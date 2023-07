The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which applies environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations to a broader parent index. The Underlying Index generally aims to keep the broad characteristics of its parent index, the Bloomberg US Corporate Index (an investment grade corporate bond universe), resulting in a broad investment grade fixed income market exposure with ESG aspects. The Underlying Index uses the Bloomberg US Corporate Index as its parent index, and then via the index methodology the following screens are implemented: ESG criteria ◾ Issuers with ESG scores lower than BBB are excluded from the Underlying Index, per MSCI’s ESG scoring methodology which Bloomberg uses for the Underlying Index; Controversies ◾ These are controversies regarding the negative ESG impact of a company’s operations, product and services, as assessed by MSCI’s ESG Controversies monitoring system; Specified business activities ◾ These include adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear and controversial weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power and genetically modified organisms. Once all relevant companies are screened out, the remaining companies are included in the Underlying Index and are reweighted in a manner designed for the Underlying Index to approximate the properties of the parent index across three factors: sector, maturity and rating. Currently, the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include US dollar-denominated corporate bonds that: (i) are rated investment-grade using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody's”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), and Fitch Investors Services, Inc. (“Fitch”); (ii) have at least $300 million minimum par amount outstanding; and (iii) have at least one year to maturity. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 4,791 bonds issued by 638 different issuers, with an average market capitalization of approximately $72.9 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $1.63 billion, from issuers in the following countries: Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Guernsey, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of securities of issuers from the United States (84.7%). The fund uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate bonds rated investment grade by credit rating agencies (e.g., S&P rating of BBB- or above). In addition, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets, but typically far more, in instruments that comprise the Underlying Index. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the financials sector (30.7%). The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. “Bloomberg ® ” and Bloomberg MSCI US Corporate Sustainability SRI Sector/Credit/Maturity Neutral Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), the administrator of the index (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by DBX Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”). Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Advisor, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (the “Fund”). Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.