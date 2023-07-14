Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.0%
Expense Ratio 1.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund employs a "long/short" event-driven strategy, which seeks to profit by investing, long and/or short, in the equity and debt securities of companies whose prices Water Island Capital, LLC (the "Adviser") believes are or will be impacted by a publicly announced or anticipated corporate event. The strategy may invest both long and short across industries/sectors, market capitalizations, and credit qualities, and it will invest internationally, seeking what the Adviser believes are the most favorable event opportunities across the globe. By focusing on event opportunities, the Adviser aims to generate a return profile that is more correlated to the outcomes of each idiosyncratic event rather than the overall direction of broader equity and credit markets.
Corporate events may take the form of "hard" catalysts or "soft" catalysts.
Hard Catalysts: Investment opportunities predicated on hard catalysts tend to be characterized by more definitive outcomes, shorter timelines, and lower levels of volatility. The most common example of a hard catalyst is definitive, publicly announced mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") whereby a legally binding merger agreement is in place, but hard catalysts may also take other forms including, but not limited to, Dutch tenders (whereby an offer is made to purchase securities within a given price range through an auction structure, wherein shareholders are invited to sell shares over a specific time period by specifying the lowest price within the range that they will accept), yield-to-call opportunities (whereby a company or other entity's callable bonds are purchased and held until the next anticipated call date, at which point they may be redeemed prior to maturity), and spin-offs (pre-completion, whereby a company has announced its intent to separate its business into two or more separately traded independent entities, which may be able to unlock more shareholder value on a standalone rather than combined basis).
Soft Catalysts: Investment opportunities predicated on soft catalysts tend to be characterized by less certain outcomes, longer timelines, and greater levels of risk – though also commensurate greater potential reward. Examples of soft catalysts include a broad range of events spurred by
company-specific, industry-wide, or broad economic conditions such as speculated M&A (whereby certain M&A are anticipated, rumored or in negotiations but are not yet definitive), asset sales, spin-offs (post-completion, whereby a company has completed the separation of its business into two or more separately traded independent entities), turnaround plans, management changes, activist campaigns, transformational M&A (post-completion), corporate levering/de-levering, credit refinancings, recapitalizations, restructurings, and other corporate reorganizations and re-rating opportunities.
The Fund will invest in both hard and soft catalysts without bias as to a company's capital structure, allowing the Fund to position its investments in both equity and credit instruments, selecting whichever security the Adviser believes offers the greatest reward-to-risk ratio for a given event opportunity. The Adviser will focus on two core approaches to event-driven investing – merger arbitrage and special situations – though may also engage in other types of arbitrage trades, such as convertible arbitrage and capital structure arbitrage.
The Adviser generally engages in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund's principal investment objective. The Adviser generally seeks to maintain a fully invested portfolio; however, for various reasons, there may be times when the Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including money market and similar cash management funds, money market instruments such as Treasury bills, and other short-term or temporary investments. Such instances may occur for defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions; to preserve the Fund's ability to capitalize quickly on new market opportunities; because the Adviser has determined to obtain investment exposure through derivative instruments instead of direct cash investments; or for other reasons, such as after a period in which several catalysts held by the Fund close in a similar timeframe, yet before capital is redeployed to other opportunities.
In addition, the Fund will hold a higher percentage of its assets in long positions (i.e., the Fund will be "net long"). The Fund's net long exposure may exceed 100% of the Fund's net assets.
The Fund may maintain long and short positions through the use of derivative instruments, including swap agreements, options, futures, and forward contracts, without investing directly in the underlying asset. The Fund may use derivative instruments to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund's assets. Investments in derivative instruments may have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund's portfolio because such investments may give rise to exposures that exceed the Fund's total assets and may result in losses that exceed the amount the Fund invested. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund's exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund may invest in convertible and non-convertible debt securities, including high yield debt securities, also known as "junk bonds."
The Fund is not limited with respect to issuer, geography, market capitalization, credit quality, sector or industry. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater portion of its assets in one or a limited number of issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
|Period
|EVNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|18.24%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|98.71%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|7.80%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|25.93%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EVNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|EVNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|22.75%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|96.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|6.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|24.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EVNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|EVNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVNT % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.9 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|99.57%
|Number of Holdings
|115
|2
|10961
|68.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.11 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|93.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.02%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|33.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVNT % Rank
|Stocks
|89.45%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|0.84%
|Cash
|8.30%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|63.88%
|Bonds
|2.22%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|91.44%
|Other
|0.02%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|47.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|69.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|6.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVNT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|95.33%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|0.64%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|41.83%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|84.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|66.45%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|25.48%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|96.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|9.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|75.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|63.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|25.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVNT % Rank
|US
|83.84%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|0.63%
|Non US
|5.62%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|91.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVNT % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.00%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|26.93%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|50.73%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|74.11%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|11.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|37.37%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|90.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVNT % Rank
|US
|2.22%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|91.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|87.06%
|EVNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.53%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|32.78%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|99.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|EVNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|EVNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|N/A
|EVNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVNT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|31.19%
|EVNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EVNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVNT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|N/A
|EVNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Becker has experience as a portfolio manager and research analyst with Trillium Asset Management. Prior to joining Trillium in 1993, he worked for Cultural Survival, a human rights organization. He serves on the board of Interlock Media, a non-profit human rights environmental media organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Orrico founded Water Island Capital, the advisor to The Arbitrage Funds, in 2000. He currently serves as Chairman of The Arbitrage Funds series trust and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Water Island Capital, Mr. Orrico directed arbitrage, special situations, and distressed hedge fund portfolios at Lindemann Capital, which he joined in 1999, in conjunction with starting the organizational process for the Arbitrage Fund. Prior to joining Lindemann Capital, Mr. Orrico joined Gruss & Co in 1994, focusing on merger arbitrage and special situations, and became Senior Arbitrage Analyst in 1996. Mr. Orrico has worked in the securities industry since joining Morgan Stanley in 1982, beginning in corporate finance, with additional experience in institutional equity trading, equity research analysis and portfolio management. Mr. Orrico received a BA from Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
