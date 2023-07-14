Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
15.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 0.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EQUL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|97.39%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EQUL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|EQUL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|99.60%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EQUL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|EQUL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQUL % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.1 M
|390 K
|151 B
|98.01%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|2
|1727
|52.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|826 K
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|97.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.75%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|96.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQUL % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|17.01%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|80.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|12.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|8.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQUL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|88.98%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|15.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|29.04%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|89.29%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|81.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|59.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|96.27%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|8.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|4.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|8.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|33.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQUL % Rank
|US
|99.82%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|28.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|57.70%
|EQUL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|84.26%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.08%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|EQUL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EQUL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EQUL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|EQUL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQUL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|33.82%
|EQUL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EQUL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQUL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|EQUL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Mr. Barrato has managed the MainStay VP IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio since inception. Mr. Barrato joined IndexIQ Advisors LLC as a Vice President in November 2010 and has been a Senior Vice President of the IndexIQ Advisors LLC since August 2013. Prior to joining IndexIQ Advisors LLC, Mr. Barrato served as Head Global Equity Trader and Trader at Lucerne Capital Management, LLC from 2008 to 2010 and as Assistant Trader and Operations Manager at ReachCapital Management, LP from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Barrato is a 2002 graduate of the University of Connecticut.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
James Harrison has been a member of the portfolio management team of IndexIQ Advisors LLC since 2015. Prior to joining IndexIQ, Mr. Harrison served as trading assistant, operations specialist and sales assistant at Cuttone & Company from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Harrison is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
