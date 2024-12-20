The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in a portfolio of equity securities of United States (“U.S.”) companies, identified by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser” ), as creating value for stakeholders (customers, employees, supply chain, community, environment, and society) using the Adviser’s value-based screening criteria as more fully described below under “Values-Based Screening.” The Adviser actively manages the Fund using a long-only investment approach, and seeks to achieve its objective while reasonably limiting tracking error to the Bloomberg U.S. 3000 Total Return Index (the “Strategy Benchmark”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies domiciled in the United States. The Fund’s investment in securities of issuers that are not domiciled in the United States, such as American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and the ordinary stock of foreign issuers, is limited to a maximum of 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes). The equity securities that the Fund may invest in include common stock, Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), ADRs, and the ordinary stock of foreign issuers, including those listed on U.S. stock exchanges and denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization but will typically invest in companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies included in the Strategy Benchmark. The market capitalization range of companies within the Fund’s Strategy Benchmark is $30 million to $3.5 trillion as of September 30, 2024.

Stock selection is supported by the Adviser’s fundamental research, including the values-based screening criteria described below. The Adviser effects portfolio changes for the Fund on an ongoing basis as it deems necessary and appropriate, and may consider overall market conditions and trading volumes when making investment decisions. The Fund will seek to maintain at least 100 issuers in its portfolio in normal market conditions. The Adviser monitors the portfolio and uses research and quantitative modeling and risk tools to reasonably adjust the active weight of portfolio securities in order to improve the Fund’s ability to track its Strategy Benchmark consistent with its investment objective. While actively managing the portfolio, the Adviser will utilize quantitative tools as an input to the management of position sizes on a forward-looking basis, including to help mitigate the impact of individual sectors, industries, and stylistic factors on active risk and the Fund’s ability to reasonably limit tracking error compared to the Strategy Benchmark.

Values-Based Screening. The Adviser uses its proprietary values-based screening methodology to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and to create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values described below. The values assessed in The Adviser’s values-based screening process are inspired by the Christian faith and rooted in a biblical worldview. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. If the Adviser’s research identifies events and/or business changes suggesting that a portfolio company no longer meets the values-based criteria, the Fund may hold the company’s securities while the Adviser performs additional research, including possible direct engagement with the company to assess values-based practices. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. Specifically, the Adviser seeks to invest in companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or serve the Fund’s principal investment strategy to track the Strategy Benchmark, or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s values.