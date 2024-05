traded notes (“ETNs”) and royalty trusts.

The Sub-Adviser utilizes proprietary research tools, including non-generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven data optimization

applications, to process and analyze large quantities of data associated with the initial investment universe, which is typically

composed of more than 16,000 securities. Non-generative AI applications process data using defined programming to provide

analysis or predictions. Data optimization is the processing of data to remove redundancies, inconsistencies, and other errors to

maximize efficiency. After reducing the universe to several thousand securities by screening for a variety of characteristics

including liquidity, corporate viability and minimum price, the research process then evaluates securities based on a dynamic group

of proprietary factors including, but not limited to, yield, volatility and price movement of potential investments in relation to each

other. This research results in the creation of a series of model portfolios, to which the Sub-Adviser applies a proprietary

quantitative analysis that further results in an investable portfolio that typically contains 50 to 150 securities. This modeling

process is repeated monthly, and the Sub-Adviser expects to adjust the portfolio when necessary to re-align the Fund's core

investment thesis and portfolio characteristics. This ongoing portfolio oversight helps to maintain a responsive, rather than reactive,