a proprietary rules-based, modified market capitalization weighted, float adjusted index designed to track the overall performance of equity securities of global digital payments infrastructure companies (“Digital Payments Companies”) listed on developed country exchanges. A list of developed market exchanges is below. Digital Payments Companies are those that are materially engaged in digital payments, from merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and financial technology (“Fintech”) products or services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and/or speed of digital payments. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Digital Payments Companies. A Digital Payments Company is defined as a company that derives at least 50% of gross revenues, operating income, EBITDA, or assets from one or more of the industries listed below.

Global Digital Payments – Companies directly involved in the processing of a digital payment and that have material exposure as such and whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories:

• Credit Card Networks : Credit card networks control where credit cards can be accepted and facilitate transactions between merchants and credit card users. Credit card networks receive the interchange fees, which are a portion of the amount that merchants are charged to accept a credit card transaction. There are four major credit card networks. Every digital credit card transaction must go through a credit card network.

• Digital Transaction Processing includes:

o Merchant acquirers: Merchant acquirers are responsible for signing merchants to card acceptance agreements which allow local merchants to accept credit cards. Merchant acquirers operate as the gateway to the credit card networks.

o Processors/Issuer Processors: Processors operate by providing authorization, data transmission and settlement functions. It also includes issuer processors who provide outsourced services to the credit card issuing community, such as authorization and settlements.

o Supporting Products or Services: Companies that provide products (such as Point of Sale terminals), or services to merchants or payment processors are included in this category.

• Credit Card Issuer : Defined as a company whose principal business is issuing credit cards.

Innovative Transaction Solutions and Services – Companies that provide a technology, generally software and services, which assist in making digital payment processes more efficient and/or help facilitate the initiation of digital transactions, including:

• Digital Payment Processing Software (Payments Fintech): Defined as a company whose principal business is providing technology solutions (generally software or services), enabling quicker, more efficient booking and processing of digital payments/transactions.

• Online Financial Services Market Place: Defined as companies that operate primarily online and whose primary business is to make completing an online financial transaction easier. These are companies that use technology to improve traditional methods of matching counterparties for transactional based finance. Capital markets transactions, such as the buying and selling of stock, bonds or other investment products are not included in this group.

To be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be a Digital Payments Company that is listed on a developed country stock exchange. Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, doing business as TIS Advisors (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers exchanges to be developed if they are classified as such by at least three of the following five groups: Dow Jones, FTSE, MSCI, Russell and S&P. As of December 31, 2021, this list included Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States to be developed countries. The Underlying Index may include small and medium capitalization companies. Eligible constituents must also have a total equity market capitalization of at least $400 million for two consecutive quarters prior to the reference date at the time of inclusion in the Underlying Index. In order to remain in the Underlying Index, a company must maintain an average equity market capitalization of at least $300 million for a minimum of 20 trading days prior to next reference date of the Underlying Index.

In addition, eligible constituents must obtain a minimum liquidity turnover of 0.15 for two consecutive quarters prior to a reference date to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and must maintain a minimum liquidity turnover of at least 0.10 to remain in the Underlying Index. Index constituents who fail to meet a minimum liquidity turnover for two consecutive quarters will be dropped from the Underlying Index. Liquidity turnover is calculated by dividing a company’s three-month average daily trading volume in U.S. dollars by the company’s total U.S. dollar market capitalization at the end of the three-month period. In an index that’s weighted primarily by market capitalization, scaling the liquidity requirement to the size of the company provides a better gauge of relative liquidity than a strict dollar limitation. Companies that have recently undergone an initial public offering only need to meet liquidity and capitalization requirements for the first quarter following the initial public offering in order to be included in the Underlying Index. Additionally, any constituent of the Underlying Index that does not meet at least a 0.05 liquidity turnover will be dropped without the two quarter requirement.

The Underlying Index will include a minimum of 30 securities. Should the number of securities that meet the index inclusion criteria fall below 30, the Underlying Index may include additional Digital Payments Companies that fall below the market capitalization or the liquidity turnover threshold otherwise required for inclusion. This will ensure the Underlying Index remains investable and diversified. For the Underlying Index as a whole, no individual security may be more than 4.5% of the total market capitalization of the Underlying Index as of the reference date. Should the weighting of any individual security be more than 4.5% of the total index market capitalization as of the reference date for the next rebalance, excess market capitalization will be distributed evenly to other constituents of the Underlying Index that do not currently exceed the 4.5% threshold.

In seeking to achieve its objective as an index fund, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (excluding any collateral held from securities lending) in global common stocks and American depository receipts (“ADRs”) of Digital Payments Companies that comprise the Underlying Index. ADRs are negotiable receipts issued by a U.S. bank or trust company that evidence ownership of securities in a foreign company which have been deposited with such bank or trust company’s office or agent in a foreign country. The Fund may also invest in Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”) (collectively, with ADRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Under normal conditions, the Fund generally will invest in substantially all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index; however, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the securities in the Underlying Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking performance that corresponds to the performance of the Underlying

Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain index futures, options, options on index futures, swap contracts or other derivatives related to the Underlying Index and its components, cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as in securities and other instruments not included in the Underlying Index but which Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (VIA” or the “Sub-Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.

As of the March 18, 2022 rebalance, the Underlying Index was comprised of 53 constituents. The Underlying Index will rebalance quarterly in March, June, September and December. The rebalancing of the Underlying Index will be based on data as of a reference date approximately ten days prior to the rebalance date. No constituents will be added to the Underlying Index between rebalance dates. Constituents are reviewed annually, at the September rebalance, to determine that they continue to meet the definition of a Digital Payments Company under the Underlying Index methodology. Constituents in the Underlying Index may be deleted from the Underlying Index due to corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, takeovers, or delistings. Underlying Index constituent changes and updates as well as any changes to the methodology will be posted to https://tortoiseecofin.com/. The Underlying Index was established in 2018 and is owned by the Adviser. The Adviser (also referred to herein as the “Index Provider”) provides the Underlying Index for use by the Fund’s at no cost to the Fund.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e.,

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index ishold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Underlying Index and the Fund will be concentrated in the digital payments industry.