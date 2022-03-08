The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies based in the countries in the Economic and Monetary Union (the “EMU” or “Eurozone”) of the European Union (“EU”). The Underlying Index is composed of equity securities of companies that are based in countries in the Eurozone that have adopted the euro as their common currency and sole legal tender. When constructing the Underlying Index, Nasdaq Global Indexes (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) assigns each eligible index security to a country which will govern its inclusion in the Underlying Index based on three categories: (i) the index security’s country of incorporation; (ii) the index security’s country of domicile; and (iii) the index security’s country of primary exchange listing. Generally, if two or more of the categories match, the index security will be assigned to that country. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and, under normal circumstances, is rebalanced semi-annually in March and September. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities (or a substantial number of the component securities) of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index. As of July 31, 2021, the Underlying Index consisted of 284 securities with an average market capitalization of approximately $19.80 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $974 million from issuers in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and, under normal circumstances, is rebalanced semi-annually in March and September. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities from issuers in the Eurozone and in instruments designed to hedge the fund’s exposure to non-US currencies. As of July 31, 2021, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of securities of issuers from France (32.1%) and Germany (27.4%). The fund will not enter into transactions to hedge against declines in the value of the fund’s assets that are denominated in foreign currency. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2021, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary (18.3%) and industrials (18.1%) sectors. The consumer discretionary goods sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. While the fund is currently classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it may operate as or become classified as “diversified” over time. The fund could again become non-diversified solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances. The fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its affiliates. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.