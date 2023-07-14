The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by providing a hedge against a significant negative movement of global ex-U.S. equities. The Fund pursues its objective by (i) investing in cash, U.S. government bonds, including U.S. Treasuries and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), ex-U.S. sovereign bonds, and U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in U.S. Treasuries, TIPS or ex-U.S. sovereign bonds and (ii) utilizing a put option strategy

to manage the risk of a significant negative movement in the value of global ex-U.S. equities (commonly referred to as tail risk) over rolling one-month periods. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s bond portfolio invests at least 40% of its total assets in investment grade, intermediate U.S. treasuries and TIPS and at least 40% of its total assets in ex-U.S. sovereign bonds, including investment grade and non-investment grade bonds issued by developed and emerging market governments with short and intermediate durations. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), seeks to allocate assets in the Fund’s bond portfolio broadly across these various bond markets and hold a diversified bond portfolio that offsets the cost of option premiums, but does not actively manage the Fund’s bond portfolio. To hedge against sharp declines in the global ex-U.S. stock markets, each month, the Fund purchases U.S. exchange-listed protective “at the money” or “out of the money” put options on (i) stock indices that broadly cover developed ex-U.S. markets and emerging markets or (ii) U.S.-listed ETFs that track these broad global ex-U.S. equity markets.

Cambria intends to spend approximately one percent of the Fund’s total assets per month to purchase put options. Buying a put option provides the purchaser the right to sell the underlying asset (index or ETF) to the put seller at a specified price (the “strike price”) within a specified time period. Cambria generally targets put options in the 0% to 30% out of the money range. If a put option is 30% out of the money, the put option’s strike price is 30% below the value of the underlying asset. If a put option is at the money (i.e., 0% out of the money), the put option’s strike price is equal to the value of the underlying asset. If the value of the underlying asset is below the strike price, the put option is considered to be “in the money”.

There is an associated cost (premium) with the purchase of an option, but in the event the underlying asset declines in value below the strike price and the holder exercises the option, the holder will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the underlying asset and the strike price (which gain is offset by the premium originally paid by the holder). Accordingly, if the underlying asset declines in value, ownership of the put option may reduce the downside risk associated with the underlying asset. In the event the value of the underlying asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the premium paid for the option might be lost. For example, if the Fund purchases a put option on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“MXEF” and, its put option, a “MXEF Put”), the Fund pays a premium to the option seller, which decreases the Fund’s return. If, however, the price of the MXEF falls below the MXEF Put’s strike price, the option finishes in the money and the option seller pays the Fund the difference between the strike price of the MXEF Put and the price of the MXEF.

Cambria has implemented the put option strategy to attempt to provide protection from significant global ex-U.S. equity market declines on a month-by-month basis. The bulk of this protection comes in the form of put options on indices or ETFs that track the performance of global ex-U.S. equity markets. When selecting put options, Cambria does not seek out put options that cover specific ex-U.S. markets that it expects to underperform; rather, Cambria selects put options that broadly cover the stock markets of both ex-U.S. developed countries and emerging market nations. Cambria generally intends to re-initiate new options positions that make up the put option position each month and reinvest any gains from these activities into intermediate-term U.S. government bonds, including U.S. Treasuries and TIPS, ex-U.S. sovereign bonds, and ETFs that invest primarily in these types of bonds. Cambria also may, at its discretion, liquidate and establish new option positions intra-month, or liquidate option positions without establishing new positions when Cambria deems that doing so would be beneficial to the Fund, such as when an option is significantly in the money or significantly out of the money. The put option strategy only includes exchange-listed put options.