Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$238 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ESGB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|95.61%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|ESGB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|96.80%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|ESGB
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGB % Rank
|Net Assets
|238 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|81.93%
|Number of Holdings
|447
|1
|17234
|68.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91.7 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|73.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.01%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|26.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGB % Rank
|Bonds
|91.71%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|65.70%
|Other
|6.76%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|52.45%
|Cash
|1.53%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|60.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|64.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|69.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|2.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGB % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.05%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|79.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|71.01%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.23%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|14.22%
|Derivative
|-0.83%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|67.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGB % Rank
|US
|91.71%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|48.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|66.85%
|ESGB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|78.62%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|58.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ESGB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESGB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESGB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|ESGB
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.70%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|59.21%
|ESGB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ESGB
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|ESGB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Neil Moriarty is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Global Fixed Income team. Neil is responsible for managing all Multi- Sector and related strategies. Prior to joining MacKay Shields in January 2018, he was with Aberdeen via the 2005 acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management's London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses. While at Aberdeen, his responsibilities included Head of US Core, Structured Products and Co-Head of US Core Short Duration. Neil joined Deutsche in 2002 from Swathmore/Cypress Capital Management where he worked in fixed income portfolio management. Previously, he worked for Chase Securities in fixed income trading and research. Prior to that, Neil worked for Paine Webber in fixed income trading and research. Neil graduated with a BA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has been working in the investment industry since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Steve Cianci, CFA, is the Head of the Global Fixed Income team and a Senior Portfolio Manager. Steve is responsible for managing all Multi-Sector and related strategies and in addition, he is responsible for strategic initiatives as the team’s business head. He is an adjunct professor of finance and a member of the Business Advisory Council at Widener University. Steve graduated with a MBA and BA from Widener University and is a CFA charterholder. He has been working in the investment industry since 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...