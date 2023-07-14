The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Green Target Index (the “Underlying Index”), which was developed by FTSE International Limited (the “Index Provider” or “FTSE”). The Underlying Index is composed of securities selected from the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index (the “Parent Index”). The Parent Index is composed of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate holding and development companies from developed market countries or regions. The Underlying Index reweights constituents of the Parent Index to target, in aggregate, a minimum level of green certification; an increase in green certification and a reduction in energy usage, both relative to the Parent Index; and a level of carbon emission intensity that is no worse than that of the Parent Index, subject to certain constraints. The Parent Index may include large-, mid- and small-capitalization constituents.

Green certification is defined as the share of total net leasable area owned and/or managed by a constituent that is certified as part of an eligible green certification program. To be eligible, a

green certification program must be transparent about how the sustainability performance of assets is evaluated, including publicly available methodology documentation; provide a publicly available list of certified assets; have a robust certification procedure, including formal credentialization and data validation ( e.g ., no self-certification); and include coverage of at least three sustainability-related indicators, one of which must be energy performance.

Energy usage is defined as the average modeled energy consumption, measured in kilowatt hours per square meter, of net leasable area owned and/or managed by a constituent. The Index Provider estimates energy usage on a building-by-building basis using individual building specifications ( e.g ., type, size, year of construction) and local market data ( e.g ., sources of thermal energy vs. electricity). The model is regularly calibrated by incorporating actual energy consumption data.

Carbon emission intensity is defined as a constituent’s total Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational emissions scaled by enterprise value including cash ( i.e ., the sum of market capitalization at fiscal year-end, preferred stock, minority interests, total debt, and cash and cash equivalents). Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization. Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the organization’s purchase of energy. The Index Provider estimates the carbon footprint for a building using modeled energy consumption data combined with national and/or sub-national data on the carbon intensity of the local utility grid and energy mix.

The Index Provider begins with the Parent Index and excludes the securities of issuers that it identifies as being involved in the business of tobacco, companies involved with controversial weapons, producers and retailers of civilian firearms, and companies involved in thermal coal mining, thermal coal-based power generation or the extraction of oil sands. Certain exclusions ( e.g ., controversial weapons or manufacturing tobacco products) are categorical, and others are based on percentage of revenue or ownership thresholds. Additionally, the Index Provider excludes companies that it determines are involved in controversies related to the ten United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”) principles, which are classified into four categories: human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The Index Provider then weights the remaining securities to target, in aggregate across the Underlying Index, (i) a minimum of 10% green certification; (ii) a 30% increase in green certification relative to the Parent Index; (iii) a 10% reduction in energy usage relative to the Parent Index; and (iv) a level of carbon emission intensity that is no worse than that of the Parent Index. The Underlying Index must have a beta (a measure of volatility relative to the overall market) between 0.7 and 1.3 relative to the Parent Index, using daily returns over the past two years. In addition, the Underlying Index's country and sector exposure must be within 2% of the Parent Index weight. The minimum weight for an individual constituent is 0.005% of the Underlying Index, and the maximum weight is the lesser of 10% of the Underlying Index or 10 times the constituent’s weight in the Parent Index. At each index review, the sector and

country constraints and the green certification and energy usage targets may be relaxed if it is infeasible to achieve all constraints and targets.

The Underlying Index will be reviewed and reconstituted annually in September, with the business involvement and UNGC controversy screens applied quarterly.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was composed of 377 securities of companies in the following countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”), and the U.S. As of October 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index included companies offering various real estate services, real estate operating companies and REITs. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e. , depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value

of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by FTSE, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.