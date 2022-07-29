Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EUCG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Euclid Capital Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing systematic trend-following techniques, market analysis and risk management to direct its exposure to various U.S. and non-U.S. equity sectors, styles, and asset classes in a low-risk environment (e.g., a bull market) and to fixed income securities, cash, or cash equivalents for non-equity exposure in a higher-risk environment (e.g., a bear market). In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, Euclid Investment Advisory, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), will generally invest the Fund’s assets in shares of ETFs that seek to track various indices (“Underlying ETFs”). On an ongoing basis, the Sub-Adviser assesses the level and direction of systemic or market risk by reviewing selected market breadth indicators and the relative performance strength of economic sectors and asset classes versus the S&P 500 Index. A “low-risk environment,” or a “bull” market, is one in which the Sub-Adviser perceives systemic market risk to be low or decreasing. A “higher-risk environment,” or a “bear” market, is one in which the Sub-Adviser perceives systemic market risk to be elevated or increasing. The Sub-Adviser seeks to identify and invest in Underlying ETFs outperforming the S&P 500 Index in any market environment.
The Sub-Adviser determines the Fund’s “ETF Universe,” from which the Fund’s Underlying ETFs are selected, by identifying ETFs that represent exposure to the following asset classes: U.S. large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies; growth- and value-oriented companies; sector-specific companies; real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); dividend-paying securities; foreign developed and emerging markets companies; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); and fixed income securities, primarily U.S. Treasury notes and bonds. MLPs are publicly traded limited partnerships with investments often focused in the natural resources or real estate sectors. The Fund may be indirectly exposed to MLPs through investments in Underlying ETFs comprised of multiple MLPs but will not invest in MLPs directly. ETFs to be included in the ETF Universe must be listed on a major U.S. Exchange and meet certain liquidity, trading volume, and expense ratio criteria as determined by the Sub-Adviser.
With respect to the Fund’s equity exposure, the Sub-Adviser conducts strategic and tactical analysis of each sector, style, and asset class of candidate ETFs in the ETF Universe to identify which sectors, styles, and asset classes demonstrate the best performance relative to the S&P 500 Index and, for sectors, to determine the extent each such sector should be weighted by the Fund relative to the weight of each such sector in the S&P 500 Index (i.e., to overweight, remain neutral, or underweight relative to the S&P 500 Index). The Sub-Adviser rates and ranks each candidate ETF and selects the best candidate ETF(s) to utilize as Underlying ETFs in the Fund to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
In addition, the Sub-Adviser reviews selected market indicators and conducts inter-market analysis of diverse asset classes, including equity and credit markets, currencies, gold, real estate, commodities, and interest rates. The results of such reviews and analysis are used by the Sub-Adviser to assess the level of risk in the market and to adjust the portfolio’s market exposure accordingly. For example, if the Sub-Adviser determines that the level of market risk is increasing, it may increase the Fund’s weight to traditionally defensive sectors, including fixed income, increase the Fund’s cash position, or reduce exposure to certain sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of systemic market risk and relative strength of sectors and securities involves the use of a proprietary model that combines institutional portfolio management with computer-generated measurements and market indicators.
The Sub-Adviser will generally adjust the Fund’s portfolio by selling shares of underperforming Underlying ETFs when the Sub-Adviser’s ongoing analyses indicate weakness in one or more sectors, styles, or asset classes and buying ETF(s) selected from the ETF Universe that the Sub-Adviser determines would be more advantageous for the Fund’s investment objective. The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund will typically hold approximately 6‑12 Underlying ETFs. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and have a high portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

EUCG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -53.4% 32.8% 29.03%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 46.9% 99.71%
3 Yr N/A* -6.0% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 18.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -22.7% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 4.6% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 32.8% 98.83%
1 Yr N/A -38.2% 67.6% 99.66%
3 Yr N/A* -7.1% 26.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.9% 19.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 16.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.2% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -21.6% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 8.2% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 35.2% N/A

EUCG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EUCG Category Low Category High EUCG % Rank
Net Assets 8 M 177 K 1.21 T 96.07%
Number of Holdings 26 2 4154 95.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.4 M 971 270 B 87.72%
Weighting of Top 10 70.49% 1.8% 100.0% 2.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 11.91%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE-TRADED FD IV FT CBOE VEST SP 8.96%
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE-TRADED FD VI RISNG DIVD ACHIV 8.92%
  4. FIRST TR EXCHANGE-TRADED FD VI SMID RISNG ETF 8.79%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE TRAD FD VII FST TR GLB FD 5.83%
  6. FIRST TR EXCHANGE-TRADED FD LUNT US FACTOR 5.59%
  7. VanEck Semiconductor ETF 5.36%
  8. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF 5.27%
  9. NORTHERN LTS FD TR III HCM DEFEN 500 5.08%
  10. NORTHERN LTS FD TR III HCM DEFND 100 4.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EUCG % Rank
Stocks 		88.15% 0.00% 130.24% 98.76%
Cash 		11.91% -102.29% 100.00% 0.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 12.28%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 2.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUCG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 73.94%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 62.33% 0.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 78.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 86.57%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 98.02%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 83.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 69.64%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 87.70%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.36% 91.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 14.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 29.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUCG % Rank
US 		88.15% 0.00% 127.77% 97.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.69% 22.01%

EUCG - Expenses

Operational Fees

EUCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 3.53% 42.09%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 70.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EUCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EUCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

EUCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

EUCG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EUCG Category Low Category High EUCG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.76% 2.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EUCG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EUCG Category Low Category High EUCG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 41.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EUCG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EUCG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

William Hoover

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Bill serves as a Principal of Euclid and is also responsible for corporate oversight and client development. Mr. Hoover has over 33 years’ experience in the financial services industry building teams to drive product sales. He started his career as a Fixed Income Trader with Maxcor in New York and returned to Florida where he headed several statewide trust organizations including Chase Manhattan Bank and Midlantic National Bank and Trust of Florida. He has extensive experience working with the independent broker/dealer/advisor channel as head of the sales effort for Wilmington Trust’s Brokerage Trust and Value Management Products. Prior to founding one of our predecessor firms, he headed the Private Banking sales and service effort for Fleet Boston Financials’ Quick &amp; Reilly Brokerage firm where he was responsible for the wholesaling effort for Investment Management, Private Banking and Fiduciary Services to the client base of the firm. Bill has extensive experience in assisting advisors in finding the correct products to fulfill their fiduciary role. He is a graduate of Emory University, where he earned both a BA and MA in Economic History. He served as Alumni Director for Emory as well as a co-founder of it’s and Vanderbilt’s Planned Giving Programs.

Frederic Smoak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Smoak attended and was graduated from Emory University in 1973 with a degree in Psychology.   For the past 20 years, Mr. Smoak has served as principal, client advisor and portfolio manager for Euclid Investment Advisory. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager at American Security Bank in Washington, DC. He was Chief Investment Officer for a multi-billion dollar Taft-Hartley Plan and Managing Director of Fixed Income for Potomac Asset Management. Mr. Smoak has worked in the financial services industry since 1982. He earned an MBA from American University in 1983 and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1985. He served in the United States Air Force as a Navigator on C141 aircraft.

John Creekmur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

