The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the NASDAQ CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are expected to benefit from further adoption of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging markets countries (collectively, "Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Companies"), as defined by Nasdaq, Inc., the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider") and the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”). The Index Provider and the CTA have jointly developed the eligibility and selection criteria for the Underlying Index. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the CTA to be an Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Company if it derives at least 50% of its revenue, operating income, or assets from: (i) internet-related services (including social media and online entertainment), (ii) internet retail commerce, (iii) internet search engine services, and/or (iv) software delivered via the internet.

The Index Provider classifies countries as being “emerging markets” by employing both a quantitative and qualitative review process. The quantitative criteria that the Index Provider assesses include: (i) the Gross National Income (“GNI”) per capita, which measures a country’s income divided by its population, which must be greater than $1,000 and less than $20,000 for three consecutive years; (ii) the aggregate market capitalization of index eligible companies listed in the country must be greater than $20 billion and less than $30 billion; (iii) the aggregate annual traded value of companies listed in the country; and (iv) the total number of index eligible securities listed in the country must be at least 5. In addition to the quantitative criteria, the Index Provider applies a supplementary qualitative review of each country’s investability to confirm each country’s classification. The qualitative criteria that the Index Provider assesses include: (i) restrictions that may be imposed on foreign investment; (ii) currency convertibility; and/or (iii) the ability for capital to move from one country to another country without restrictions. Additionally, the Index Provider considers securities listed in Hong Kong (classified by the Index Provider as a developed market) as eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, to ensure representation in the Underlying Index of companies incorporated or operating primarily in China.

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes exchange-listed companies that meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of December 31, 2022, companies must have a minimum free float market capitalization of $1 billion and a minimum average daily turnover for the last six months greater than or equal to $5 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United States (as a function of emerging market exposure obtained through the use of ADRs). The Fund may have significant exposure to a particular foreign country or foreign currency.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the five largest securities by free float market capitalization are individually capped at a maximum weight of 8% and all other constituents are capped at a maximum weight of 4%. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include communication services and consumer discretionary companies. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 39 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.