Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AltShares Event-Driven ETF

Active ETF
EVNT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.705 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
EVNT (ETF)

AltShares Event-Driven ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.705 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
EVNT (ETF)

AltShares Event-Driven ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.705 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AltShares Event-Driven ETF

EVNT | Active ETF

$9.71

$2.9 M

0.12%

$0.01

1.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
$8.85
$10.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AltShares Event-Driven ETF

EVNT | Active ETF

$9.71

$2.9 M

0.12%

$0.01

1.53%

EVNT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AltShares Event-Driven ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Water Island Capital-Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Eric Becker

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund employs a "long/short" event-driven strategy, which seeks to profit by investing, long and/or short, in the equity and debt securities of companies whose prices Water Island Capital, LLC (the "Adviser") believes are or will be impacted by a publicly announced or anticipated corporate event. The strategy may invest both long and short across industries/sectors, market capitalizations, and credit qualities, and it will invest internationally, seeking what the Adviser believes are the most favorable event opportunities across the globe. By focusing on event opportunities, the Adviser aims to generate a return profile that is more correlated to the outcomes of each idiosyncratic event rather than the overall direction of broader equity and credit markets.

Corporate events may take the form of "hard" catalysts or "soft" catalysts.

Hard Catalysts: Investment opportunities predicated on hard catalysts tend to be characterized by more definitive outcomes, shorter timelines, and lower levels of volatility. The most common example of a hard catalyst is definitive, publicly announced mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") whereby a legally binding merger agreement is in place, but hard catalysts may also take other forms including, but not limited to, Dutch tenders (whereby an offer is made to purchase securities within a given price range through an auction structure, wherein shareholders are invited to sell shares over a specific time period by specifying the lowest price within the range that they will accept), yield-to-call opportunities (whereby a company or other entity's callable bonds are purchased and held until the next anticipated call date, at which point they may be redeemed prior to maturity), and spin-offs (pre-completion, whereby a company has announced its intent to separate its business into two or more separately traded independent entities, which may be able to unlock more shareholder value on a standalone rather than combined basis).

Soft Catalysts: Investment opportunities predicated on soft catalysts tend to be characterized by less certain outcomes, longer timelines, and greater levels of risk – though also commensurate greater potential reward. Examples of soft catalysts include a broad range of events spurred by

company-specific, industry-wide, or broad economic conditions such as speculated M&A (whereby certain M&A are anticipated, rumored or in negotiations but are not yet definitive), asset sales, spin-offs (post-completion, whereby a company has completed the separation of its business into two or more separately traded independent entities), turnaround plans, management changes, activist campaigns, transformational M&A (post-completion), corporate levering/de-levering, credit refinancings, recapitalizations, restructurings, and other corporate reorganizations and re-rating opportunities.

The Fund will invest in both hard and soft catalysts without bias as to a company's capital structure, allowing the Fund to position its investments in both equity and credit instruments, selecting whichever security the Adviser believes offers the greatest reward-to-risk ratio for a given event opportunity. The Adviser will focus on two core approaches to event-driven investing – merger arbitrage and special situations – though may also engage in other types of arbitrage trades, such as convertible arbitrage and capital structure arbitrage.

The Adviser generally engages in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund's principal investment objective. The Adviser generally seeks to maintain a fully invested portfolio; however, for various reasons, there may be times when the Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including money market and similar cash management funds, money market instruments such as Treasury bills, and other short-term or temporary investments. Such instances may occur for defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions; to preserve the Fund's ability to capitalize quickly on new market opportunities; because the Adviser has determined to obtain investment exposure through derivative instruments instead of direct cash investments; or for other reasons, such as after a period in which several catalysts held by the Fund close in a similar timeframe, yet before capital is redeployed to other opportunities.

In addition, the Fund will hold a higher percentage of its assets in long positions (i.e., the Fund will be "net long"). The Fund's net long exposure may exceed 100% of the Fund's net assets.

The Fund may maintain long and short positions through the use of derivative instruments, including swap agreements, options, futures, and forward contracts, without investing directly in the underlying asset. The Fund may use derivative instruments to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund's assets. Investments in derivative instruments may have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund's portfolio because such investments may give rise to exposures that exceed the Fund's total assets and may result in losses that exceed the amount the Fund invested. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund's exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund may invest in convertible and non-convertible debt securities, including high yield debt securities, also known as "junk bonds."

The Fund is not limited with respect to issuer, geography, market capitalization, credit quality, sector or industry. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater portion of its assets in one or a limited number of issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

EVNT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -23.7% 16.4% 18.24%
1 Yr 6.3% -8.9% 48.3% 98.71%
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.2% 16.4% 7.80%
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 25.93%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.7% 16.4% 22.75%
1 Yr N/A -12.8% 48.3% 96.40%
3 Yr N/A* -3.4% 16.4% 6.55%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% 24.26%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

EVNT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVNT Category Low Category High EVNT % Rank
Net Assets 2.9 M 1.12 M 110 B 99.57%
Number of Holdings 115 2 10961 68.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.11 M -31.7 M 22 B 93.74%
Weighting of Top 10 36.02% 10.8% 100.0% 33.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Activision Blizzard Inc 8.14%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics Plc 4.49%
  3. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 3.68%
  4. First Horizon Corp 3.57%
  5. Qualtrics International Inc 3.06%
  6. Univar Solutions Inc 3.01%
  7. DCP Midstream LP 2.81%
  8. Diversey Holdings Ltd 2.79%
  9. Prometheus Biosciences Inc 2.74%
  10. Focus Financial Partners Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVNT % Rank
Stocks 		89.45% -45.72% 98.42% 0.84%
Cash 		8.30% -97.12% 185.58% 63.88%
Bonds 		2.22% -39.76% 93.84% 91.44%
Other 		0.02% -1.25% 197.12% 47.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 69.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 6.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVNT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 95.33%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 0.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 41.83%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.09% 32.39% 84.08%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 66.45%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 25.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 38.61% 96.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 9.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 75.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.84% 63.06%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.23% 25.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVNT % Rank
US 		83.84% -4.82% 95.75% 0.63%
Non US 		5.62% -46.69% 57.06% 91.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVNT % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		8.00% 0.10% 100.00% 26.93%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 41.88% 50.73%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 74.11%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.90% 11.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 37.37%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 90.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVNT % Rank
US 		2.22% -177.12% 87.76% 91.02%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 87.06%

EVNT - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.16% 2.71% 32.78%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.70% 99.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

EVNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EVNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% N/A

EVNT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVNT Category Low Category High EVNT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 10.92% 31.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVNT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVNT Category Low Category High EVNT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -5.20% 6.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVNT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVNT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Mr. Becker has experience as a portfolio manager and research analyst with Trillium Asset Management. Prior to joining Trillium in 1993, he worked for Cultural Survival, a human rights organization. He serves on the board of Interlock Media, a non-profit human rights environmental media organization.

John Orrico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Mr. Orrico founded Water Island Capital, the advisor to The Arbitrage Funds, in 2000. He currently serves as Chairman of The Arbitrage Funds series trust and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Water Island Capital, Mr. Orrico directed arbitrage, special situations, and distressed hedge fund portfolios at Lindemann Capital, which he joined in 1999, in conjunction with starting the organizational process for the Arbitrage Fund. Prior to joining Lindemann Capital, Mr. Orrico joined Gruss & Co in 1994, focusing on merger arbitrage and special situations, and became Senior Arbitrage Analyst in 1996. Mr. Orrico has worked in the securities industry since joining Morgan Stanley in 1982, beginning in corporate finance, with additional experience in institutional equity trading, equity research analysis and portfolio management. Mr. Orrico received a BA from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×