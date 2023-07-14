Home
Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

ETF
ETHO
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$54.24 -0.52 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

ETHO | ETF

$54.24

$177 M

1.31%

$0.72

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.8
$45.51
$56.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

ETHO | ETF

$54.24

$177 M

1.31%

$0.72

0.45%

ETHO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETFMG
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Etho Climate Leadership Index – US
The Index was created by Etho Capital, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and tracks the performance of the equity securities of a diversified set of U.S. companies that are leaders in their industry with respect to their carbon impact. “Carbon impact” is calculated based on the total greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from a company’s operations, fuel use, supply chain and business activities, divided by the company’s market capitalization. The Index primarily includes each company with a carbon impact at least 50% better (i.e., lower) than the average carbon impact for a given company’s industry (“Carbon Leaders”). The Index generally excludes companies in industries or sub-industries or specific companies that are broadly associated with negative environmental, social, or corporate governance (“ESG”) profiles, as described below. The Index Provider created the Index to seek to identify a diverse portfolio of companies with a carbon impact at least 50% better than commonly used broad-based securities indices.
Construction of the Index begins with the universe of U.S. companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million. “U.S. companies” are defined as companies whose equity securities are principally listed and traded on a U.S. securities exchange and who either have their headquarters located in the U.S. or who derive at least 30% of their revenues from sales in the U.S. The carbon impact of each such company and its industry average is calculated by the Index Provider based on proprietary and third-party data. The universe of U.S.-listed companies is then screened by the Index Provider to include only companies that are Carbon Leaders.
The Index universe is further screened to generally exclude (i) all companies in the fossil fuel energy sector, (ii) all companies in the tobacco industry, the aerospace and defense industry that produce weapons, and (iii) all companies in the gambling, gold and silver sub-industries. Additionally, the Index excludes certain companies generally considered by certain non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”) as having a negative environmental sustainability impact (e.g., due to deforestation activities) and includes certain
companies identified by the Index Provider whose products produce sufficient downstream sustainability benefits to outweigh the companies’ exclusion based on the above criteria (e.g., solar panel manufacturers).
The Index is reconstituted annually in April. At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are equal weighted.
The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG, which is independent of the Index Provider, the Fund, its adviser, and distributor.
The Index is not limited to a minimum or maximum number of constituents; rather, it includes all companies meeting the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the Index. The Index may include companies of any market capitalization, including small capitalization companies, subject to the previously referenced minimum market capitalization of $100 million. The Index Provider anticipates that the Index will generally include between 250 and 450 companies. As of January 10, 2023, the Index included the securities of 271 companies.
The Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. As a result, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. companies that are leaders in their industry with respect to their carbon impact (the “80% Policy”).
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.
Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.
The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.
Read More

ETHO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETHO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -24.9% 59.5% 92.55%
1 Yr 12.2% -43.1% 865.8% 63.65%
3 Yr 8.9%* -41.4% 41.9% 7.98%
5 Yr 9.2%* -28.2% 82.9% 5.88%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 62.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETHO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.64%
2021 10.5% -52.0% 83.9% 3.86%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.86%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 14.87%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 8.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETHO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -17.6% -53.4% 58.6% 96.10%
1 Yr -10.2% -60.3% 865.8% 94.50%
3 Yr 14.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 4.66%
5 Yr 12.7%* -27.5% 82.9% 2.18%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETHO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.64%
2021 10.5% -52.0% 83.9% 3.86%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.86%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 14.87%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 21.68%

ETHO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETHO Category Low Category High ETHO % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 78.37%
Number of Holdings 274 20 3702 6.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.94 M 360 K 10.9 B 95.57%
Weighting of Top 10 5.49% 5.5% 92.1% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 31.97%
  2. First Solar Inc 1.07%
  3. Array Technologies Inc 0.80%
  4. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 0.73%
  5. Rambus Inc 0.66%
  6. Penske Automotive Group Inc 0.63%
  7. First American Government Obligations Fund 0.60%
  8. Tempur Sealy International Inc 0.59%
  9. Foot Locker Inc 0.57%
  10. HR Block Inc 0.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHO % Rank
Stocks 		98.93% 23.99% 100.52% 30.67%
Cash 		1.07% -0.52% 26.94% 67.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 93.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 91.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 92.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHO % Rank
Technology 		24.40% 0.04% 62.17% 78.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.37% 0.00% 57.41% 5.67%
Industrials 		15.95% 0.00% 38.23% 36.70%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 43.01% 15.96%
Healthcare 		11.38% 0.00% 43.77% 90.96%
Communication Services 		5.08% 0.00% 18.33% 16.49%
Real Estate 		3.93% 0.00% 19.28% 25.89%
Consumer Defense 		2.96% 0.00% 16.40% 34.22%
Utilities 		2.26% 0.00% 12.94% 10.64%
Basic Materials 		1.22% 0.00% 17.25% 66.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 95.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHO % Rank
US 		98.56% 23.38% 100.52% 10.82%
Non US 		0.37% 0.00% 35.22% 88.12%

ETHO - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETHO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 19.28% 94.23%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 8.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ETHO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ETHO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETHO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 250.31% 54.94%

ETHO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETHO Category Low Category High ETHO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 2.33% 1.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETHO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETHO Category Low Category High ETHO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -2.24% 2.75% 3.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETHO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETHO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2018

4.07

4.1%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

