Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in the United States or listed on a U.S. securities exchange. During periods when the U.S. equity market is determined to be unfavorable by the Fund’s sub-advisor, EquityCompass Investment Management, LLC (the “ Sub-Advisor ”), the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and short-term fixed income exchange-traded funds ( "ETFs" ). The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide exposure to U.S.-listed equity securities and to avoid large, prolonged market losses and reduce volatility. Although the Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization, the equity securities held by the Fund are generally stocks in the S&P 100 ® Index and certain smaller capitalized stocks diversified across major economic sectors, typically within the S&P 500 ® Index. The portfolio of equity securities and allocation decisions are determined by analyzing technical and fundamental market indicators to determine the current overall favorability of the market. When these indicators determine that the market is entering an unfavorable period, the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, money market funds and/or short-term fixed income ETFs, or the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in a single short-term fixed income ETF, the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF ( “FTSM” ). Certain of the ETFs in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. FTSM FTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed- and variable-rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.