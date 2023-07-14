Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
$19.22
$23.92

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EQUL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IQ Engender Equality ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Greg Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”) and Equileap (“Equileap”). Solactive constructs the Underlying Index using the Equileap Score, which is calculated based on data and the scoring methodology developed and produced by Equileap. The Underlying Index is designed to track the U.S. large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that have the
highest Equileap Score. The criteria and factors used to calculate the Equileap Score are in alignment with initiatives, research and programs of Girls Who Code Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, (“Girls Who Code®”).
The index universe consists of the 1000 largest companies in the U.S. stock market. The Underlying Index includes an exclusionary screen that excludes companies that derive certain minimum amounts of revenue from:
Unconventional Fossil Fuels: excluding companies with more than 5% revenue exposure to coal mining and power generation, hydraulic fracturing, oil & sands, and deep water drilling;
Nuclear Energy: excluding companies with more than 10% of revenues derived from production, distribution or supports of products related to nuclear energy;
Controversial Businesses: excluding companies with more than 10% revenue exposure to gambling, adult entertainment, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, cannabis or military equipment;
Controversial Weapons: excluding companies with any exposure to anti-personnel mines, biological and chemical weapons, cluster munitions, depleted uranium, and nuclear weapons; or
Norms Based Research: excluding companies with verified infringement of established international initiatives and guidelines, including the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines, and other reports, research and guidelines from third-party organizations.
The Underlying Index also excludes companies for a period of one year if, in the past two years the company has engaged in a pattern of unethical business practices involving discrimination against employees, which can include gender/sex, pay, maternity, or pregnancy discrimination, and unethical practices in the company’s marketing and advertisement.
After the exclusionary screens have been applied, all remaining securities are ranked according to the Equileap Score. A company’s Equileap Score is derived by assigning a weight of 40% to how the company scores on gender balance in leadership and workforce, a weight of 30% to how the company scores on equal compensation and work life balance, a weight of 20% to how the company scores on policies promoting gender equality and a weight of 10% to how the company scores on commitment, transparency and accountability. Equileap determines a company’s Equileap Score based upon its analysis of publicly available information, including annual reports, Corporate Social Responsibility reports, and other information available on the website of the company. Additionally, Equileap may obtain information from questionnaires sent to companies and will take those responses into account when Equileap is able to link the information to a publicly available source.
Gender Balance In Leadership & Workforce
Non-Executive Board: Percentage of male and female as a proportion of the total number of non-executive board members.
Executives: Percentage of male and female executives as a proportion of the total number of executives.
Senior Management: Percentage of male and female senior management, as a proportion of the total number of senior management.
Workforce: Percentage of male and female employees at the company, as a percentage of total employees.
Promotion & Career Development Opportunities: Ratio of male and female employees in management compared to ratio of each gender in total employees.
Equal Compensation & Work Life Balance
Fair Remuneration: Commitment to ensure payment of a fair wage to all employees.
Equal Pay: Commitment to provide comparable wages, hours, and benefits, including retirement benefits, for all employees for comparable work.
Parental Leave: Paid leave programs for child and dependent care to both women and men (maternity leave, paternity leave, dependent care).
Flexible Work Options: Option for employees to control and/or vary the start/end times of the work-day and/or vary the location from which employees work.
Policies Promoting Gender Equality
Training and Career Development: Ensures equal access to training and career development.
Recruitment Strategy: Commitment to ensure non-discrimination against any type of demographic group.
Freedom from Violence, Abuse and Sexual Harassment: Prohibit all forms of violence in the workplace, including verbal, physical and sexual harassment.
Safety at Work: Commitment to the safety of employees in the workplace and company-related travel.
Human Rights: Commitment to ensure the protection of the rights of all people it works with including employees’ rights to participate in legal, civic and political affairs.
Social Supply Chain: Commitment to reduce social risks in its supply chain such as forbidding business-related activities that condone, support, or otherwise participate in human trafficking, including for labor or sexual exploitation.
Supplier Diversity: Commitment to ensure gender diversity in the supply chain, including a focus to ensure female-owned businesses in the supply chain.
Employee Protection: Systems and policies for the reporting of internal ethical compliance complaints without retaliation or retribution, including but not limited to access to confidential third-party ethics hotlines or systems for confidential written complaints.
Commitment, Transparency & Accountability
Commitment to Women’s Empowerment: Recognition and commitment to ensuring women’s empowerment in the workplace.
Audit: Undertaken and awarded an independent gender audit certificate by an Equileap-recognized body.
The Underlying Index consists of the 75 securities with the highest Equileap Score, subject to constraints on component turnover and industry exposure. The Underlying Index is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.
As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $3.77 billion to $1.92 trillion. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials and information technology.
The Fund also may invest in one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.
Read More

EQUL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -21.2% 27.4% 97.39%
1 Yr 15.4% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 99.60%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

EQUL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQUL Category Low Category High EQUL % Rank
Net Assets 5.1 M 390 K 151 B 98.01%
Number of Holdings 74 2 1727 52.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 826 K 2.1 K 32.3 B 97.60%
Weighting of Top 10 15.75% 5.0% 99.2% 96.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shockwave Medical Inc 1.79%
  2. Hasbro Inc 1.53%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 1.52%
  4. Sunrun Inc 1.51%
  5. PVH Corp 1.46%
  6. International Flavors Fragrances Inc 1.45%
  7. Starbucks Corp 1.44%
  8. Biogen Inc 1.43%
  9. Mondelez International Inc 1.43%
  10. Kimberly-Clark Corp 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQUL % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 28.02% 125.26% 17.01%
Cash 		0.18% -88.20% 71.98% 80.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.37%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQUL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 88.98%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 15.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 29.04%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 89.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 81.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 59.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 96.27%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 8.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 4.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 8.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 33.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQUL % Rank
US 		99.82% 24.51% 121.23% 28.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 57.70%

EQUL - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.01% 4.02% 84.26%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 25.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EQUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EQUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

EQUL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQUL Category Low Category High EQUL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.43% 0.00% 42.27% 33.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQUL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQUL Category Low Category High EQUL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQUL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

EQUL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Mr. Barrato has managed the MainStay VP IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio since inception. Mr. Barrato joined IndexIQ Advisors LLC as a Vice President in November 2010 and has been a Senior Vice President of the IndexIQ Advisors LLC since August 2013. Prior to joining IndexIQ Advisors LLC, Mr. Barrato served as Head Global Equity Trader and Trader at Lucerne Capital Management, LLC from 2008 to 2010 and as Assistant Trader and Operations Manager at ReachCapital Management, LP from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Barrato is a 2002 graduate of the University of Connecticut.

James Harrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2021

0.61

0.6%

James Harrison has been a member of the portfolio management team of IndexIQ Advisors LLC since 2015. Prior to joining IndexIQ, Mr. Harrison served as trading assistant, operations specialist and sales assistant at Cuttone & Company from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Harrison is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

