• In the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and the “Summary Information – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Statutory Prospectus, the first sentence of the first paragraph is deleted and replaced with the following:

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to the tradeable metals widely used in the production of an electric vehicle (which include, but are not limited to, iron ore, copper, aluminum, nickel, cobalt and lithium).

• In the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and the “Summary Information – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Statutory Prospectus, the first sentence of the fourth paragraph is deleted and replaced with the following:

The Subsidiary will invest in Commodities Futures (or gain exposure to Commodities Futures through the use of swaps) that generally are representative of the components of the S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals Index (the “Benchmark”), an index composed of futures contracts on various metals used in the production of an electric vehicle.

• In the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and the “Summary Information – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Statutory Prospectus, the third and fourth sentences of the fifth paragraph are deleted and replaced with the following: