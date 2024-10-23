Home
Essential 40 Stock ETF

ESN | ETF

$15.26

-

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
$15.26
$15.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Essential 40 Stock ETF

ESN | ETF

$15.26

-

0.00%

1.00%

ESN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Essential 40 Stock ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies that comprise the Essential 40 Stock Index™ (the “Index”), which measures the investment return of the equity securities of forty blue-chip U.S companies. Generally, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will hold all forty of the securities that comprise the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. Under certain circumstances, however, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index if it is not possible or practicable to replicate the Index. There also may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Index, purchase securities not in the Index that the Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in the Index, or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The circumstances that would cause the Adviser to hold a representative sampling of the Index include, but are not limited to, the following circumstances: the Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index; the Fund may purchase securities not represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index; or there may be corporate actions resulting in a cash take-over or bankruptcy which are examples of events that would cause the Adviser to sell a security. The Fund may also temporarily invest in securities not included in the Index that are expected to be correlated with the securities included in the Index. To manage risk, the Fund may also invest in S&P 500 futures and options when the Adviser determines that such investments would benefit the Fund. The Fund will normally limit its investment in S&P 500 futures and options to 5% or less of its net assets, although it can invest up to 20% of its net assets in such instruments.

Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. The Adviser, however, reserves the ability to underweight or overweight stocks in the Index or to utilize S&P 500 futures or options to manage risk as it deems necessary.

The Index is an index created by FSH Trading, LLC (“FSH”) and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. The Index is an index of companies providing goods and services that are, in the view of FSH, essential to the American economy and way of life. The Index has 40 components that are selected by a committee within FSH, using a qualitative approach to determine which companies, in the view of the committee, are irreplaceable and too essential to fail. At its inception on December 31, 2013, the Index was constructed as equally weighted, and the component weightings fluctuate going forward based on return performance alone. The Index, however, is rebalanced annually on the second calendar Monday of January. In the event that the NYSE, NASDAQ or AMEX are closed on that day, rebalancing occurs on the following business day. Each component of the Index is weighted equally at 2.5% when rebalanced but again may fluctuate as a result of individual stock performance until it is rebalanced again. The committee seeks to have the Index diversified across sectors and industries and seeks only to make changes to the Index components as the American economy evolves or market events and corporate actions necessitate.

Read More

ESN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESN Category Low Category High ESN % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESN % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ESN - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ESN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ESN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESN Category Low Category High ESN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESN Category Low Category High ESN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ESN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

