Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$8.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.1%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ERM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|39.40%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|23.43%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|22.34%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|38.84%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|68.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|ERM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|68.74%
|2021
|11.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|13.78%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.80%
|2019
|2.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|88.46%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|11.87%
|Period
|ERM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|99.34%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|94.56%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|34.41%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|18.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ERM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|68.74%
|2021
|11.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|13.78%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.71%
|2019
|2.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|88.46%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|36.26%
|ERM
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERM % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.7 M
|1 M
|151 B
|98.34%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|2
|1727
|20.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.67 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|98.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|99.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.52%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|24.28%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|73.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|95.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|94.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|95.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|95.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERM % Rank
|Technology
|18.63%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|8.05%
|Healthcare
|14.70%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|78.09%
|Financial Services
|14.15%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|87.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.15%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|6.97%
|Communication Services
|10.65%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|4.56%
|Consumer Defense
|9.18%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|39.17%
|Industrials
|8.47%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|82.74%
|Energy
|4.62%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|81.83%
|Utilities
|3.72%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|63.32%
|Real Estate
|2.66%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|50.95%
|Basic Materials
|2.06%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERM % Rank
|US
|98.88%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|11.23%
|Non US
|0.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|83.15%
|ERM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|75.59%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ERM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ERM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ERM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|97.10%
|ERM
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|10.04%
|ERM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ERM
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|53.88%
|ERM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Rob A. Guttschow, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, Mr. Guttschow was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, Mr. Guttschow co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. Previously, Mr. Guttschow was an Overlay Manager and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he developed Nuveen’s buy-side derivative desk for fixed income and equity portfolio hedging. He was born in 1968 and earned a B.S. in Materials/Ceramic Engineering and a MBA from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
John W. Gambla, CFA, FRM, PRM, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, he was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, he co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. John also led the research systems and infrastructure development for Nuveen HydePark Group LLC. Previously, he was a Senior Trader and Quantitative specialist at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he was responsible for trading all derivatives for the 120+ municipal mutual funds with Nuveen Asset Management. John W. Gambla, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career including: portfolio management, research, business development and strategy development. He was born in 1966 and earned a B.S. in Genetics and Developmental Biology and a B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and an MBA from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Tim is responsible for managing quantitative equity portfolios, investment research, and new product development at EquityCompass. He has been working with EquityCompass and its predecessor the Portfolio Strategy Group since 2002 and led the efforts to develop, refine and implement the EquityCompass proprietary quantitative models and rules-based investment strategies. Previously, Tim worked for a Boston-based financial advisory firm where his responsibilities included the creation, back testing, and implementation of a quantitative rules-based discipline for the group’s asset management efforts. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities (via PaineWebber) in various positions. Tim has a B.S. in business from The College of Notre Dame of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Todd W. Larson, CFA, was born in 1964. Mr. Larson earned a B.A. in Business Administration from North Park College. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2007 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President. As head of FTA’s Fixed Income Group, Mr. Larson shall be responsible for implementation and execution of strategies involving fixed income securities on behalf of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Larson was a portfolio manager with ABN AMRO Asset Management, Horizon Cash Management and Van Kampen American Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Mutascio joined EquityCompass in May 2018 as a Managing Director and senior member of our portfolio management team. He joined EquityCompass from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, where his most recent role was Associate Director of Stifel’s U.S. Equity Research department. Prior to his position with Stifel Equity Research, Mr. Mutascio was senior bank analyst with KBW and a director of large-cap traditional bank research for Credit Suisse. Previously he spent seven years with Legg Mason, where he was a managing director and the company’s senior bank analyst. Mr. Mutascio began his career as a federal bank regulator with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency where he worked for six years, rising to the level of national bank examiner. Mr. Mutascio has an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland and an undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
