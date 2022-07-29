Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.5%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EUCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-53.4%
|32.8%
|29.03%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-38.2%
|46.9%
|99.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|18.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|16.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EUCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-87.2%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|36.4%
|N/A
|Period
|EUCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|32.8%
|98.83%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-38.2%
|67.6%
|99.66%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.1%
|26.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|16.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EUCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-87.2%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.6%
|41.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|EUCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUCG % Rank
|Net Assets
|8 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|96.07%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|4154
|95.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.4 M
|971
|270 B
|87.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.49%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|2.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUCG % Rank
|Stocks
|88.15%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.76%
|Cash
|11.91%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|12.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|2.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUCG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|73.94%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.33%
|0.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|78.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|86.57%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|98.02%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|83.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|69.64%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|87.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.36%
|91.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|14.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|29.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUCG % Rank
|US
|88.15%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.69%
|22.01%
|EUCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|3.53%
|42.09%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EUCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EUCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EUCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|EUCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUCG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.76%
|2.72%
|EUCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EUCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUCG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|41.21%
|EUCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Bill serves as a Principal of Euclid and is also responsible for corporate oversight and client development. Mr. Hoover has over 33 years’ experience in the financial services industry building teams to drive product sales. He started his career as a Fixed Income Trader with Maxcor in New York and returned to Florida where he headed several statewide trust organizations including Chase Manhattan Bank and Midlantic National Bank and Trust of Florida. He has extensive experience working with the independent broker/dealer/advisor channel as head of the sales effort for Wilmington Trust’s Brokerage Trust and Value Management Products. Prior to founding one of our predecessor firms, he headed the Private Banking sales and service effort for Fleet Boston Financials’ Quick & Reilly Brokerage firm where he was responsible for the wholesaling effort for Investment Management, Private Banking and Fiduciary Services to the client base of the firm. Bill has extensive experience in assisting advisors in finding the correct products to fulfill their fiduciary role. He is a graduate of Emory University, where he earned both a BA and MA in Economic History. He served as Alumni Director for Emory as well as a co-founder of it’s and Vanderbilt’s Planned Giving Programs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Smoak attended and was graduated from Emory University in 1973 with a degree in Psychology. For the past 20 years, Mr. Smoak has served as principal, client advisor and portfolio manager for Euclid Investment Advisory. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager at American Security Bank in Washington, DC. He was Chief Investment Officer for a multi-billion dollar Taft-Hartley Plan and Managing Director of Fixed Income for Potomac Asset Management. Mr. Smoak has worked in the financial services industry since 1982. He earned an MBA from American University in 1983 and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1985. He served in the United States Air Force as a Navigator on C141 aircraft.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
