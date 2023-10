The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a portfolio of investment grade, short-term fixed, variable and floating-rate securities. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value.

The Fund is actively managed, not designed to track a benchmark, and therefore not constrained by the composition of a benchmark.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s weighted average portfolio duration will be one year or less. In certain market or economic conditions, such as in periods of significant volatility in interest rates and spreads, the Fund’s weighted average portfolio duration may be longer than one year. The Fund seeks to manage duration and hedge interest rate risk through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities . During periods when the Fund’s weighted average portfolio duration is longer than one year, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund typically invests at least 90% of its net assets in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities. A debt security is considered investment grade when assigned a credit quality rating of BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (‘‘NRSRO”), including Moody’s Investors Service or Fitch Ratings, or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)) or if unrated, considered to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in below-investment grade, high-yield debt instruments (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The Fund’s investment in such instruments is limited to 10% of its net assets, as assessed at time of purchase.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the banking industry. Therefore, under normal conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities issued by issuers in the banking industry. The Fund may, however, invest less than 25% of its total assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure.

The Fund invests in bonds issued by U.S. corporations, the U.S. Government or its agencies, and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund also may invest in money market instruments and taxable municipal obligations. The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and money market funds, for various portfolio management purposes, such as to maintain exposure to certain investments or for cash management purposes.

The Fund may invest in ABS and MBS that represent interests in pools of mortgage loans (MBS) or other assets (ABS) assembled for sale to investors by various U.S. governmental agencies, government-related organizations and private issuers (i.e., non-agency). MBS may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). ABS may include collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). In addition, the Fund may invest in to-be-announced pass-through mortgage securities, which settle on a delayed delivery basis (“TBA”).

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign debt securities.