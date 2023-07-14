Controversial Weapons: excluding companies with any exposure to anti-personnel mines, biological and chemical weapons, cluster munitions, depleted uranium, and nuclear weapons; or

Norms Based Research: excluding companies with verified infringement of established international initiatives and guidelines, including the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines, and other reports, research and guidelines from third-party organizations.

The Underlying Index also excludes companies for a period of one year if, in the past two years the company has engaged in a pattern of unethical business practices involving discrimination against employees, which can include gender/sex, pay, maternity, or pregnancy discrimination, and unethical practices in the company’s marketing and advertisement.

After the exclusionary screens have been applied, all remaining securities are ranked according to the Equileap Score. A company’s Equileap Score is derived by assigning a weight of 40% to how the company scores on gender balance in leadership and workforce, a weight of 30% to how the company scores on equal compensation and work life balance, a weight of 20% to how the company scores on policies promoting gender equality and a weight of 10% to how the company scores on commitment, transparency and accountability. Equileap determines a company’s Equileap Score based upon its analysis of publicly available information, including annual reports, Corporate Social Responsibility reports, and other information available on the website of the company. Additionally, Equileap may obtain information from questionnaires sent to companies and will take those responses into account when Equileap is able to link the information to a publicly available source.

Gender Balance In Leadership & Workforce