Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in fixed-income securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. government, corporate, municipal, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund will ordinarily seek to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

The Adviser evaluates the relative attractiveness among corporate, mortgage and U.S. government securities, and also may invest in non-dollar-denominated issues. The Adviser relies upon value measures to guide its decisions regarding sector, security and country selection, such as the relative attractiveness of the extra yield offered by securities other than those issued by the U.S. Treasury. The Adviser also measures various types of risk by monitoring interest rates, inflation, the shape of the yield curve, credit risk, prepayment risk, country risk and currency valuations. The Fund may engage in frequent trading to achieve its investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s average portfolio duration will be plus or minus 1.5 years versus its performance benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.

The Fund may invest opportunistically up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities that are rated below “investment grade” or are not rated, but are of equivalent quality. These fixed-income securities are often referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” High yield securities are fixed-income securities rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) or lower than BBB by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities and mortgage- backed securities) or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. In addition, the Fund may invest in preferred securities.

The Fund’s mortgage securities may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-agency mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in to-be-announced pass-through mortgage securities, which settle on a delayed delivery basis (“TBAs”). The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries. The securities in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars.

The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to seek to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. Fixed income securities held by the Fund that are denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may purchase securities on a when-issued basis and for future delivery by means of “forward commitments . “