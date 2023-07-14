Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

Active ETF
ERM
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.0901 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
ERM (ETF)

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.0901 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
ERM (ETF)

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.0901 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

ERM | Active ETF

$23.09

$8.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$8.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
$20.76
$23.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

ERM | Active ETF

$23.09

$8.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.66%

ERM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    878888
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in the United States or listed on a U.S. securities exchange. During periods when the U.S. equity market is determined to be unfavorable by the Fund’s sub-advisor, EquityCompass Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and short-term fixed income exchange-traded funds ("ETFs").The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide exposure to U.S.-listed equity securities and to avoid large, prolonged market losses and reduce volatility. Although the Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization, the equity securities held by the Fund are generally stocks in the S&P 100® Index and certain smaller capitalized stocks diversified across major economic sectors, typically within the S&P 500® Index. The portfolio of equity securities and allocation decisions are determined by analyzing technical and fundamental market indicators to determine the current overall favorability of the market. When these indicators determine that the market is entering an unfavorable period, the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, money market funds and/or short-term fixed income ETFs, or the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in a single short-term fixed income ETF, the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (“FTSM”). Certain of the ETFs in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor.FTSMFTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-and variable-rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.
Read More

ERM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -12.7% 217.8% 39.40%
1 Yr 8.7% -58.4% 200.0% 23.43%
3 Yr 10.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 22.34%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.2% 29.3% 38.84%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 68.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -65.1% 22.3% 68.74%
2021 11.7% -25.3% 25.5% 13.78%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.80%
2019 2.9% -9.2% 10.4% 88.46%
2018 -1.9% -9.4% 3.1% 11.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.8% -12.7% 217.8% 99.34%
1 Yr -5.2% -58.4% 200.0% 94.56%
3 Yr 9.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 34.41%
5 Yr 4.9%* -14.9% 32.0% 18.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -65.1% 22.3% 68.74%
2021 11.7% -25.3% 25.5% 13.78%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.71%
2019 2.9% -9.2% 10.4% 88.46%
2018 -1.9% -8.9% 3.3% 36.26%

ERM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERM Category Low Category High ERM % Rank
Net Assets 8.7 M 1 M 151 B 98.34%
Number of Holdings 151 2 1727 20.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.67 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.10%
Weighting of Top 10 8.08% 5.0% 99.2% 99.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 50.37%
  2. Tesla Inc 0.48%
  3. Catalent Inc 0.46%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc 0.41%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 0.41%
  6. BorgWarner Inc 0.38%
  7. American Express Co 0.37%
  8. Wynn Resorts Ltd 0.37%
  9. Generac Holdings Inc 0.37%
  10. FedEx Corp 0.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERM % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 28.02% 125.26% 24.28%
Cash 		0.47% -88.20% 71.98% 73.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 95.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 94.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 95.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 95.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERM % Rank
Technology 		18.63% 0.00% 54.02% 8.05%
Healthcare 		14.70% 0.00% 30.08% 78.09%
Financial Services 		14.15% 0.00% 58.05% 87.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.15% 0.00% 22.74% 6.97%
Communication Services 		10.65% 0.00% 26.58% 4.56%
Consumer Defense 		9.18% 0.00% 34.10% 39.17%
Industrials 		8.47% 0.00% 42.76% 82.74%
Energy 		4.62% 0.00% 54.00% 81.83%
Utilities 		3.72% 0.00% 27.04% 63.32%
Real Estate 		2.66% 0.00% 90.54% 50.95%
Basic Materials 		2.06% 0.00% 21.69% 75.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERM % Rank
US 		98.88% 24.51% 121.23% 11.23%
Non US 		0.64% 0.00% 41.42% 83.15%

ERM - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.04% 45.41% 75.59%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 68.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ERM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 97.10%

ERM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERM Category Low Category High ERM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.61% 10.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERM Category Low Category High ERM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -1.51% 4.28% 53.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ERM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Rob Guttschow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Rob A. Guttschow, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, Mr. Guttschow was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, Mr. Guttschow co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. Previously, Mr. Guttschow was an Overlay Manager and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he developed Nuveen’s buy-side derivative desk for fixed income and equity portfolio hedging. He was born in 1968 and earned a B.S. in Materials/Ceramic Engineering and a MBA from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

John Gambla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

John W. Gambla, CFA, FRM, PRM, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, he was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, he co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. John also led the research systems and infrastructure development for Nuveen HydePark Group LLC. Previously, he was a Senior Trader and Quantitative specialist at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he was responsible for trading all derivatives for the 120+ municipal mutual funds with Nuveen Asset Management. John W. Gambla, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career including: portfolio management, research, business development and strategy development. He was born in 1966 and earned a B.S. in Genetics and Developmental Biology and a B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and an MBA from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.

Timothy McCann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Tim is responsible for managing quantitative equity portfolios, investment research, and new product development at EquityCompass. He has been working with EquityCompass and its predecessor the Portfolio Strategy Group since 2002 and led the efforts to develop, refine and implement the EquityCompass proprietary quantitative models and rules-based investment strategies. Previously, Tim worked for a Boston-based financial advisory firm where his responsibilities included the creation, back testing, and implementation of a quantitative rules-based discipline for the group’s asset management efforts. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities (via PaineWebber) in various positions. Tim has a B.S. in business from The College of Notre Dame of Maryland.

Todd Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Todd W. Larson, CFA, was born in 1964. Mr. Larson earned a B.A. in Business Administration from North Park College. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2007 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President. As head of FTA’s Fixed Income Group, Mr. Larson shall be responsible for implementation and execution of strategies involving fixed income securities on behalf of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Larson was a portfolio manager with ABN AMRO Asset Management, Horizon Cash Management and Van Kampen American Capital.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Christopher Mutascio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Mutascio joined EquityCompass in May 2018 as a Managing Director and senior member of our portfolio management team. He joined EquityCompass from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, where his most recent role was Associate Director of Stifel’s U.S. Equity Research department. Prior to his position with Stifel Equity Research, Mr. Mutascio was senior bank analyst with KBW and a director of large-cap traditional bank research for Credit Suisse. Previously he spent seven years with Legg Mason, where he was a managing director and the company’s senior bank analyst. Mr. Mutascio began his career as a federal bank regulator with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency where he worked for six years, rising to the level of national bank examiner. Mr. Mutascio has an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland and an undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×