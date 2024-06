Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities of varying maturities consistent with ordinarily seeking to maintain an average duration of approximately three years or less . The Fund invests primarily in U.S. government securities, corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund will ordinarily seek to maintain an average duration of approximately three years or less. Duration measures the time-weighted expected cash flows of a fixed-income security. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in below-investment grade, high-yield debt instruments (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). High yield securities are fixed-income securities rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) or lower than BBB- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities) or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in non- agency asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fund seeks value in the fixed-income market with only a limited sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Adviser relies upon value measures such as the level of real interest rates, yield curve slopes and credit-adjusted spreads to guide its decisions regarding interest rate, country, sector and security exposure.

When deemed by the Adviser to be relevant to its evaluation of creditworthiness and when applicable information is available, the Adviser considers environmental, social and/or governance issues (referred to as ESG) which may impact the prospects of an issuer (or obligor) or financial performance of an obligation. When considered, one or more ESG issues are taken into account alongside

other factors in the investment decision-making process and are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or will remain in the Fund’s portfolio.