Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

ESGB | Active ETF

$20.89

$238 M

4.70%

$0.98

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$238 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
$20.01
$22.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ESGB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Neil Moriarty

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, which include all types of debt securities, such as: debt or debt-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, their agencies or instrumentalities; obligations of international or supranational entities; debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporate entities;
zero coupon bonds; municipal bonds; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities; and loan participation interests. The Fund’s bond investments may have fixed or floating rates of interest. The Fund generally seeks to invest in a broad portfolio of corporate, government, and mortgage-related and asset-backed securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities that meet MacKay Shields LLC’s (the “Subadvisor”) environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. The Subadvisor analyzes and applies its ESG criteria to corporate, sovereign, and mortgage-related and other securitized issuers. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis includes its own proprietary assessments of ESG factors as well as standards developed and set forth by recognized organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations.
The Fund will not invest in instruments of corporate issuers that have been determined by the Subadvisor, through its own analysis or using third party data, to not be in compliance with the Principles of the UN Global Compact. The Fund will also not invest in instruments of corporate issuers that have been determined by the Subadvisor, through its own analysis or using third party data, to: (i) engage in unconventional oil and gas production (such as oil sands, oil shale, shale gas, deep water and Arctic drilling); (ii) derive greater than 5% of their revenue from (a) the manufacture or production of military weapons, (b) the manufacture or production of tobacco, (b) the mining of coal, or (c) the production and distribution of pornography; or (iii) manufacture controversial weapons (such as anti-personnel mines, biological weapons, chemical weapons, cluster munitions, depleted uranium ammunition and armor, incendiary weapons, nuclear weapons, and white phosphorus munitions).
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3) or, if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality. The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities transactions, variable rate notes and floating rate notes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in common stocks. To the extent possible, the Fund will attempt to hedge its foreign currency exposure against the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also invest in derivatives such as futures, options and swap agreements to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings. Commercial paper must be, when purchased, rated in the highest rating category by a NRSRO or if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality.
The Fund will generally seek to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Duration to worst is the duration of a bond computed using the bond’s nearest call date or maturity, whichever comes first. This measure ignores future cash flow fluctuations due to embedded optionality.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor utilizes an investment process that combines a top-down analytical framework with a rigorous bottom-up process.
Fundamental economic cycle analysis, credit quality and interest rate trends are the principal factors considered by the Subadvisor in managing the Fund and determining whether to increase or decrease the emphasis placed upon a particular type of security or industry sector within the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Subadvisor’s target duration for the Fund is based on a set of investment decisions that take into account a broad range of economic, fundamental and technical indicators.
The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis evaluates securities of corporate, sovereign, and mortgage-related and other securitized issuers using environmental, social, corporate governance factors. The Subadvisor considers these ESG criteria systematically throughout the Fund’s investment process. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis evaluates each issuer relative to other issuers in the relevant peer group and asset class. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis is a proprietary process developed by the Subadvisor that assigns each issuer separate “environmental,” “social,” and “governance” scores based on ESG factors deemed most material to that asset class and peer group.
Although the Subadvisor does not use third party ESG scores to calculate an issuer’s ESG score, as described further below, the Subadvisor may use third-party research to help identify sustainability issues that are likely to affect the financial condition or operating performance of an issuer.
The Subadvisor’s scoring process seeks to rate issuers as “outperforming,” “average,” or “underperforming” within each of the environmental, social and governance factors versus peers. The issuer’s score in each of the three factors is combined on an equally weighted basis to determine the issuer’s overall ESG score. In addition to an issuer’s current overall score, the Subadvisor also considers the historical trend in an issuer’s score and seeks to identify opportunities where a company has improved its ESG practices and is expected to continue to demonstrate further improvement. A security meets the Subadvisor’s ESG criteria if it: (i) has received a score of at least “average”; or (ii) if the issuer’s current score is below “average,” the issuer has demonstrated a trend of improving scores. During the portfolio construction process, the Subadvisor will assess overall environmental, social and governance scores across the portfolio, as well as by overall issuer score.
The Subadvisor’s process for corporate credit ESG analysis includes evaluating material ESG factors on an industry-by-industry basis and issuer performance of those factors is based on under/outperformance of industry peers. Factors considered as part of the Subadvisor’s ESG analysis of corporate issuers include:
Environmental factors such as the issuer’s ability to identify and mitigate pecuniary environmental risk exposure, predominantly arising from regulatory factors in a transition to a low carbon economy.
Social factors such as an issuer’s ability to effectively identify and mitigate pecuniary social risk exposure.
Governance factors such as assessing an issuer’s quality of management and business oversight.
The Subadvisor’s process for developed and emerging sovereign debt ESG utilizes a framework that reflects factors that are specific to sovereign debt, including ESG data released by the World Bank. The combined ESG score for a sovereign provides an assessment of the current and anticipated future stability and resiliency of the sovereign and the strength of its economy.
The Subadvisor’s process for mortgage-related and other securitized asset ESG considers material ESG factors at an asset type and security level.
The Subadvisor’s engagement activities may include, but are not limited to, in-person meetings and phone calls with issuers to understand their sustainability goals and business practices as well as other industry participants engaged in ESG and sustainability initiatives. This engagement allows the Subadvisor to better align mutual interests while impacting change.
The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or no longer meets its ESG standards. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy, meaningful changes in the issuer’s financial condition, changes in the condition and outlook in the issuer’s industry, and a change in the Subadvisor’s ESG scoring.
Read More

ESGB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -50.1% 6.9% 95.61%
1 Yr -2.2% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.80%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

ESGB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESGB Category Low Category High ESGB % Rank
Net Assets 238 M 1.19 M 287 B 81.93%
Number of Holdings 447 1 17234 68.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 91.7 M -106 M 27.6 B 73.19%
Weighting of Top 10 40.01% 3.7% 100.0% 26.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 8.70%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.13%
  3. Freddie Mac Pool 1.19%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND - WHEN ISSUED 0.96%
  5. Freddie Mac Pool 0.80%
  6. Fannie Mae Pool 0.70%
  7. Fannie Mae Pool 0.64%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 0.59%
  9. SLG Office Trust 2021-OVA 0.57%
  10. Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGB % Rank
Bonds 		91.71% 3.97% 268.18% 65.70%
Other 		6.76% -13.23% 23.06% 52.45%
Cash 		1.53% -181.13% 95.99% 60.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 64.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 69.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 2.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.05% 0.00% 95.99% 79.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 71.01%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.23%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 14.22%
Derivative 		-0.83% 0.00% 25.16% 67.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESGB % Rank
US 		91.71% 3.63% 210.09% 48.37%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 66.85%

ESGB - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 2.93% 78.62%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 58.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ESGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

ESGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

ESGB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESGB Category Low Category High ESGB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.70% 0.00% 12.67% 59.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESGB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESGB Category Low Category High ESGB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESGB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESGB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Moriarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Neil Moriarty is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Global Fixed Income team. Neil is responsible for managing all Multi- Sector and related strategies. Prior to joining MacKay Shields in January 2018, he was with Aberdeen via the 2005 acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management's London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses. While at Aberdeen, his responsibilities included Head of US Core, Structured Products and Co-Head of US Core Short Duration. Neil joined Deutsche in 2002 from Swathmore/Cypress Capital Management where he worked in fixed income portfolio management. Previously, he worked for Chase Securities in fixed income trading and research. Prior to that, Neil worked for Paine Webber in fixed income trading and research. Neil graduated with a BA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has been working in the investment industry since 1987.

Stephen Cianci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Steve Cianci, CFA, is the Head of the Global Fixed Income team and a Senior Portfolio Manager. Steve is responsible for managing all Multi-Sector and related strategies and in addition, he is responsible for strategic initiatives as the team’s business head. He is an adjunct professor of finance and a member of the Business Advisory Council at Widener University. Steve graduated with a MBA and BA from Widener University and is a CFA charterholder. He has been working in the investment industry since 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

