Category High FCAN % Rank
Net Assets 3.1 M 998 K 6.75 B 96.26%
Number of Holdings N/A 13 873 71.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 703 K 3.17 B 99.07%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.1% 100.0% 89.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BRP Inc 5.02%
  2. Kinross Gold Corp 4.95%
  3. Shopify Inc A 4.35%
  4. Pan American Silver Corp 4.29%
  5. Imperial Oil Ltd 3.85%
  6. Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust 3.78%
  7. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd 3.74%
  8. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 3.62%
  9. Keyera Corp 3.60%
  10. AltaGas Ltd 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCAN % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 0.00% 102.00% 30.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 56.07%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 62.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 57.94%
Cash 		0.00% -2.00% 100.00% 69.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 56.07%

FCAN - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCAN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 2.49% 36.13%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.35% 85.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 35.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FCAN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCAN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCAN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 217.50% 94.62%

FCAN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCAN Category Low Category High FCAN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.68% 86.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCAN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCAN Category Low Category High FCAN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.11% 6.59% 76.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCAN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCAN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

8.63

8.6%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

8.63

8.6%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

8.63

8.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

8.63

8.6%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

8.63

8.6%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

4.54

4.5%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.18 10.64

