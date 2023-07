The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve long-term total return through long and short investments in exchange-traded commodity futures contracts (“Commodity Futures”) through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary” ). The Fund does not invest directly in Commodity Futures. The Fund gains exposure to these investments exclusively by investing in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in Commodity Futures. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but unlike the Fund, it may invest without limitation in Commodity Futures. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary’s holdings will primarily consist of Commodity Futures, which are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular commodity or financial instrument at a pre-determined price at a settlement date in the future. As the settlement date for a futures contract approaches, the Fund, through the Subsidiary, intends to sell the expiring contract and replace it with a similar contract with a more distant settlement date. This process is known as “rolling” and may be done frequently by the Fund throughout the year so as to maintain a fully invested position. This frequent buying and selling of Commodity Futures, in addition to attempts by the Fund to rebalance its exposure to various market sectors, may cause the Fund to experience higher levels of portfolio turnover. Under certain market conditions, the Fund may reduce the notional exposure to commodities it derives from its derivatives positions to mitigate against risk. The Fund, through the Subsidiary, engages in trading on commodity markets both inside and outside of the United States on behalf of the Fund. The Fund, through the Subsidiary, may invest in a range of Commodity Futures and markets as determined by the Fund’s investment advisor from time to time. The fund may also have exposure to investments denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The remainder of the Fund’s assets will primarily be invested in: (1) U.S. government and agency securities with maturities of two years or less; (2) short-term repurchase agreements; (3) money market instruments; and (4) cash.