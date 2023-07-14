The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Etho Climate Leadership Index – US

The Index was created by Etho Capital, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and tracks the performance of the equity securities of a diversified set of U.S. companies that are leaders in their industry with respect to their carbon impact. “Carbon impact” is calculated based on the total greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from a company’s operations, fuel use, supply chain and business activities, divided by the company’s market capitalization. The Index primarily includes each company with a carbon impact at least 50% better ( i.e. , lower) than the average carbon impact for a given company’s industry (“Carbon Leaders”). The Index generally excludes companies in industries or sub-industries or specific companies that are broadly associated with negative environmental, social, or corporate governance (“ESG”) profiles, as described below. The Index Provider created the Index to seek to identify a diverse portfolio of companies with a carbon impact at least 50% better than commonly used broad-based securities indices.

Construction of the Index begins with the universe of U.S. companies with a minimum market capitalization of $100 million. “U.S. companies” are defined as companies whose equity securities are principally listed and traded on a U.S. securities exchange and who either have their headquarters located in the U.S. or who derive at least 30% of their revenues from sales in the U.S. The carbon impact of each such company and its industry average is calculated by the Index Provider based on proprietary and third-party data. The universe of U.S.-listed companies is then screened by the Index Provider to include only companies that are Carbon Leaders.

The Index universe is further screened to generally exclude (i) all companies in the fossil fuel energy sector, (ii) all companies in the tobacco industry, the aerospace and defense industry that produce weapons, and (iii) all companies in the gambling, gold and silver sub-industries. Additionally, the Index excludes certain companies generally considered by certain non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”) as having a negative environmental sustainability impact ( e.g. , due to deforestation activities) and includes certain

companies identified by the Index Provider whose products produce sufficient downstream sustainability benefits to outweigh the companies’ exclusion based on the above criteria ( e.g. , solar panel manufacturers).

The Index is reconstituted annually in April. At the time of each reconstitution, the companies in the Index are equal weighted.

The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG, which is independent of the Index Provider, the Fund, its adviser, and distributor.

The Index is not limited to a minimum or maximum number of constituents; rather, it includes all companies meeting the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the Index. The Index may include companies of any market capitalization, including small capitalization companies, subject to the previously referenced minimum market capitalization of $100 million. The Index Provider anticipates that the Index will generally include between 250 and 450 companies. As of January 10, 2023, the Index included the securities of 271 companies.

The Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. As a result, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. companies that are leaders in their industry with respect to their carbon impact (the “80% Policy”).

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.