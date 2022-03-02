Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ERUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -99.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -86.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -68.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI Russia ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    13750000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund formerly sought to track the results of the MSCI Russia 25/50 Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index was discontinued by the index provider, MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Index Provider”) on June 1, 2022. The Fund is currently prevented by Russian law and U.S. economic sanctions from selling its portfolio securities and from repatriating the proceeds of any such sale in U.S. dollars. On June 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) unanimously voted to close and liquidate the Fund, contingent on receiving any necessary relief from the SEC. On August 3, 2022, the SEC 
granted exemptive relief to the Fund permitting the Fund to suspend the right of redemption with respect to shares of the Fund and, if necessary, postpone the date of payment of the redemption proceeds with respect to redemption orders received but not yet paid until the Fund completes the liquidation of its portfolio and distributes all its assets to remaining Fund shareholders. 
On August 17, 2022, an initial liquidation distribution was sent to shareholders. The Fund is currently operating pursuant to a plan of liquidation filed with the SEC, which provides that, pending liquidating distributions, the Fund will invest proceeds of cash dispositions of portfolio securities solely in U.S. government securities, money market funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”) and comply with the requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act, cash equivalents, securities eligible for purchase by a registered money market fund meeting the requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act with legal maturities not in excess of 90 days and, if determined to be necessary to protect the value of a portfolio position in a rights offering or other dilutive transaction, additional securities of the affected issuer. 
Furthermore, because the Fund has been delisted by NYSE Arca in connection with the liquidation of the Fund, the Fund is no longer an exchange-traded fund and we do not anticipate that there will be a trading market for your shares. Upon payment of the final liquidating distribution, it is anticipated that the Fund will be terminated. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund's stated industry concentration policy is that the Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. However, due to the discontinuation of the Underlying Index and ongoing restrictions relating to Russian securities, the Fund will be unable to follow its industry concentration policy. 
Read More

ERUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -99.8% -99.8% 571.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -99.8% -99.8% 508.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -86.7%* -86.7% 80.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -68.4%* -68.4% 33.8% 100.00%
10 Yr -44.2%* -44.2% 17.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 105.8% 37.04%
2021 N/A -14.8% 20.1% 88.79%
2020 N/A -7.5% 12.6% 2.80%
2019 N/A -4.8% 10.7% 13.00%
2018 N/A -10.8% 3.7% 95.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -99.8% -99.8% 571.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -99.8% -99.8% 508.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -86.7%* -86.7% 80.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -68.4%* -68.4% 38.2% 100.00%
10 Yr -44.2%* -44.2% 22.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.9% 105.8% 36.11%
2021 N/A -14.8% 20.1% 86.92%
2020 N/A -7.5% 12.6% 2.80%
2019 N/A -4.8% 10.7% 13.00%
2018 N/A -10.8% 3.7% 95.45%

ERUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERUS Category Low Category High ERUS % Rank
Net Assets 500 K 500 K 6.04 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 31 13 873 85.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 996 K 996 K 3.17 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 98.88% 10.1% 100.0% 3.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds: Treasury, SL Agency Shares 90.79%
  2. Inter RAO UES PJSC 3.76%
  3. Gazprom PJSC 0.68%
  4. Surgutneftegas PJSC 0.60%
  5. Surgutneftegas PJSC 0.60%
  6. Sberbank of Russia PJSC 0.52%
  7. VTB Bank PJSC 0.23%
  8. Alrosa PJSC 0.21%
  9. United Co RUSAL International PJSC 0.16%
  10. Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC 0.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERUS % Rank
Cash 		93.88% -2.00% 100.00% 3.85%
Stocks 		5.77% 0.00% 102.00% 97.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 0.67% 1.92%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 41.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 35.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 33.65%

ERUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.09% 4.32% 42.57%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.35% 53.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ERUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 4.00% 217.50% 65.93%

ERUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERUS Category Low Category High ERUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.40% 84.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERUS Category Low Category High ERUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.26% -4.11% 6.59% 1.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ERUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2010

11.56

11.6%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

