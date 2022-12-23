Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EVGBCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|41.99%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|75.86%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.4%
|115.6%
|83.95%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.4%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EVGBCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-67.1%
|73.0%
|88.40%
|2021
|10.0%
|-76.0%
|74.8%
|43.42%
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|EVGBCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|42.14%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|75.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|115.6%
|39.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EVGBCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-67.1%
|76.6%
|73.78%
|2021
|16.5%
|-30.7%
|76.8%
|32.04%
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|EVGBCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGBCNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|0
|814 B
|92.52%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|17358
|9.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-28.8 B
|134 B
|58.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|92.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVGBCNX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.50%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|55.61%
|Bonds
|38.46%
|-955.59%
|533.06%
|36.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|80.89%
|5.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|42.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|166.23%
|10.20%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-483.27%
|7388.76%
|60.89%
|EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|928.63%
|20.48%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.87%
|61.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|71.77%
|EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|80.20%
|EVGBCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGBCNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.51%
|9.90%
|EVGBCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EVGBCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGBCNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.10%
|14.82%
|EVGBCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Allison, portfolio manager, joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Previously, beginning in 1988, he was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management, North America. From 1993 to 1998, he served as an equity research analyst for Fleet Investment Advisors. His experience includes serving as an investment analyst for Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, from 1991 to 1993, and Mahan, Cox, and Sullivan in Denver, CO, from 1988 to 1991. Mike earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Denver in 1990. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is an active member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Association for Investment Management and Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Mueller has served as a portfolio manager since December 2015 and is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. Prior to November 1, 2017, Mr. Mueller held similar positions at EVMI. Prior to joining EVMI as a Vice President in March 2015, Mr. Mueller was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Threadneedle Asset Management (2009-2015).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
3.25
3.3%
John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
3.25
3.3%
Christopher Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for building and leading a global equity investment team, and managing global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 2001. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|43.76
|4.66
|4.5
