The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, which include all types of debt securities, such as: debt or debt-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, their agencies or instrumentalities; obligations of international or supranational entities; debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporate entities;

zero coupon bonds; municipal bonds; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities; and loan participation interests. The Fund’s bond investments may have fixed or floating rates of interest. The Fund generally seeks to invest in a broad portfolio of corporate, government, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities that meet MacKay Shields LLC’s (the “Subadvisor”) environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. The Subadvisor analyzes and applies its ESG criteria to corporate, sovereign, and mortgage-related and other securitized issuers. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis includes its own proprietary assessments of ESG factors as well as standards developed and set forth by recognized organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations.

The Fund will not invest in instruments of corporate issuers that have been determined by the Subadvisor, through its own analysis or using third party data, to not be in compliance with the Principles of the UN Global Compact. The Fund will also not invest in instruments of corporate issuers that have been determined by the Subadvisor, through its own analysis or using third party data, to: (i) engage in unconventional oil and gas production (such as oil sands, oil shale, shale gas, deep water and Arctic drilling); (ii) derive greater than 5% of their revenue from (a) the manufacture or production of military weapons, (b) the manufacture or production of tobacco, (b) the mining of coal, or (c) the production and distribution of pornography; or (iii) manufacture controversial weapons (such as anti-personnel mines, biological weapons, chemical weapons, cluster munitions, depleted uranium ammunition and armor, incendiary weapons, nuclear weapons, and white phosphorus munitions).

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3) or, if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality. The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions, variable rate notes and floating rate notes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in common stocks. To the extent possible, the Fund will attempt to hedge its foreign currency exposure against the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also invest in derivatives such as futures, options and swap agreements to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings. Commercial paper must be, when purchased, rated in the highest rating category by a NRSRO or if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Duration to worst is the duration of a bond computed using the bond’s nearest call date or maturity, whichever comes first. This measure ignores future cash flow fluctuations due to embedded optionality.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor utilizes an investment process that combines a top-down analytical framework with a rigorous bottom-up process.

Fundamental economic cycle analysis, credit quality and interest rate trends are the principal factors considered by the Subadvisor in managing the Fund and determining whether to increase or decrease the emphasis placed upon a particular type of security or industry sector within the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Subadvisor’s target duration for the Fund is based on a set of investment decisions that take into account a broad range of economic, fundamental and technical indicators.

The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis evaluates securities of corporate, sovereign, and mortgage-related and other securitized issuers using environmental, social, corporate governance factors. The Subadvisor considers these ESG criteria systematically throughout the Fund’s investment process. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis evaluates each issuer relative to other issuers in the relevant peer group and asset class. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis is a proprietary process developed by the Subadvisor that assigns each issuer separate “environmental,” “social,” and “governance” scores based on ESG factors deemed most material to that asset class and peer group.

Although the Subadvisor does not use third party ESG scores to calculate an issuer’s ESG score, as described further below, the Subadvisor may use third-party research to help identify sustainability issues that are likely to affect the financial condition or operating performance of an issuer.

The Subadvisor’s scoring process seeks to rate issuers as “outperforming,” “average,” or “underperforming” within each of the environmental, social and governance factors versus peers. The issuer’s score in each of the three factors is combined on an equally weighted basis to determine the issuer’s overall ESG score. In addition to an issuer’s current overall score, the Subadvisor also considers the historical trend in an issuer’s score and seeks to identify opportunities where a company has improved its ESG practices and is expected to continue to demonstrate further improvement. A security meets the Subadvisor’s ESG criteria if it: (i) has received a score of at least “average”; or (ii) if the issuer’s current score is below “average,” the issuer has demonstrated a trend of improving scores. During the portfolio construction process, the Subadvisor will assess overall environmental, social and governance scores across the portfolio, as well as by overall issuer score.

The Subadvisor’s process for corporate credit ESG analysis includes evaluating material ESG factors on an industry-by-industry basis and issuer performance of those factors is based on under/outperformance of industry peers. Factors considered as part of the Subadvisor’s ESG analysis of corporate issuers include: